22.02.2024, 12:51 8051
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to President of Ireland
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Magzhan Ilyasssov, Ambassador-at-Large of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Ireland, presented credentials to the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation with the President of Ireland, bilateral relations between countries were discussed, as well as ways to deepen them, including by increasing mutual trade turnover and investment cooperation.
Also, Ambassador Ilyasssov informed the Irish side about the political and economic reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan.
In addition, Kazakh Ambassador met with representatives of the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment of Ireland and the Irish business representative group "Ibec".
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
23.02.2024, 18:58 7216
Kazakhstan and Egypt Held Eighth Round of Political Consultations between Foreign Ministries
Tell a friend
The eighth round of political consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs of Kazakhstan and Egypt took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affair of Egypt chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Alibek Bakayev, and his Egyptian counterpart, Ahmed Shaheen, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the consultations, both sides hailed the positive momentum and successful development of Kazakh-Egyptian relations based on friendship and mutually beneficial partnership.
Diplomats expressed readiness to enhance dialogue at the highest and high levels, including parliamentary exchanges, and agreed to organize mutual official visits and bilateral meetings across various multilateral formats.
The parties discussed preparations for the sixth session of the Kazakh-Egyptian Intergovernmental Comission in Astana in 2024, emphasizing the need to revive its activities.
Deputy Minister Bakayev highlighted the importance of cooperation within international transport corridors, particularly the Middle Corridor, which can boost trade flow between Kazakhstan and Egypt.
Egypt showed interest in this issue, considering the economic losses from reduced trade through the Suez Canal.
Deputy Minister Shaheen expressed gratitude for Kazakhstan’s constructive role in Middle East conflict resolution and its humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people. Kazakhstan, in turn, thanked Egypt for assisting in the evacuation of Kazakh citizens from the Gaza Strip.
The diplomats exchanged views on cooperation within regional and international organizations, with Egypt expressing full support for Kazakhstan’s initiative to transform the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia into a full-fledged organization and welcoming the adoption of the Roadmap.
Both sides emphasized the historical ties between Kazakhstan and Egypt, dating back to the 800-year history of the great Beybarys Sultan, which serves as a strong bridge for the current development and prosperity of the two peoples.
The meeting concluded with an emphasis on the importance of regular bilateral consultations and a commitment to continue close dialogue between the ministries of foreign affairs.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.02.2024, 13:55 7411
Kazakh-Thai Cooperation Discussed in Astana
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nazira Nurbayeva held a meeting with the Thai delegation headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand Jakapong Sangmani, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Thai delegation included more than 10 entrepreneurs covering such sectors as agribusiness, healthcare, education and consulting.
During the negotiations, parties discussed the current state and further development of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. Members of Thai delegation were presented with Kazakhstan’s investment climate and prospects for trade cooperation.
The parties noted a record increase in mutual trade turnover by 36% in 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 (270.6 million US dollars), which amounted to about 370 million US dollars.
Head of delegations expressed interest in increasing trade, and also agreed on significant potential investment cooperation in agriculture, tourism, medicine, energy and food industry.
The Memorandum on Trade Development was signed between the Trade Policy Development Center Joint Stock Company (QazTrade) and the Trade Council of Thailand following the event.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.02.2024, 12:53 7596
Issues of Access to Justice and Approaches to Further Development of Civil Society were Discussed at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan held a regular meeting of the "Dialogue Platform on the Human Dimension" Consultative and Advisory Body, chaired by Ambassador-at-Large Alua Nadirkulova, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, as the main topics of discussion were the issues of access to justice, measures to implement the recommendations of the UN Committee within the framework of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and approaches to the further development of civil society in the country.
Representatives of the Constitutional Court, the Judicial Administration, interested ministries, Kazakhstan human rights NGOs, as well as guests of the site - representatives of the United Nations Development Program, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Representative Office of the European Union in the Republic of Kazakhstan attended event as participants.
In her speech, Nadirkulova noted that over the years the platform has become a real example of an open and sustainable dialogue between the Government and civil society in the framework of fulfilling international obligations. She also noted the importance of the political, economic and social reforms initiated by the Head of State within the framework of the Human Rights and Rule of Law Plan approved by him on December 8, 2023.
