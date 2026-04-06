Quake jolts near Zharkent town in Zhetysu region

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23 children and seven adults were taken to hospitals in Uralsk following a traffic accident involving a school bus in the village of Podstepnoe, Qazinform News Agency reports.





According to the regional healthcare department, four children were admitted to the trauma unit of the regional multidisciplinary children’s hospital with closed head injuries.





They are currently staying under medical supervision.





19 children and seven adults underwent full examinations, including X-rays, CT scans, ultrasound, and laboratory tests. After specialist consultations, they were discharged for outpatient treatment.





The accident occurred on the Samara-Shymkent highway, when a passenger bus collided with a school bus, which then hit another car.