4 killed in fatal road accident in Zhetysu region

Images | police of Zhetysu region

Four people were killed in a fatal road accident on a highway in Zhetysu region, Kazinform News Agency cites local police.





The deadly car crash occurred on the 336km on the Almaty-Oskemen highway in Aksu district.





The Lada Priora driver reportedly crossed into the oncoming lane and rammed into the Toyota Windom vehicle.





As a result of the crash the Lada Priora driver and two passengers as well as one Toyota passenger died at the scene. Five more people were rushed to the nearest hospital.





The road accident is under investigation.