During the meeting, Deputy Head of the Staff of the Constitutional Court Yerlan Saparov noted that the supremacy of the Constitution, the protection of human rights and freedoms depend on an adequate legal response to emerging challenges and the legality of decisions of state bodies. As it was noted, citizens can directly apply to the Constitutional Court with applications for the recognition of illegal certain norms that, in their opinion, contradict the principles of the Basic Law. Saparov also drew attention to the fact that the institutional formation of the Constitutional Court, the formation of its practice, the expansion of citizens access to constitutional control, the granting of the Prosecutor General and the Ombudsman for Human Rights the right to raise the issue of the constitutionality of normative legal acts, the new format of their interaction with the branches of government naturally require further improvement of legislation.
In turn, the Head of the International Relations Department of the Judicial Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Shakir Shayakhmetov informed about the systemic changes to strengthen the independence of judges, simplify the judicial process and improve court management aimed at strengthening citizens trust and improving access to justice.
Within the framework of the second question the Director of International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan Saadat Assanseitova shared information on the implementation of the recommendations of the UN Committee within the framework of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.
Special attention was paid to the issue of providing housing for the most needy and socially vulnerable groups of the country’s population. In this regard, Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Construction and Housing of the Ministry of Industry and Construction Kanat Mynbayev elaborated on the work carried out by the Ministry to improve the current housing legislation. Thus, the bill on reforming housing policy, which provides for new approaches to the distribution of housing among all needy citizens and revision of benefits and priorities for certain categories of citizens, is under consideration of the Mazhilis of the Parliament.
During the meeting, Vice-Minister of Justice Botagoz Zhakselekova shared novelties provided in the bill on intellectual property, aimed at strengthening the protection of intellectual property rights and creating conditions for the development of culture and, in general, the creative potential of citizens. In addition, it was noted about the ongoing work to improve access of visually impaired persons to published works, their professional development and social integration.
In turn, Asiya Khairulina, Chairperson of the Board of the NGO League of Women of Creative Initiative, drew attention to some problems in ensuring cultural rights in the country. As the speaker noted, the concept of cultural human rights today requires special legal clarification and regulation, as well as clarification of specific parameters of their content.
During the discussion of the third issue of the agenda, the Chairperson of the Committee for Civil Society Affairs of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulbara Sultanova informed about the ongoing work to develop approaches to further development of civil society. Thus, it is planned to conduct a number of activities to monitor the implementation of the Concept of Civil Society Development with the involvement of experts, sociological research organizations and public discussions with various stakeholders, including visits to the regions.
In general, the discussion of the agenda was open and constructive, and representatives of government agencies and NGOs listened to problematic issues and gave practical recommendations for systematic improvement of the legislative framework in the field of human rights.
For reference: CAB "DPHD" was established in 2013 on the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The platform is an effective tool to facilitate dialogue between the Government and the civil sector. Various topical issues of human rights protection are discussed on the platform with the participation of international organizations (UNDP, UN OHCHR, OSCE, etc.) as observers.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.02.2024, 15:48 7961
Implementation of Kazakhstan-EU Social Projects by Expert Center SOCIEUX+ Discussed in Brussels
Tell a friend
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belgium organized a presentation of projects implemented in Kazakhstan in 2023 by SOCIEUX+, the Expert Center of the European Union on Employment, Labor Protection and Social Welfare, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Established and co-funded by the EU, SOCIEUX+ facilitates knowledge and experience exchange between European experts and institutions in partner countries on social security matters. This organization was established and operates with the financial support of the EU.
Representatives from diplomatic missions of Central Asian countries, Azerbaijan, and Mongolia were invited to the event, where the participants discussed the technical cooperation opportunities with SOCIEUX+ alongside European experts.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Margulan Baimukhan shared insights into successful SOCIEUX+ projects in Kazakhstan, emphasizing collaborations with various Kazakh organizations.
In recent years, SOCIEUX+ has forged successful collaborations with Kazakh organizations, including the Institute of the Ombudsman for Children’s Rights, the Center for Support of Civic Initiatives, the Center for Development of Human Resources, the Department of Employment and Social Protection in Astana, as well as the Institute of Economic Research. To date, the Center has successfully completed five projects in Kazakhstan focused on enhancing social protection, labor protection, and employment", he said.
