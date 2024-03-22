21.03.2024, 16:36 4801
Seismic security - key factor of national security, Kazakh President
The Head of State received director of the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research Daulet Sarsenbayev, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The latter reported on the center’s current activities.
He said equipment worth 527 million tenge was purchased last year for 11 seismic stations located in the city. 25 observation centers were opened thanks to the 2021-2023 target financing program. 10 seismic stations were repaired, and six more were opened as part of international cooperation.
The Head of State underlined that seismic security is the key factor of the country’s national security that impacts people’s security, economic facilities and the environment.
Following the meeting, the President stressed the need to develop scientific research and use innovative technologies at the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research.
21.03.2024, 17:33 4926
Almaty budget grows by 55% to reach KZT 287.5 bln, mayor
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Almaty mayor Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Dossayev reported on the socioeconomic development of the city. Over the past two months of 2024, the city saw dynamic economic growth. Local budget revenues rose by 55% to 287.5 billion tenge, capital investments grew by 24.5% to reach 190 billion tenge.
He also reported the development of the President’s tasks to provide seismic security of Almaty. Technic seismic audit will be conducted at 13,200 facilities this year.
He added the Mass Alert system will be launched in pilot mode by June 1 this year to quickly inform people during emergencies.
21.03.2024, 13:27 5051
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz meiramy
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Nauryz meiramy, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Addressing those gathered on Astana Square in Almaty the Head of State said the Kazak people following ancient traditions celebrate Nauryz meiramy in unity and accord.
The President said Nauryz is a national holiday and is celebrated despite differences in religious beliefs and ethnicities. On this day hospitable Kazakhs lay generously covered dastarkhans and tables, extend good wishes to each other, clean up spring-wells, and plant trees.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed this year Nauryz coincided with the Holy Month of Ramadan which symbolically reflects the harmony of religion and traditions in Kazakhstan.
The Head of State noted this year Nauryz is celebrated for 10 days. Today is the Yntymak kuni - the Day of Solidarity. Unity and solidarity are among the key values of the people of Kazakhstan. he expressed confidence that the inviolability of unity and solidarity lay the solid foundation for the country’s sustainable development.
The President underlined that Almaty that became a golden cradle of the country’s sovereignty turns into the country’s largest spiritual scientific and economic center. The city wields widespread influence on the country’s prosperity. He also announced the development of four large-scale projects. In particular, 12,000 km of roads will be built and repaired, and district heating plants and utilities will be updated. A new housing program will be launched for the rural population. Over 300,000 will be provided with natural gas this year. The rental housing will significantly rise.
In conclusion, the Head of State wished all happiness and well-being.
20.03.2024, 18:48 4681
Head of State Tokayev lands in Almaty for working visit
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev landed in Almaty for a working visit, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The Kazah leader is expected to attend holiday gatherings on the occasion of Nauryz tomorrow.
20.03.2024, 10:05 4541
33rd session of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan to convene in Astana
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to convoke the 33rd session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
President Tokayev decreed to convoke the regular 33rd session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan themed "Unity. Creation. Progress".
The 33rd session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan is set to take place on April 24-25, 2024 in the Presidential Palace in Astana.
19.03.2024, 15:58 20851
Kazakhstan prolongs ban on export of petroleum and diesel
Kazakhstan extends the ban on petroleum, diesel and liquified petroleum gas export for another half a year, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The corresponding order of the ministers of energy, finance and internal affairs and the chairman of the National Security Committee is set to take effect on March 29, 2024.
To impose a ban for a period of six months on the export of petroleum, diesel fuel and certain oil products from the territory of Kazakhstan, including to the EAEU member countries by road, reads the joint order.
The ban does not apply to lubrication oil, export of oil products in tanks, provided by the vehicle manufacturer, jet fuel for research work on additive selection, qualification and laboratory tests of samples from the industrial batch for industrial production, oil products delivered as part of humanitarian assistance.
19.03.2024, 14:36 21546
Kazakhstan seeks close cooperation and good relations with all countries, President
Today in Astana Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received credentials of the ambassadors of six countries, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Ambassador of Egypt Ibtissam Rakha Ahmed Hassan, Ambassador of Serbia Vladimir Jovičić, Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Thomas Reisen, Ambassador of Australia John William Geering, Ambassador of Colombia Hector Arenas Neira, Ambassador of Syria Bashar Jaafari delivered their credentials to the President of Kazakhstan.
Extending congratulations on their official missions the Head of State drew attention to Kazakhstan's peaceful and constructive foreign policy.
The President said Kazakhstan wants to foster close cooperation and maintain good relations with all countries, first of all, with the nearest neighbours. Kazakhstan will do everything possible to strengthen cooperation in various fields, including economic cooperation, investments and political dialogue.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished ambassadors success. He affirmed the country’s readiness to provide them all-round support.
In conclusion, the Head of State conveyed his best wishes and greetings to the Heads of State.
19.03.2024, 12:40 22616
Olzhas Bektenov orders to complete tax and customs information systems integration by year end
The Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov considered the issues of improving tax and customs administration and digitalisation of processes, primeminister.kz reports.
As part of the implementation of the instruction of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in March this year in Kazakhstan were revised procedures for VAT refunds to domestic exporters. Given the change in approaches, the share of confirmations will now be increased, which will be a tangible support for Kazakhstan's commodity producers. This was reported at the Government session by Finance Minister Madi Takiev. According to him, now at the stage of development of the analytical system, which will ensure the efficiency of this procedure. In total, over the past two months, exporters have returned to exporters about half of the total amount of debt.
