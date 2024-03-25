23.03.2024, 17:34 4376
President chairs extraordinary Security Council meeting
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a meeting of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Having once again condemned the recent act of violence against civilians near Moscow, the Head of State reiterated Kazakhstan’s solidary with Russia in terms of fight against terrorism.
The meeting focused on the plans of work of national law-enforcement agencies and local government agencies as well as the issues of its coordination in emergency situations.
The President gave instructions aimed at stepping up measures to ensure security of citizens of our country and interaction of Kazakhstan with other countries and international organizations to counteract terrorism.
21.03.2024, 17:33 17101
Almaty budget grows by 55% to reach KZT 287.5 bln, mayor
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Almaty mayor Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Dossayev reported on the socioeconomic development of the city. Over the past two months of 2024, the city saw dynamic economic growth. Local budget revenues rose by 55% to 287.5 billion tenge, capital investments grew by 24.5% to reach 190 billion tenge.
He also reported the development of the President’s tasks to provide seismic security of Almaty. Technic seismic audit will be conducted at 13,200 facilities this year.
He added the Mass Alert system will be launched in pilot mode by June 1 this year to quickly inform people during emergencies.
21.03.2024, 16:36 16976
Seismic security - key factor of national security, Kazakh President
The Head of State received director of the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research Daulet Sarsenbayev, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The latter reported on the center’s current activities.
He said equipment worth 527 million tenge was purchased last year for 11 seismic stations located in the city. 25 observation centers were opened thanks to the 2021-2023 target financing program. 10 seismic stations were repaired, and six more were opened as part of international cooperation.
The Head of State underlined that seismic security is the key factor of the country’s national security that impacts people’s security, economic facilities and the environment.
Following the meeting, the President stressed the need to develop scientific research and use innovative technologies at the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research.
21.03.2024, 13:27 17226
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz meiramy
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Nauryz meiramy, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Addressing those gathered on Astana Square in Almaty the Head of State said the Kazak people following ancient traditions celebrate Nauryz meiramy in unity and accord.
The President said Nauryz is a national holiday and is celebrated despite differences in religious beliefs and ethnicities. On this day hospitable Kazakhs lay generously covered dastarkhans and tables, extend good wishes to each other, clean up spring-wells, and plant trees.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed this year Nauryz coincided with the Holy Month of Ramadan which symbolically reflects the harmony of religion and traditions in Kazakhstan.
The Head of State noted this year Nauryz is celebrated for 10 days. Today is the Yntymak kuni - the Day of Solidarity. Unity and solidarity are among the key values of the people of Kazakhstan. he expressed confidence that the inviolability of unity and solidarity lay the solid foundation for the country’s sustainable development.
The President underlined that Almaty that became a golden cradle of the country’s sovereignty turns into the country’s largest spiritual scientific and economic center. The city wields widespread influence on the country’s prosperity. He also announced the development of four large-scale projects. In particular, 12,000 km of roads will be built and repaired, and district heating plants and utilities will be updated. A new housing program will be launched for the rural population. Over 300,000 will be provided with natural gas this year. The rental housing will significantly rise.
In conclusion, the Head of State wished all happiness and well-being.
20.03.2024, 18:48 16856
Head of State Tokayev lands in Almaty for working visit
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev landed in Almaty for a working visit, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The Kazah leader is expected to attend holiday gatherings on the occasion of Nauryz tomorrow.
20.03.2024, 10:05 16716
33rd session of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan to convene in Astana
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to convoke the 33rd session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
President Tokayev decreed to convoke the regular 33rd session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan themed "Unity. Creation. Progress".
The 33rd session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan is set to take place on April 24-25, 2024 in the Presidential Palace in Astana.
19.03.2024, 15:58 33026
Kazakhstan prolongs ban on export of petroleum and diesel
Kazakhstan extends the ban on petroleum, diesel and liquified petroleum gas export for another half a year, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The corresponding order of the ministers of energy, finance and internal affairs and the chairman of the National Security Committee is set to take effect on March 29, 2024.
To impose a ban for a period of six months on the export of petroleum, diesel fuel and certain oil products from the territory of Kazakhstan, including to the EAEU member countries by road, reads the joint order.
