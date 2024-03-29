27.03.2024, 16:16 2601
Olzhas Bektenov informed about flood control works in progress
Images | QazAvtoJol
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov in the working order heard reports of First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, Minister for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov, akims of individual regions, primeminister.kz reports.
Head of the Government was reported on the situation in the regions against the background of intensive melting of snow and ice masses and flood control work.
According to the Ministry for Emergency Situations, a total of 2500 personnel, about 700 units of equipment, more than 290 units of water pumping and swimming means are involved in flood control measures. Works are carried out according to the algorithm of actions. Hotline phones of the Ministry for Emergency Situations continue to operate: 8 717 2 70 41 14, as well as territorial subdivisions.
Functioning republican and regional operational headquarters in Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Pavlodar regions, as well as in the regions of Abay, Ulytau and Astana city.
The Ministry for Emergency Situations together with regional akimats have been instructed to continue flood control work and report daily on the situation in the country.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
27.03.2024, 12:18 2131
Bill on financing industrial cooperative projects within the EAEU presented in the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Minister of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan, Kanat Sharlapaev, during the plenary session of the Mazhilis of the Parliament, introduced a bill for the ratification of the Protocol on Amendments to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), signed by the Heads of the Member States on May 24, 2023, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
This protocol will lay the foundation for financing joint cooperative projects in industry, using EAEU budget funds.
In response to the needs of the business communities of the member states, the new financing mechanism will provide significant support for the development of industrial cooperation within the EAEU, allowing enterprises to implement industrial projects.
The pilot financial assistance mechanism will be valid for five years with the possibility of extension. Financing will be provided from 10% of the proceeds from special, antidumping, and compensatory duties.
The mechanism includes providing subsidies to national financial organizations and the Eurasian Development Bank at 100% of the base rate set by the national banks, with a commercial loan rate not exceeding 6.5% above the base rate.
The project selection criteria include the participation of enterprises from at least three member states and project completion within no more than five years. The selection will be conducted in several stages, involving state bodies and business communities. The decision to approve a project is made by the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission.
This mechanism will contribute to job creation, the production of industrial goods with added value, and an increase in the export of products to third countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.03.2024, 17:34 22521
President chairs extraordinary Security Council meeting
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a meeting of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Having once again condemned the recent act of violence against civilians near Moscow, the Head of State reiterated Kazakhstan’s solidary with Russia in terms of fight against terrorism.
The meeting focused on the plans of work of national law-enforcement agencies and local government agencies as well as the issues of its coordination in emergency situations.
The President gave instructions aimed at stepping up measures to ensure security of citizens of our country and interaction of Kazakhstan with other countries and international organizations to counteract terrorism.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.03.2024, 17:33 35246
Almaty budget grows by 55% to reach KZT 287.5 bln, mayor
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Almaty mayor Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Dossayev reported on the socioeconomic development of the city. Over the past two months of 2024, the city saw dynamic economic growth. Local budget revenues rose by 55% to 287.5 billion tenge, capital investments grew by 24.5% to reach 190 billion tenge.
He also reported the development of the President’s tasks to provide seismic security of Almaty. Technic seismic audit will be conducted at 13,200 facilities this year.
He added the Mass Alert system will be launched in pilot mode by June 1 this year to quickly inform people during emergencies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.03.2024, 16:36 35121
Seismic security - key factor of national security, Kazakh President
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The Head of State received director of the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research Daulet Sarsenbayev, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The latter reported on the center’s current activities.
He said equipment worth 527 million tenge was purchased last year for 11 seismic stations located in the city. 25 observation centers were opened thanks to the 2021-2023 target financing program. 10 seismic stations were repaired, and six more were opened as part of international cooperation.
The Head of State underlined that seismic security is the key factor of the country’s national security that impacts people’s security, economic facilities and the environment.
Following the meeting, the President stressed the need to develop scientific research and use innovative technologies at the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.03.2024, 13:27 35371
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz meiramy
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Nauryz meiramy, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Addressing those gathered on Astana Square in Almaty the Head of State said the Kazak people following ancient traditions celebrate Nauryz meiramy in unity and accord.
