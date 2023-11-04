This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented his credentials to the Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein
Suindik Aldashev met with the delegation of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea
The main emphasis will be on the development of the manufacturing sector. It is planned to implement large projects in such areas as deep metal processing, petrochemicals, heavy engineering, and uranium enrichment. To this end, foreign and domestic investors will be exempt from taxes and other mandatory payments for the first three years. This is a fundamental point that should give a serious impetus to the manufacturing industry. Much attention is paid to the development of the agro-industrial complex. Increased attention is paid to issues of digitalization and innovation", - said Suindik Aldashev.
Cooperation in energy sector discussed by Alikhan Smailov and representative of French company Orano
Orano is our important and reliable partner in this direction. The company has been successfully operating in Kazakhstan for 27 years. Our joint venture KATCO is an example of a long-term and mutually beneficial partnership. We are ready to consider opportunities for further development of cooperation," Alikhan Smailov said.
Currently, we lack on both sides of the major projects that could contribute to this. So today I would like to propose to renew our relationship on the basis of specific projects," he said.
Kazakhstan and Finland Intend to Strengthen Political and Economic Ties
Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan Aim to Strengthen Strategic Partnership
WTO held a high-level meeting to make progress ahead of the 13th Ministerial Conference
Kazakhstan’s priorities presented at conference on Eurasian security in Minsk
KazAID and UNICEF expand cooperation in the field of Sustainable Development
KazAID is interested in implementation of programmes and projects aimed at creating conditions for development of children and youth, improvement of the education and strengthening of the health" said Arken Arystanov.
Upholding children’s rights and achieving sustainable results for children and families requires collaborative and committed partnership. We are delighted to further our work with KazAID to improve the lives of children across Central Asia and beyond" said Octavian Bivol.
20th Kazakhstan - EU Cooperation Council Meeting Took Place in Luxembourg
