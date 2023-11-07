06.11.2023, 19:59 6651
5th Anniversary Meeting of the Kazakhstan - U.S. Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue was held in Astana
The 5th anniversary meeting of the Kazakhstan - U.S. Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue (ESPD) between Kazakhstan and the United States took place today. Kazakhstan is the only country with the status of the enhanced strategic partner of the United States in Central Asia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The annual review event was co-chaired by First Deputy Foreign Minister Kairat Umarov and Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu with participation of government agencies and departments of the two countries. The parties summed up the results of productive work over the past year on current issues of bilateral and regional cooperation, and outlined plans for the year ahead.
In his speech, Kairat Umarov noted the intensification of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States this year on the political, cultural and humanitarian track in the context of the visits and meetings held, as well as the intensity of collaboration in the economic direction, including issues of trade and investment, energy, rare-earth metals and climate change. First Deputy Foreign Minister also stressed the importance of the political reforms and democratic transformations carried out by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aimed at building a "New and Fair Kazakhstan".
In turn, Donald Lu highly appreciated the measures of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the field of socio-economic development, regional security and human rights, as well as successful cooperation between the two countries in recent years both on the bilateral and multilateral tracks, including within the framework of the UN and the C5+1 dialogue platform.
For reference: The Kazakhstan-U.S. Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue (ESPD) has been operating since 2018. The Commission has the status of an Intergovernmental Commission and consists of three committees - on political cooperation and security, on trade and economic cooperation, as well as on the humanitarian dimension. The last meeting of the ESPD was held on December 5, 2022 in Washington, D.C.
06.11.2023, 10:55 6621
Kazakhstan’s Approaches to Regional and Global Problems Presented at Conference in UAE
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko presented the country’s approaches to solving current regional and global problems at the World Policy Conference held on November 3-5 in Abu Dhabi. More than 200 representatives of governments, leading think tanks and international companies from Europe, Asia, Africa and America attended the conference, organized for the 16th time by the Institut Français des Relations Internationales (IFRI) and held this year under the title "The International System between Globalization and Disintegration: Which Forces Will Prevail?", press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In his remarks at the session devoted to Eurasian perspectives on the changing geopolitical configurations, the Kazakh diplomat outlined his country’s commitment to the UN Charter and compliance with its basic principles, including, first of all, respect for territorial integrity, the inviolability of borders and the sovereignty of states. It is the position of Kazakhstan that it is on this basis that the solution to international conflicts and contradictions should be based.
In this context, he drew the attention of conference participants to the approaches of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to reforming the UN, including those voiced from the rostrum of this global organization. He noted that Kazakhstan stands for strengthening and reforming the UN by increasing the authority of the UN General Assembly as the most representative body and expanding the membership of the UN Security Council by including states, including the so-called middle powers, representing different regions of the world.
Answering the moderator’s questions, Roman Vassilenko expressed Kazakhstan’s interest in the speedy conclusion of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan and in establishing an atmosphere of trust and cooperation between them and in that region generally, which will contribute to the further opening and unblocking of transport communications in the South Caucasus. According to him, this will have a beneficial impact on the further intensive development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) - the Middle Corridor - something that will meet the interests of Kazakhstan, the countries of Asia and Europe.
During the discussion, the Deputy Foreign Minister identified three interrelated trends affecting the development of the situation in Central Asia and around it.
First, it has to do with the persistence of problems in the field of socio-economic and environmental security caused by global warming, and political security related to the challenges posed by the situation in Afghanistan; secondly, there’s a growing and closer cooperation of Central Asian states in responding to these challenges, leading to an increase in the subjectivity of the region in world politics; and thirdly, there’s more active involvement and interaction of external actors, such as Russia, China, the United States, the European Union, Türkiye and the Arab nations, with the countries of the region in both bilateral and multilateral formats. (He added currently there are already 11 dialogue platforms with international partners in the "Central Asia Plus" format.)
In this context, citing as an example the strong reaction of the people in Kazakhstan to recent headlines in some western media, Roman Vassilenko noted the irrelevance, unacceptability and fallacy of perceiving the countries of Central Asia through the prism of outdated concepts of the "Great Game". He emphasized that Astana, on the contrary, proposes and promotes the concept of "Great Gain for all", believing that common challenges, such as the need to increase interconnectivity, fight climate warming, and ensure sustainable economic growth, should play a unifying role.
