Amid Large-Scale Reforms in Kazakhstan, the Portuguese Business Community Shows Interest in Strengthening Partnership

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

As part of the Nauryz celebrations, a cultural event dedicated to the Day of Kazakhstan was held at the Warsaw University of Technology, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The event brought together more than 100 participants, including students and representatives of the academic community.





In their opening remarks, the organizers emphasized the importance of developing academic and cultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and Poland, as well as the role of the university environment in strengthening international ties.





During the official part of the event, the leadership of the Warsaw University of Technology highlighted the importance of international educational initiatives, academic mobility, and the contribution of Kazakhstani students to the educational landscape of Polish universities.





Representatives of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Warsaw underscored the symbolic significance of holding the event during the Nauryz celebrations - an ancient holiday of spring and renewal that embodies the values of friendship, mutual understanding, and cultural diversity.





In this context, attention was also drawn to the referendum held in Kazakhstan on the further development of the constitutional foundations of the state, aimed at strengthening democratic institutions and building a modern, open society.





It was noted that Kazakhstan and Poland are connected by strong partnership relations based on mutual respect, shared historical memory, and active intergovernmental dialogue. The dynamic development of cooperation in the fields of education, science, and youth policy was also emphasized.





Participants were also introduced to Kazakhstan’s modern development, its scientific and technological potential, and achievements across various sectors.





The cultural program featured a tasting of traditional Kazakh dishes, allowing participants to gain a deeper appreciation of Kazakhstan’s rich gastronomic traditions.





The event served as an important platform for cultural exchange and for strengthening academic ties between the two countries. Participants had the opportunity to learn more about Kazakhstan’s history, traditions, and contemporary achievements.