SOCIEUX+ representative, Marzhena Breza, presented collaboration opportunities with Central Asian countries, Azerbaijan, and Mongolia, highlighting the organization’s role in knowledge exchange and expertise through short missions and activities.
Breza stated, "SOCIEUX+ serves as a tool for knowledge and experience exchange among specialists of government institutions, expanding possibilities for developing, managing and monitoring inclusive, effective, and sustainable employment and social protection strategies. For the last 2 years we have been actively cooperating with Kazakhstan and are interested in expanding the network of our partners in new countries".
Additionally, participants from the Astana Civil Initiatives Support Center and the "Dom" Public Foundation shared positive experiences of cooperation with SOCIEUX+, particularly in enhancing the monitoring and evaluation system for social projects under NGO grant financing, as well as establishing a mentorship system for children without parental care.
Overall, forum participants and guests recognized the significant potential and prospects for mutually beneficial collaboration with SOCIEUX+ and agreed to enhance practical interaction in the social sphere.
For reference: SOCIEUX+ is a technical cooperation fund created and co-funded by the EU through the Directorate-General for International Partnerships of the European Commission (INTPA) in collaboration with government institutions of Belgium, Spain and France.
SOCIEUX+ aims to improve access to employment opportunities and inclusive social protection systems globally, mobilizing European experts for short-term technical cooperation projects in over 155 countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.02.2024, 14:46 8146
Prospects for Bilateral Cooperation with Kazakhstan Discussed at Foreign Ministry of Jordan
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Aidarbek Toumatov, met with the Secretary-General for Political and Diplomatic Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan, Majed Al-Qatarneh, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip, the efforts of the Jordanian side to achieve an immediate ceasefire in the enclave, and to deliver humanitarian aid there constantly.
The Jordanian diplomat praised Kazakhstan’s efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people and the coordinated evacuation of Kazakhstan citizens from the Gaza Strip, as well as the support provided by Kazakhstan to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). In addition, Secretary-General Al-Qatarneh expressed gratitude to the Government of Kazakhstan for holding the next round of the Astana Process, which contributes to stabilizing the military-political and humanitarian situation in Syria, which is very important for the Jordanian side.
The interlocutors touched upon topical issues of the development of bilateral relations between the countries and interaction within the framework of international organizations. In addition, they discussed the preparation for the next meeting of the Kazakh-Jordanian Intergovernmental Committee on Trade, Economic, Cultural and Humanitarian Cooperation. The parties also discussed organizing bilateral visits at the highest and high levels.
At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to continue close cooperation on all discussed issues and agreed to maintain working contacts.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.02.2024, 11:44 8326
Austrian Railways are Interested in Strengthening Cooperation with Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Austria, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, met with ÖBB CEO Andreas Matthä and Rail Cargo Board Member Christoph Grasl, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed a wide range of cooperation in transport and logistics. Particular attention was paid to developing Kazakhstan’s transit potential and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). The Austrian side actively cooperates with the Kazakh Railways KTZ and intends to develop its presence in Central Asia. Ambassador Tileuberdi informed his interlocutors about the ongoing reforms and the tasks of the Government of Kazakhstan in developing the railway network and the renewal of the container fleet.
It was agreed to deepen cooperation between the railway administrations of the two countries in order to increase the volume of freight transport on the TITR route.
For reference: ÖBB has a 100-year history and is one of the largest employers in Austria (40,000 employees). The Austrian railways consist of a holding company and its own public limited companies active in infrastructure, passenger, and freight transport, as well as non-core subsidiaries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.02.2024, 10:24 22756
Strengthening of Cooperation between UN and Central Asia was Discussed at Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received the newly appointed Special Representative of the UN Secretary General - Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Kakha Imnadze, who arrived in Kazakhstan as part of his tour of the Central Asian countries, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed the growing role of Central Asia, the rational use of transboundary water resources in the region, development of the Middle corridor, transport and logistics potential of both Kazakhstan and the entire Central Asian region, as well as the situation in Afghanistan. They highlighted the importance of developing and strengthening the tools of preventive diplomacy for maintaining peace and security in the region.
Minister Nurtleu emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches priority to cooperation with the UN, defining the leading role of the Organization in addressing challenges in the field of security and sustainable development.