Remarks by the Kazakh official evoked an interested reaction from audience members, many of whom noted the importance of the continued focused attention of the international political and business community on the processes in Central Asia and of the support for constructive initiatives of states such as Kazakhstan.
On the sidelines of the conference, the Kazakh diplomat met with IFRI founder and president Thierry de Montbrial. The two discussed the results of the recent official visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Astana and the prospects for further cooperation with this authoritative French think tank, including in the context of preparing a new visit of the Kazakh President to Paris next year.
02.11.2023, 11:33 45321
Suindik Aldashev met with the delegation of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea
Chairman of the Senate Committee on Economic Policy, Innovative Development and Entrepreneurship Suindik Aldashev met with deputies of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, who are members of the friendship group with Kazakhstan, press service of the Senate reports.
In his welcoming speech, the senator noted that Korea is one of the key political and economic partners of Kazakhstan in the Asia-Pacific region. Cooperation between our countries in the trade, economic and investment spheres is developing rapidly and has reached record levels. At the same time, the senator spoke about the main structural economic reforms in the country, noting that the ongoing changes open up new opportunities for trade, economic and investment cooperation.
The main emphasis will be on the development of the manufacturing sector. It is planned to implement large projects in such areas as deep metal processing, petrochemicals, heavy engineering, and uranium enrichment. To this end, foreign and domestic investors will be exempt from taxes and other mandatory payments for the first three years. This is a fundamental point that should give a serious impetus to the manufacturing industry. Much attention is paid to the development of the agro-industrial complex. Increased attention is paid to issues of digitalization and innovation", - said Suindik Aldashev.
The meeting participants also discussed issues of cooperation in the field of information technology, digitalization, promoting a green economy, combating cybercrime, mechanical engineering, mining and nuclear energy.
At the end of the event, delegates from Korea noted that they highly appreciate cooperation with Kazakhstan, and are also ready to actively contribute to strengthening bilateral relations.
02.11.2023, 10:20 45476
Cooperation in energy sector discussed by Alikhan Smailov and representative of French company Orano
Current issues of cooperation in the energy sector were discussed by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Chief Operating Officer of the French company Orano S.A. Nicolas Maes, primeminister.kz reports.
During the meeting, the head of the Government noted that Kazakhstan and France have historically formed a strategic partnership in the energy sector.
Orano is our important and reliable partner in this direction. The company has been successfully operating in Kazakhstan for 27 years. Our joint venture KATCO is an example of a long-term and mutually beneficial partnership. We are ready to consider opportunities for further development of cooperation," Alikhan Smailov said.
In turn, Nicolas Maes outlined Orano's interest in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan.
Currently, we lack on both sides of the major projects that could contribute to this. So today I would like to propose to renew our relationship on the basis of specific projects," he said.
The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Samruk-Kazyna JSC and Kazatomprom National Company.
For reference: Ogapo S.A. is a large French company, the leader of the nuclear industry in France. The main activities of Ogapo S.A. are related to nuclear energy: uranium mining, processing and enrichment, transportation of nuclear fuel, radioactive waste management, etc.
01.11.2023, 10:26 49726
Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented his credentials to the Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein
The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Swiss Confederation and concurrently to the Principality of Liechtenstein Kairat Sarzhanov presented his credentials to H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois Philip Maria von und zu Liechtenstein, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
At the ceremony at the Vaduz Castle, the Kazakh diplomat conveyed warm greetings to the Hereditary Prince on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and expressing the interest of the Kazakh side in expanding mutually beneficial ties with Liechtenstein, informed about the processes of political and socio-economic modernization in Kazakhstan.
In his turn, the Hereditary Prince, expressing Liechtenstein's readiness to deepen bilateral cooperation, wished the leadership and people of Kazakhstan success in achieving their goals.
During a separate meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liechtenstein Dominique Hasler, the parties discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, establishing contacts between national agencies for the provision of official development assistance.
31.10.2023, 18:46 56871
Kazakhstan and Finland Intend to Strengthen Political and Economic Ties
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Deputy Minister, Under-Secretary of State for International Trade of Finland Jarno Syrjälä, who is visiting Astana to attend the Kazakh-Finnish Forestry Forum, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed the prospects for enhancing bilateral political dialogue and economic cooperation and exchanged views on acute issues on the global agenda.
