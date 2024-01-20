This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Stressed the Special Importance of Developing Cooperation with Pakistan in the Field of Culture
relevant news
The Interview of the President of Kazakhstan was Covered in the South African Foreign Ministry
Uganda has Confirmed its Interest in Cooperation with Kazakhstan
Kazakh Diplomat Elected as Director General of IOFC
Kazakhstan took part in Gujarat Summit
Kazakhstan is the main trade partner of India among the Central Asian countries and is ready to further increase the trade turnover in the amount of $148.1 mln. Having significant natural resources in the energy sector, our country is a reliable partner for India in ensuring the supply of oil, gas and other energy resources. In turn, the capacious Indian market is interesting for Kazakhstan's exporters of goods and services", - Kairat Torebayev said in his speech.
Interview of the Head of State was Discussed in Belgrade
International Union of Muslim Scouts is interested in Cooperation with Kazakh Youth
World Islamic League Highly Appreciates the Reforms in Kazakhstan
Interview of the President of Kazakhstan was Discussed at a Round Table in Ethiopia
Most viewed