The President said Nauryz is a national holiday and is celebrated despite differences in religious beliefs and ethnicities. On this day hospitable Kazakhs lay generously covered dastarkhans and tables, extend good wishes to each other, clean up spring-wells, and plant trees.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed this year Nauryz coincided with the Holy Month of Ramadan which symbolically reflects the harmony of religion and traditions in Kazakhstan.
The Head of State noted this year Nauryz is celebrated for 10 days. Today is the Yntymak kuni - the Day of Solidarity. Unity and solidarity are among the key values of the people of Kazakhstan. he expressed confidence that the inviolability of unity and solidarity lay the solid foundation for the country’s sustainable development.
The President underlined that Almaty that became a golden cradle of the country’s sovereignty turns into the country’s largest spiritual scientific and economic center. The city wields widespread influence on the country’s prosperity. He also announced the development of four large-scale projects. In particular, 12,000 km of roads will be built and repaired, and district heating plants and utilities will be updated. A new housing program will be launched for the rural population. Over 300,000 will be provided with natural gas this year. The rental housing will significantly rise.
In conclusion, the Head of State wished all happiness and well-being.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.03.2024, 18:48 35001
Head of State Tokayev lands in Almaty for working visit
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev landed in Almaty for a working visit, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The Kazah leader is expected to attend holiday gatherings on the occasion of Nauryz tomorrow.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.03.2024, 10:05 34861
33rd session of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan to convene in Astana
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to convoke the 33rd session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
President Tokayev decreed to convoke the regular 33rd session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan themed "Unity. Creation. Progress".
The 33rd session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan is set to take place on April 24-25, 2024 in the Presidential Palace in Astana.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.03.2024, 15:58 51111
Kazakhstan prolongs ban on export of petroleum and diesel
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan extends the ban on petroleum, diesel and liquified petroleum gas export for another half a year, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The corresponding order of the ministers of energy, finance and internal affairs and the chairman of the National Security Committee is set to take effect on March 29, 2024.
To impose a ban for a period of six months on the export of petroleum, diesel fuel and certain oil products from the territory of Kazakhstan, including to the EAEU member countries by road, reads the joint order.
The ban does not apply to lubrication oil, export of oil products in tanks, provided by the vehicle manufacturer, jet fuel for research work on additive selection, qualification and laboratory tests of samples from the industrial batch for industrial production, oil products delivered as part of humanitarian assistance.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
28.03.2024, 07:24GCC is Interested in Further Strengthening Cooperation with Kazakhstan 28.03.2024, 10:23Asian region has good potential to continue stimulating global growth and development in upcoming years - Tokayev5566Asian region has good potential to continue stimulating global growth and development in upcoming years - Tokayev 28.03.2024, 09:281501Military helicopters evacuate over 100 people from flood affected areas in Kazakhstan 28.03.2024, 08:411086Rybakina draws level with world No 1 Iga Swiatek 23.03.2024, 20:39Earth Hour 2024 returns by providing 60 minutes of global unity around the world, in support and celebration of the planet27341Earth Hour 2024 returns by providing 60 minutes of global unity around the world, in support and celebration of the planet 23.03.2024, 19:3122731Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has phone conversation with Vladimir Putin 23.03.2024, 17:3422516President chairs extraordinary Security Council meeting 25.03.2024, 11:1615266Olzhas Bektenov leaving note in condolence book at Russian Embassy in Astana 25.03.2024, 20:1915036Head of State sent a telegram of congratulations to the President-elect of Indonesia 04.03.2024, 18:28Implementation of Artificial Intelligence in Geology: Memorandums of Understanding Signed During Kanat Sharlapayev's Visit94871Implementation of Artificial Intelligence in Geology: Memorandums of Understanding Signed During Kanat Sharlapayev's Visit 28.02.2024, 18:0394691Kazakhstan, Japan agree to resume direct flights 29.02.2024, 13:0190201Eight projects are planned to be launched in the manufacturing industry of the Kyzylorda region 01.03.2024, 14:1287986Kazakh diesel-electric locomotives began to be supplied to Mongolia 04.03.2024, 14:4787201President Tokayev participates in affirmation ceremony of AIFC Court Chief Justice