Deputy Minister Vassilenko welcomed the positive dynamics of trade and economic relations, highlighting the growth of mutual trade by 9.4% in January-August 2023 compared to 2022. The volume of Finland’s FDI to Kazakhstan’s economy amounted to $18.3 million last year and reached $8.5 million in the first half of this year.
The Kazakh diplomat briefed his counterpart on the measures taken by the Government to develop the transport infrastructure to increase the efficiency of the Middle Corridor, noting the productive cooperation with the Finnish company "Nurminen Logistics". He also reiterated interest in strengthening comprehensive cooperation with Finland and implementing joint projects in line with Kazakhstan’s economic priorities and goals to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.
To this end, the parties emphasized the leading role of the Kazakh-Finnish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, expressing confidence that the upcoming 12th meeting of the Commission in Kazakhstan in 2024 that will contribute to expanding cooperation in energy, agriculture, logistics and other spheres of mutually beneficial partnership.
31.10.2023, 14:44 56646
Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan Aim to Strengthen Strategic Partnership
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu paid an official visit to Ashgabat at the invitation of Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the talks, the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan discussed topical aspects of bilateral cooperation in priority areas of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The sides emphasized mutual commitment to further deepening of strategic partnership in the spirit of friendship, brotherhood, mutual respect and good-neighbourliness.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu noted the importance of further strengthening the political dialogue at the highest and high levels, activating inter-parliamentary ties. In this regard, special attention was paid by the parties to the implementation of the agreements reached during the state visits of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Turkmenistan in October 2021 and visit the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow to Kazakhstan in October 2022.
In turn, the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov confirmed that today relations between the two countries have reached a qualitatively new level, having received the character of a strategic partnership.
The parties agreed to take coordinated measures to ensure growth in trade turnover, including by intensifying the activities of the Working Group to increase trade turnover and expand the range of goods supplied between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, as well as through holding the Kazakh-Turkmen Business Council and the exchange of business delegations. In this context, an important role is assigned to the comprehensive work within the framework of the joint Intergovernmental Kazakh-Turkmen Commission on economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation.
The expediency of deepening ties between the regions of the two countries was also indicated.
The main directions and prospects of cooperation in the fuel and energy complex, oil and gas and chemical industries, textile industry, agriculture, ecology and environmental protection, issues of rational use of water resources in the region, transport and logistics, communications and telecommunications were specified.
In the development of cultural and humanitarian relations, the ministers noted the existence of potential in the field of education, science, mass media, as well as in the field of cultural exchanges. In particular, the parties spoke in favor of intensifying direct interuniversity contacts and organizing cross-cultural Days, and also discussed holding joint events dedicated to the celebration of the 300th anniversary of the Turkmen poet Magtumguly Pyragy.
The ministers compared notes on topical issues of the regional and international agenda. They noted constructive cooperation within multilateral structures through such international organizations as the UN, the OIC, the CIS, in the "CA+" formats, as well as mutual support for international initiatives of the two states.
Special attention was paid to the aspects of cooperation on the further development of regional cooperation, issues of the Caspian Sea, close cooperation within the framework of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.
As a result of the negotiations, a program of cooperation between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan for 2024-2026 was signed.
As part of his official visit, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu took part in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument of Independence of Turkmenistan.
27.10.2023, 14:23 84801
WTO held a high-level meeting to make progress ahead of the 13th Ministerial Conference
The World Trade Organization hosted a high-level meeting to identify the most pressing issues on which WTO Members intend to take meaningful decisions during the upcoming 13th Ministerial Conference, to be held from 26 to 29 February 2024 in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Thus, one of the specific decisions of the meeting was to continue to grant unilateral trade preferences in the form of duty-free and quota-free market access to least developed countries (hereinafter referred to as LDCs) during their transition to developing country status.
However, in line with the decisions taken at the Ministerial Conference-12, chaired by Kazakhstan, the meeting addressed a wide range of issues such as WTO reform, including the Dispute Settlement Body of the Organisation, agricultural subsidies and state support in the field of industrial policy, as well as trade measures applied to address the challenges of climate change.
During the meeting, the Kazakh delegation, headed by Zhanar Aitzhan, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the WTO and International Economic Organisations, supported the approval of issues related to the provision of trade benefits for LDCs in connection with their transition to the category of developing countries, and also proposed the WTO Secretariat to analyse the effectiveness of the application of special and differential treatment provisions in WTO Agreements for developing and least developed countries.
Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan Zh. Aitzhan also stressed the importance of continuing negotiations in the field of reforming agricultural subsidies in order to equalise competitive conditions between agricultural producers of developed and developing WTO member countries and to ensure global food security.
