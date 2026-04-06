31.03.2026, 16:14 38801
Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu region hit by another earthquake in a day
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Another earthquake measuring 5.1 magnitude rattled, striking 50 km northwest of Zharkent town, Zhetysu region, following a 4.4 magnitude quake that shocked the region this morning, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to Kazakhstan's National Data Center (KNDC), the 5.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 11:11 am Astana time.
The epicenter of the earthquake was at 44.46 degrees north latitude and 79.69 degrees east longitude, said the Center.
The Center said a 4.7 magnitude aftershock rocked the same area 2 hours and 12 minutes later at 1:23 pm Astana time, and it located the epicenter at 44.59 north latitude and 79.69 east longitude.
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01.04.2026, 15:19 29931
Four kids hospitalized after bus crash in W Kazakhstan
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23 children and seven adults were taken to hospitals in Uralsk following a traffic accident involving a school bus in the village of Podstepnoe, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the regional healthcare department, four children were admitted to the trauma unit of the regional multidisciplinary children’s hospital with closed head injuries.
They are currently staying under medical supervision.
19 children and seven adults underwent full examinations, including X-rays, CT scans, ultrasound, and laboratory tests. After specialist consultations, they were discharged for outpatient treatment.
The accident occurred on the Samara-Shymkent highway, when a passenger bus collided with a school bus, which then hit another car.
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31.03.2026, 08:11 39156
Quake jolts near Zharkent town in Zhetysu region
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A quake occurred 33 km northwest of Zharkent town in Zhetysu region, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Data Center.
The mb magnitude 4.4. earthquake shocks were recorded on March 31 at 00:42 Astana time. Its energy class is K=9.3.
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29.03.2026, 22:22 48376
Two teenagers with hypothermia found and saved in Almaty mountains
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Rescuers of the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations came to the aid of teenagers in the mountains of Almaty on Saturday, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In the Medeu District, on the Glade of Enthusiasts (altitude 2,800 m), two teenagers born in 2008, descending from Furmanov Peak, suffered from hypothermia and were exhausted. Realizing the situation, they called for help from rescuers.
Personnel from the Almaty City Emergency Department’s Butaqty Rescue Station immediately rushed to the scene. Once they reached the young people, the rescuers escorted them and safely brought them down to Medeu. Fortunately, medical assistance was not needed, and the teenagers returned home on their own.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations warns that before going into the mountains, travelers should realistically assess their physical fitness, take weather conditions into account, and carry warm clothing and communication devices.
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23.03.2026, 12:48 88736
Shakhtinsk gas explosion leaves 8 hurt, police officers among injured
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A gas cylinder explosion occurred in a multi-storey residential building in Shakhtinsk, Karaganda Region last night, leading to a fire and multiple injuries, Qazinform News Agency reports.
within four minutes. Rescuers found furniture and household items ablaze and immediately organized an evacuation. Five residents were led down the staircase from upper floors, while police officers assisted in evacuating others before the fire brigade arrived.
Before the firefighters arrived, some of the residents had been evacuated by police officers, while the rest left the building on their own.
A temporary warming centre and a mobile accommodation unit were set up for displaced residents," local emergencies authorities of Karaganda region reported.
In total, eight people were injured, five of them police officers. All were taken to medical facilities for treatment. The fire, which covered about 40 square metres, was fully extinguished.
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09.03.2026, 12:33 165991
Death toll from Shchuchinsk café fire rises to 11
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The death toll after the explosion at the café in Shchuchinsk, Akmola region, has increased to 11, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to Nariman Yermek, head of the Akmola region health department, two more severely injured patients have died. One patient passed away on March 8 in the intensive care unit of Avicenna-Burabay hospital, while another died on March 9 at the Akmola Regional Multidisciplinary Hospital in Kokshetau.
Medical authorities noted that doctors continue to fight for the lives of other victims, providing full medical support with all available resources.
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27.02.2026, 10:44 223451
Criminal investigation launched after Shchuchinsk cafe explosion
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A criminal case has been opened in Akmola region after a gas cylinder explosion in a cafe in Shchuchinsk, Akmola region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the latest data from the regional emergencies department, 28 people were affected. Of them: seven died, 13 were hospitalized, and eight were discharged home after receiving medical care.
The department added that firefighters had removed five gas cylinders and two oxygen cylinders from the burning cafe.
This prevented repeated explosions inside the premises. The causes and circumstances of the incident are being identified," officials said.
A hotline was launched at the Regional Emergencies Department: 8 (7162) 51-42-98.
A criminal case has been opened in connection with the fire. The necessary investigative actions are being carried out," the department stated.
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27.02.2026, 09:18 223706
7 dead, 19 injured in Shchuchinsk cafe explosion
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Seven people have died as a result of a gas-air mixture explosion, which was followed by a fire, in a cafe, attached to a five-story residential building in Shchuchinsk, Burabay district, Akmola region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to operational data, a total of 26 people were affected:
- seven fatalities, including a 16-year-old girl;
- 13 people remain in Burabay District Hospital;
- six were discharged for outpatient observation.
The moment of the explosion was captured on a video camera opposite the café. Additional medical teams have been dispatched, and all necessary resources have been deployed, including specialists, medicines, and air ambulance services. A regional emergency headquarters is working at the site.
The causes of the incident are being investigated. Authorities have pledged full assistance to the families of the deceased and injured. Officials also stressed the importance of relying on information from official sources. The explosion occurred overnight between February 26 and 27. Initial reports indicated six fatalities; the updated figures now confirm seven.
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25.02.2026, 14:00 216446
Fighter jet crashes, pilots eject safely in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda region
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A Su-30Sm fighter jet crashed in Karaganda region during a routine training flight on Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh Defense Ministry.
The pilots onboard ejected safely, without suffering life-threatening injuries, the ministry said in a statement. They are under medical observation, it added.
The crash area has been cordoned off. Officials confirmed there is no threat to the population or infrastructure.
The Defense Ministry set up a special commission led by the head of the flight safety department to establish the causes and circumstances of the incident. It includes flight service specialists.
Based on the investigation results, a legal assessment will be given, and a procedural ruling will be issued, the ministry said.
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