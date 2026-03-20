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Amid Large-Scale Reforms in Kazakhstan, the Portuguese Business Community Shows Interest in Strengthening Partnership
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Kazakhstan’s Water and Climate Initiatives Presented in Athens
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Minister of the Environment of Japan Supports Kazakhstan’s Ecological Initiatives
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Day of Kazakhstan in Warsaw: Advancing Cultural Dialogue
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Kazakhstan Presented its Initiative to Create an International Water Organization
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Kazakhstan’s Experience in Using Digital Technologies to Combat Drug Crime Presented in Vienna
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Kazakhstan and Jordan Discuss Prospects for Direct Air Connectivity
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Kazakh Youth in Belgium Discussed the Upcoming Republican Referendum
The Republican referendum on the draft of the new Constitution will be an important stage in public dialogue on the future development of Kazakhstan. It provides citizens with the opportunity to directly express their opinions and participate in the discussion of key directions for the country’s development," noted Roman Vasilenko.
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Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reform and Scientific-Educational Ties with the Czech Republic Discussed at CEVRO University
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