Aliya Alimbetova, Director of the Department of Foreign Trade Activities of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, also took part in the meeting.
In addition, the delegation of Kazakhstan noted the importance of completing the ongoing negotiations on the reform of the WTO Dispute Settlement Body, which is a prerequisite for countries to comply with the commitments undertaken under the WTO agreements and to ensure the implementation of the decisions of the supreme bodies of the organisation. Particular attention in the speeches of the participants of the meeting was paid to the issue of restoring the work of the WTO Appellate Body, which is the highest judicial instance in resolving trade disputes.
At the conclusion of the event, WTO Director-General N. Okonjo-Iweala emphasised that the political mandate achieved during the High-Level Meeting should contribute to the achievement of concrete results during the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference.
27.10.2023, 10:19 83581
Kazakhstan’s priorities presented at conference on Eurasian security in Minsk
Current issues on the regional and global agenda are being discussed by participants of the two-day International High-Level Conference titled "Eurasian Security: Reality and Prospects in a Transforming World", which has begun on Thursday in the capital of Belarus, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The conference’s goal is to exchange views on the prospects for Eurasian security amid present-day geopolitical circumstances. The event has been organised under the chairpersonship of the Republic of Belarus in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
At the Belarusian side’s invitation, the conference is attended by the leadership of the foreign ministries of Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Myanmar, Russia, Tajikistan, Imangali Tasmagambetov and Kairat Sarybay, Secretaries General of the CSTO and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), respectively, high representatives of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the Eurasian Economic Commission (EAEC), and experts from scientific and academic communities of a number of countries, including Azerbaijan, Vietnam, India, China, UAE, Turkey, Uzbekistan and other states.
In his speech at the plenary session, Roman Vassilenko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan stated that given the global instability and geopolitical tensions, Kazakhstan stands for strict and full compliance with the United Nations Charter.
Kazakhstan’s diplomat emphasized that his country is a peace-loving state, committed to the principles of international law, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, and resolving disputes by peaceful means. In this context, on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, he expressed support for efforts in peacefully resolving crisis situations around the world’s "hot spots".
It was announced that Astana attaches great importance to multilateral diplomacy in ensuring security not only in the region, but also in the world. Kazakhstan is an active participant of international processes aimed at preventing and resolving conflicts.
It was noted that for many years our country has firmly adhered to these principles, including during Kazakhstan’s presidency at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in 2010, its activities as the UN Security Council’s non-permanent member in 2017-2018, providing a platform for the Astana process on Syria, regularly holding Congresses of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.
It was also emphasized that this role suits the republic very harmoniously, since Kazakhstan is a connecting bridge between Europe and Asia, West and East. The country, as previously, intends to develop cooperation in the UN, CIS, Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), CSTO, SCO, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), OSCE, CICA, Central Asia+ formats. Rapid changes require us to actively cooperate and develop mechanisms that can guarantee security and stability.
Separately, the OSCE’s important role was highlighted, which, according to Kazakhstan, should be strengthened amid the geopolitical tensions. In this vein, the Kazakh side believes that restoring trust in the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasia, in accordance with the spirit of the Helsinki Final Act, the Paris Charter and the Astana Declaration, is of paramount importance.
It was emphasized that Kazakhstan’s sustainable development based on ongoing political and socio-economic reforms is an important factor in strengthening stability and regional cooperation in Central Asia. In this context, the conference participants got familiarized with the progress of institutional transformation in Kazakhstan, as well as with the priorities of President
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State-of-the-Nation Adress titled "The Economic Course of a Just Kazakhstan".
Vassilenko noted that economic growth, and therefore strengthening stability in Central Asia, will be facilitated by reinforcing the connectivity - both within the region and with the outside world. In this regard, he pointed to the measures taken by the Kazakh side to expand the connectivity in Eurasia. In this context, Kazakhstan considers the Chinese mega-project "One Belt, One Road", the European initiative "Global Gateway" and other similar projects as complementary concepts.
A number of Astana’s foreign policy initiatives were also announced at the conference, including the establishment of the International Agency for Biological Safety, the opening of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, as well as the holding of a Regional Climate Summit under the UN auspices in Kazakhstan in 2026.
In general, Kazakhstan’s ideas and proposals on strengthening trust and security measures on the Eurasian continent received a positive feedback from the experts presented at the event.
