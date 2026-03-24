23.03.2026, 12:48 5976
Shakhtinsk gas explosion leaves 8 hurt, police officers among injured
Images | Instagram/policeofkaraganda
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A gas cylinder explosion occurred in a multi-storey residential building in Shakhtinsk, Karaganda Region last night, leading to a fire and multiple injuries, Qazinform News Agency reports.
within four minutes. Rescuers found furniture and household items ablaze and immediately organized an evacuation. Five residents were led down the staircase from upper floors, while police officers assisted in evacuating others before the fire brigade arrived.
Before the firefighters arrived, some of the residents had been evacuated by police officers, while the rest left the building on their own.
A temporary warming centre and a mobile accommodation unit were set up for displaced residents," local emergencies authorities of Karaganda region reported.
In total, eight people were injured, five of them police officers. All were taken to medical facilities for treatment. The fire, which covered about 40 square metres, was fully extinguished.
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09.03.2026, 12:33 83216
Death toll from Shchuchinsk café fire rises to 11
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The death toll after the explosion at the café in Shchuchinsk, Akmola region, has increased to 11, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to Nariman Yermek, head of the Akmola region health department, two more severely injured patients have died. One patient passed away on March 8 in the intensive care unit of Avicenna-Burabay hospital, while another died on March 9 at the Akmola Regional Multidisciplinary Hospital in Kokshetau.
Medical authorities noted that doctors continue to fight for the lives of other victims, providing full medical support with all available resources.
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27.02.2026, 10:44 140676
Criminal investigation launched after Shchuchinsk cafe explosion
Images | polisia.kz
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A criminal case has been opened in Akmola region after a gas cylinder explosion in a cafe in Shchuchinsk, Akmola region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the latest data from the regional emergencies department, 28 people were affected. Of them: seven died, 13 were hospitalized, and eight were discharged home after receiving medical care.
The department added that firefighters had removed five gas cylinders and two oxygen cylinders from the burning cafe.
This prevented repeated explosions inside the premises. The causes and circumstances of the incident are being identified," officials said.
A hotline was launched at the Regional Emergencies Department: 8 (7162) 51-42-98.
A criminal case has been opened in connection with the fire. The necessary investigative actions are being carried out," the department stated.
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27.02.2026, 09:18 140931
7 dead, 19 injured in Shchuchinsk cafe explosion
Images | gov.kz
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Seven people have died as a result of a gas-air mixture explosion, which was followed by a fire, in a cafe, attached to a five-story residential building in Shchuchinsk, Burabay district, Akmola region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to operational data, a total of 26 people were affected:
- seven fatalities, including a 16-year-old girl;
- 13 people remain in Burabay District Hospital;
- six were discharged for outpatient observation.
The moment of the explosion was captured on a video camera opposite the café. Additional medical teams have been dispatched, and all necessary resources have been deployed, including specialists, medicines, and air ambulance services. A regional emergency headquarters is working at the site.
The causes of the incident are being investigated. Authorities have pledged full assistance to the families of the deceased and injured. Officials also stressed the importance of relying on information from official sources. The explosion occurred overnight between February 26 and 27. Initial reports indicated six fatalities; the updated figures now confirm seven.
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25.02.2026, 14:00 150291
Fighter jet crashes, pilots eject safely in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda region
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A Su-30Sm fighter jet crashed in Karaganda region during a routine training flight on Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh Defense Ministry.
The pilots onboard ejected safely, without suffering life-threatening injuries, the ministry said in a statement. They are under medical observation, it added.
The crash area has been cordoned off. Officials confirmed there is no threat to the population or infrastructure.
The Defense Ministry set up a special commission led by the head of the flight safety department to establish the causes and circumstances of the incident. It includes flight service specialists.
Based on the investigation results, a legal assessment will be given, and a procedural ruling will be issued, the ministry said.
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19.02.2026, 15:10 184651
Quake hits 311 km southeast of Almaty city
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A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck 311 km southeast of the Kazakh city of Almaty, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The network of seismic stations of Kazakhstan’s National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research registered an earthquake at 2:09 p.m. local time on February 19, centered on the Kyrgyz-China boarder, sending tremors across nine settlements in Kazakhstan.
The epicenter was monitored at 42.176 degrees north latitude and 80.438 degrees east longitude", said a report issued by the Center.
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17.02.2026, 15:40 194411
Earthquake recorded near Almaty
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No reports of casualties or damage have been received, Qazinform News Agency has learned from the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Response.
The seismic station network of the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research recorded the earthquake at 3:11 PM Astana time (UTC+5) on Tuesday. The epicenter of the earthquake is located in Kazakhstan, 74 km east of Almaty.
Specialists are currently processing the data obtained.
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12.02.2026, 17:10 225451
Road accident in Zhambyl region leaves one dead, one injured
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A road accident involving a passenger bus and a car has left one person dead and another injured in Zhambyl region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to preliminary data, the incident occurred on the Asa-Akkol highway, when a driver of Van Hool bus lost control of the vehicle and collided with oncoming Volkswagen Golf car.
A criminal investigation has been launched.
Police have urged residents of the region, in view of worsening weather conditions, to avoid long-distance travel if possible, observe the established speed limits, maintain a safe distance, and closely follow official information.
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05.02.2026, 14:58 264151
Earthquake jolts Kazakhstan
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Underground tremors were registered on February 5 at 01:42 p.m. Astana time in Zhetysu region, Qazinform News Agency learned from the National Data Center of Kazakhstan.
The epicenter was located approximately 284 kilometers northeast of Almaty.
Estimated intensity in various parts of Zhetysu region ranged from 2 to 3 points.
Authorities reported no information about casualties or damage.
Residents of Almaty did not feel the tremors, and no public alerts were issued.
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