Our country is interested in building a prosperous and peaceful region and in the sustainable development of the Central Asian countries. Therefore, we note the timeliness of continuing numerous creative processes in the Central Asian region, emphasizing the vital role of the UN in this process", Kazakh Foreign Minister said.
In addition, Minister Nurtleu briefed on the main priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy and plans for the coming period, including chairmanship in various multilateral formats.
In turn, Imnadze positively assessed the long-standing partnership and trust established over the years between Kazakhstan and the UN, expressed gratitude for the commitment to the principles of multilateralism, as well as the active position of our country in regional cooperation. He highly commended the comprehensive reforms initiated by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at further democratization, strengthening the rule of law and inclusive economic growth and wished further prosperity to Kazakhstan.
As the head of the UNRCCA and an active supporter of regional cooperation, I am ready to defend the interests of Central Asia and to help strengthen multifaceted cooperation", highlighted Kaha Imnadze.
In conclusion, the parties confirmed their readiness to maintain close contacts at all levels and wished each other fruitful work.
For reference: The United Nations Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia is a special political mission of the United Nations Department of Political Affairs and Peace-Building (DPPA), established on the initiative of the Governments of five Central Asian states in 2007, with headquarters in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.
The Centre's main task is to assist the Central Asian states in identifying and eliminating existing and potential threats to peace and security in the region. In addition, the Center promotes partnership relations between the Central Asian states in cooperation with regional and international organizations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.02.2024, 09:22 22031
Kazakhstan and Algeria Held Second Round of Political Consultations between Foreign Ministries
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakaev held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Ahmed Attaf, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Parties discussed issues of development of bilateral relations and prospects for cooperation in political, trade and economic and cultural and humanitarian areas, organizing visits at various levels and expanding the legal framework.
During the meeting particular attention was paid to issues of cooperation for development of transport corridors, agriculture and ensuring food security. The Kazakh side noted the importance of Algeria’s participation in the work of the Islamic Organization for Food Security and invited to join this organization.
Also, during the visit of Deputy Minister Bakayev to Algeria, the 2nd round of Kazakh-Algerian political consultations took place. The Algerian side was represented by the Secretary General of the Algerian Foreign Ministry, Lounes Magramane.
During the consultations, the parties noted the positive dynamics of the development of Kazakh-Algerian relations, based on the principles of friendship and mutually beneficial partnership.
The interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. A special emphasis was placed on the issues of establishing and expanding cooperation in the field of trade and investment, transport and logistics, agriculture and food security, youth and sports.
In order to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, the parties confirmed their intention to continue the practice of exchanging visits, as well as to expand the legal framework between the two countries.
An exchange of views took place on current issues of the regional and international agenda, including the UN, OIC, League of Arab States, African Union, etc. The Kazakh side congratulated Algeria on its election to the post of non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2024-2026.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain a close dialogue between the foreign ministries and emphasized the need for regular bilateral consultations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
24.02.2024, 10:3615 dead in building fire in east China 24.02.2024, 11:284221Kazakhstani Popko wins 13th match in a row, reaches ITF M25 Naples semis 24.02.2024, 12:339764 kids died in house fire in Karaganda region 19.02.2024, 11:3236951Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan forge stronger trade ties with rising turnover 20.02.2024, 15:4131811Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan intend to increase trade turnover to $10 bln 20.02.2024, 13:03Savings to be used for economic growth - Olzhas Bektenov on cutting unproductive budget expenditures31611Savings to be used for economic growth - Olzhas Bektenov on cutting unproductive budget expenditures 20.02.2024, 10:2031386Kyrgyzstan's gold exports surge in 2023 19.02.2024, 15:2531196China tops list of Kazakhstan's trade partners in 2023 29.01.2024, 20:4688521Kazakhstan fixes running date for Astana International Forum 31.01.2024, 14:16New approaches of Program on granting state support measures to ensure continuous development of business at all stages of its activity82871New approaches of Program on granting state support measures to ensure continuous development of business at all stages of its activity 31.01.2024, 10:1082671Irrigated areas in Kazakhstan to expand to 2.5 mln ha by 2030 30.01.2024, 14:2482336Kazakhstan, Tajikistan agree on co-op in banking sector 31.01.2024, 09:0882096About 60 thousand business projects to receive state support in 2024