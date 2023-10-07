This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Agrarians of the EAEU countries will mutually verify warehouse receipts for agricultural products
relevant news
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented his credentials to the President of the Czech Republic
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan Presents Credentials to Director-General of UNESCO
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Democratic course of "Just Kazakhstan" in focus of attention at Council of Europe
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ambassador of Uruguay to Kazakhstan Presented Copies of Credentials
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented his credentials to the Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
The European Parliament is interested in further strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
7th Session of Kazakh-UK Strategic Dialogue Focuses on Advancing Partnership to a New Level
Kazakhstan is committed to further strengthening multifaceted strategic partnership with the United Kingdom and welcomes active political contacts, positive dynamics in trade and investments and the broadening of the legal framework of cooperation," stated Vassilenko.
The UK highly appreciates its partnership with Kazakhstan, including within the context of regional engagement and energy cooperation with Europe," said Docherty.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
5th Moscow format consultation meeting on Afghanistan took place
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
30.09.2023, 09:40Kazakhstan wins triathlon bronze in Hangzhou 02.10.2023, 21:2143666President holds meeting on returning illegally acquired assets 03.10.2023, 21:1242651Head of State attended the ceremony to mark the 30-th anniversary of Shell in Kazakhstan 03.10.2023, 15:2941151Gabit Sadyrbekov appointed as Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan 03.10.2023, 11:3237891Kazakhstan takes silver in women’s canoe double event in Hangzhou 13.09.2023, 12:39113791Kazakhstan plans to increase IT services exports to $1 bln by 2026 13.09.2023, 11:03112286Kazakhstan economy grows by 4.9% in 8 months 15.09.2023, 12:04A "quick wins" plan will be developed for joint projects between Kazakhstan and Hubei Province of China111176A "quick wins" plan will be developed for joint projects between Kazakhstan and Hubei Province of China 21.09.2023, 10:58103956CSTO foreign ministers meet in NY 19.09.2023, 09:09102216Head of State met with Rob Walton, President of GE Healthcare for Europe, Middle East and Africa