In 2023, VAT was returned to businesses, with about 600 billion tenge were underpaid by business entities. And this is about 485 companies exporting goods. Thus, working capital was withdrawn from businesses. This is a violation of the rights of entrepreneurs. In this regard, the Ministry of Finance should return the confirmed amounts of VAT, as well as take measures to simplify the refund procedure. At the same time, I instruct to work out mechanisms, when the amounts of VAT refunded are reinvested by business in modernisation and expansion of activities," Prime Minister said.
About 4 trillion additional taxes and customs payments have been received in the republican budget for 5 years due to the measures of administration. The plan for this year includes 1.6 trillion tenge of revenues, which is 173% more than last year's level. To achieve such an ambitious task, the Government is taking a number of measures.
In particular, the criteria of the Risk Management System for assigning tax audits have been revised: now they are carried out using a point selection method. If their number decreases by 16 per cent compared to 2022, tax collection is doubled.
On the instructions of the Head of State, an independent IT audit of all information systems of the State Revenue Committee has been launched in the republic. Based on its results, a new information architecture will be formed.
Olzhas Bektenov instructed to complete its creation, as well as the integration of tax and customs information systems by the end of this year.
Head of the Government dwelt separately on the draft of the new Tax Code being developed, emphasising that it is necessary to take into account the complaints of Kazakhstan citizens received last year and to shift the emphasis on the service model of administration.
The requirements for the new Tax Code are very strict, the approaches presented earlier were deservedly criticised. There are high expectations from society and business from this document. The main thing is that it should be transparent, easy to understand and balanced. At the same time, the development of the Code has been delayed. In this regard, it is necessary to complete this work promptly," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Kazakhstan has introduced an electronic queuing system at all checkpoints on the external border and seven points on the internal border (with EAEU member countries). Today it is the only one in Central Asia, which provides transparency and speed of the transport process, minimising the congestion of vehicles.
Prime Minister stressed the need to accelerate the modernisation and equipping of checkpoints. It is also necessary to fully digitise all processes of tax and customs administration, eliminating direct contact of employees of state revenue authorities with taxpayers and participants of foreign economic activity.
In addition, Prime Minister instructed to introduce a mechanism of mandatory monitoring of the application of tax benefits, establishing counter obligations of business. Benefits should be provided economically justified, based on financial calculations and clear timelines for achieving results.
19.03.2024, 11:37 21706
Olzhas Bektenov instructs akimats to improve quality of life for villagers: schools, hospitals and access to water
The issue of rural development considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Nurlan Baybazarov reported on the current state of rural development. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, today there are 6,256 rural settlements in the country, which are home to 7.6 million residents, or 38.4% of the total population in the country.
In 2019-2023, 5.4 thousand projects were implemented in 1.8 thousand rural settlements for the amount of 524 billion tenge within the framework of the project "Auyl-Yel besigi". In addition, 85 primary health care facilities were built, 1,800 medical equipment units were purchased at a cost of 10.5 billion tenge, and 120 fire stations were set up. A total of 176 villages have been connected to the Internet using Wi-Fi HotSpot technology. Within the framework of the project "With a Diploma to the Village", the amount of budget credit has been increased from 1,500 to 2,500 MRP to attract specialists.
Akims of Turkestan region Darhan Satybaldy, Almaty region Marat Sultangazin, Abay region Nurlan Urankhayev also made reports on the development of rural areas.
Head of the Government noted that every Kazakhstan citizen wants to live in comfortable conditions and favourable environment. Prime Minister has set a task for akimats to improve the quality of life of villagers in accordance with the System of Regional Standards. It includes a specific list of objects and services that should be in each settlement.
We are step by step reducing the gap between urban and rural areas. And the key factor in this is the availability of certain standards of living and access to services in villages, as well as good roads, medicine and education. Schools and medical centres are the most important facilities in the village. They need to be maintained and repaired," Olzhas Bektenov said.
At the same time, Prime Minister instructed to link the system of standards with other programme documents, including national projects.
The dilapidated condition of schools, unsuitable premises of health care institutions force residents of some villages to travel to other settlements to receive medical and educational services.
There are problems with the quality of drinking water, roads and stability of electricity supply, mobile communication and Internet access in the villages. There are thousands of complaints on these issues. As a result, there is an outflow of rural population. It is necessary to intensify work on the development of social, engineering and transport infrastructure, especially in border areas," Olzhas Bektenov said.
For the gradual solution of these problems, the Government will continue to work on the transfer of some types of taxes and payments to the budget of rural districts.
At the same time, Olzhas Bektenov noted the importance of involving business entities in the implementation of infrastructure projects. A positive example in a number of regions was noted. For example, last year in Shubarsu village of Turkestan region a large school was built by an entrepreneur in his native village. In the village of Karaotkel, Akmola region, a kindergarten was built with private funds.
Entrepreneurs support housing construction, road repair, street improvement, organisation of public spaces. There are enough such good examples all over the country. Akimats should intensify work on attracting business in the development of native villages," Prime Minister stressed.
Head of the Government paid special attention to the personnel issue in the villages. Akimats have been instructed to address the issue of their deficit. For this purpose it is necessary to support incoming specialists, especially young ones, including within the framework of the project "With a diploma to the village".
Following the consideration of the issue, Olzhas Bektenov gave a number of specific instructions on the implementation of the Concept of Rural Development measures:
- to develop infrastructure in rural settlements, based on the priority of projects and ensuring equal access of villagers to basic services;
- to work on expanding the revenue base of akimats of rural districts to improve the efficiency of rural livelihood issues;
- define specific indicators to assess the work of akimats in attracting extra-budgetary funds for the implementation of infrastructure projects in rural areas.
