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President Tokayev enacts Civil Protection Mechanism for Turkic States
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EAEU heads of government convene in Shymkent
This year, Kazakhstan presides over the Eurasian Economic Union bodies. In his address to the heads of state of the EAEU Member States, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan outlined the key priorities of our presidency: the use of artificial intelligence as a new tool for developing economic integration, creating a barrier-free environment, and expanding the geography of trade. I am certain that through joint efforts, we will be able to give an additional boost to the integration processes," emphasized Olzhas Bektenov.
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Kazakhstan and Russia jointly implement 122 major projects worth USD 25 bln
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Baibazarov named Assistant to Kazakh President for Economic Affairs
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Yerbolat Dossayev relieved of his duties as Deputy Chief of Presidential Administration
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Day of Purification: President Tokayev launches nationwide environmental campaign
This is a special day in celebration of Nauryznama decade. The renewal of our society has become a part of the renewal of nature itself. Such a timely coincidence cannot help but inspire all of us to work selflessly for the good of our Motherland," he said.
The new People’s Constitution, adopted during the celebration of Nauryz, enshrines careful treatment of nature by the citizens as one of the fundamental principles of our worldview. There is no doubt that the New People’s Constitution will become the core of social consolidation, a moral and legal guide, and an unshakable foundation of our Independence," the President underscored.
More and more of our citizens are choosing an ecological lifestyle and rational resource consumption, which is the key to a bright future. In this regard, I call on all Kazakhstanis to take part in the relay of cleanliness and order. I am confident that through joint efforts we will reach new heights in the development of our country and build a Just, Clean, and Progressive Kazakhstan," he said.
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Presidents of Kazakhstan and Iran exchange Eid Al-Fitr and Nauryz greetings
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Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
I congratulate everyone on the great holiday of Nauryz Meiramy.
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Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Eid Al-Fitr
May our Motherland, the Republic of Kazakhstan, flourish! Oraza Ait kabyl bolsyn," the President said.
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