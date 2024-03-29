Olzhas Bektenov informed about flood control works in progress

Images | QazAvtoJol

Tell a friend

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov in the working order heard reports of First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, Minister for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov, akims of individual regions, primeminister.kz reports.





Head of the Government was reported on the situation in the regions against the background of intensive melting of snow and ice masses and flood control work.





According to the Ministry for Emergency Situations, a total of 2500 personnel, about 700 units of equipment, more than 290 units of water pumping and swimming means are involved in flood control measures. Works are carried out according to the algorithm of actions. Hotline phones of the Ministry for Emergency Situations continue to operate: 8 717 2 70 41 14, as well as territorial subdivisions.





Functioning republican and regional operational headquarters in Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Pavlodar regions, as well as in the regions of Abay, Ulytau and Astana city.





The Ministry for Emergency Situations together with regional akimats have been instructed to continue flood control work and report daily on the situation in the country.