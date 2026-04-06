Astana and Yerevan Confirmed Their Commitment to Strengthening Multilateral Cooperation

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Consultations on multilateral cooperation between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Armenia were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the consultations, the parties exchanged views in depth on key issues of cooperation within international organizations and multilateral formats.





Particular attention was paid to discussions on cooperation within the UN and OSCE, as well as the initiatives of the two countries on international platforms.





Didar Temenov, Director of the Multilateral Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, briefed on the preparations for the Regional Ecological Summit, scheduled to take place on 22-24 April 2026 in Astana, and expressed gratitude to the Armenian side for confirming high-level participation at the Summit. The Kazakh diplomat drew attention to the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, to establish an International Water Organization within the UN framework, aimed at strengthening global cooperation in the sustainable management of water resources and ensuring water security.





Davit Knyazyan, Director of the Department of Multilateral Policy and Development Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, presented an update on the preparations for the 17th Meeting of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP-17), scheduled to take place on 19-30 October 2026 in Yerevan.





The parties emphasized the timeliness of the Regional Ecological Summit and COP-17 as important platforms for discussing the global ecological agenda.





In light of the growing role of digital technologies in the socio-economic development of states, the Kazakh side highlighted the promotion of the draft resolution on the "Establishment of an Asia and Pacific Center for Digital Solutions for Sustainable Development" in the framework of UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).





At the conclusion of the consultations, the parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthen dialogue on key issues of multilateral cooperation.