The ban does not apply to lubrication oil, export of oil products in tanks, provided by the vehicle manufacturer, jet fuel for research work on additive selection, qualification and laboratory tests of samples from the industrial batch for industrial production, oil products delivered as part of humanitarian assistance.
19.03.2024, 14:36 33721
Kazakhstan seeks close cooperation and good relations with all countries, President
Today in Astana Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received credentials of the ambassadors of six countries, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Ambassador of Egypt Ibtissam Rakha Ahmed Hassan, Ambassador of Serbia Vladimir Jovičić, Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Thomas Reisen, Ambassador of Australia John William Geering, Ambassador of Colombia Hector Arenas Neira, Ambassador of Syria Bashar Jaafari delivered their credentials to the President of Kazakhstan.
Extending congratulations on their official missions the Head of State drew attention to Kazakhstan's peaceful and constructive foreign policy.
The President said Kazakhstan wants to foster close cooperation and maintain good relations with all countries, first of all, with the nearest neighbours. Kazakhstan will do everything possible to strengthen cooperation in various fields, including economic cooperation, investments and political dialogue.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished ambassadors success. He affirmed the country’s readiness to provide them all-round support.
In conclusion, the Head of State conveyed his best wishes and greetings to the Heads of State.
19.03.2024, 12:40 33231
Olzhas Bektenov orders to complete tax and customs information systems integration by year end
The Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov considered the issues of improving tax and customs administration and digitalisation of processes, primeminister.kz reports.
As part of the implementation of the instruction of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in March this year in Kazakhstan were revised procedures for VAT refunds to domestic exporters. Given the change in approaches, the share of confirmations will now be increased, which will be a tangible support for Kazakhstan's commodity producers. This was reported at the Government session by Finance Minister Madi Takiev. According to him, now at the stage of development of the analytical system, which will ensure the efficiency of this procedure. In total, over the past two months, exporters have returned to exporters about half of the total amount of debt.
In 2023, VAT was returned to businesses, with about 600 billion tenge were underpaid by business entities. And this is about 485 companies exporting goods. Thus, working capital was withdrawn from businesses. This is a violation of the rights of entrepreneurs. In this regard, the Ministry of Finance should return the confirmed amounts of VAT, as well as take measures to simplify the refund procedure. At the same time, I instruct to work out mechanisms, when the amounts of VAT refunded are reinvested by business in modernisation and expansion of activities," Prime Minister said.
About 4 trillion additional taxes and customs payments have been received in the republican budget for 5 years due to the measures of administration. The plan for this year includes 1.6 trillion tenge of revenues, which is 173% more than last year's level. To achieve such an ambitious task, the Government is taking a number of measures.
In particular, the criteria of the Risk Management System for assigning tax audits have been revised: now they are carried out using a point selection method. If their number decreases by 16 per cent compared to 2022, tax collection is doubled.
On the instructions of the Head of State, an independent IT audit of all information systems of the State Revenue Committee has been launched in the republic. Based on its results, a new information architecture will be formed.
Olzhas Bektenov instructed to complete its creation, as well as the integration of tax and customs information systems by the end of this year.
Head of the Government dwelt separately on the draft of the new Tax Code being developed, emphasising that it is necessary to take into account the complaints of Kazakhstan citizens received last year and to shift the emphasis on the service model of administration.
The requirements for the new Tax Code are very strict, the approaches presented earlier were deservedly criticised. There are high expectations from society and business from this document. The main thing is that it should be transparent, easy to understand and balanced. At the same time, the development of the Code has been delayed. In this regard, it is necessary to complete this work promptly," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Kazakhstan has introduced an electronic queuing system at all checkpoints on the external border and seven points on the internal border (with EAEU member countries). Today it is the only one in Central Asia, which provides transparency and speed of the transport process, minimising the congestion of vehicles.
Prime Minister stressed the need to accelerate the modernisation and equipping of checkpoints. It is also necessary to fully digitise all processes of tax and customs administration, eliminating direct contact of employees of state revenue authorities with taxpayers and participants of foreign economic activity.
In addition, Prime Minister instructed to introduce a mechanism of mandatory monitoring of the application of tax benefits, establishing counter obligations of business. Benefits should be provided economically justified, based on financial calculations and clear timelines for achieving results.
