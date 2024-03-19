15.03.2024, 18:40 8741
Astana Hosted a Meeting of the CICA Senior Officials Committee
Images | Kazakh MFA
Meeting of the Senior Officials Committee of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia was held under the chairmanship of Alibek Bakaev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Member States in detail reviewed some clusters of the CICA Transformation Roadmap. In particular, Alibek Bakaev presented Kazakh Chairmanship’s proposals for the future CICA Charter and shared his vision regarding the update of the Rules of Procedure and other regulatory documents governing the activities of the CICA.
At the meeting participants approved the draft Memorandum on the Establishment of a Partnership Network of Leading Universities of Member States, discussed the outcome document of the Ministerial Conference on Environmental Issues, reviewed the Action Plan of the Think Tank Forum for 2024, and approved the establishment of a partnership with the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP).
The parties also exchanged views on preparations for the upcoming CICA events this year, including the Ministerial Conference on Environmental Issues and the Rally of Volunteer Movement Leaders.
Following the event, the SOC recommended to the Council of Foreign Ministers to make a decision on the candidacy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the CICA Chairmanship in 2024-2026.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
19.03.2024, 10:46
Ambassador of Colombia Presented Copies of Credentials
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Umarov accepted copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Colombia to the Republic of Kazakhstan concurently, Hector Arenas Neira, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Kairat Umarov emphasized the importance of partnership for Kazakhstan with Colombia in South America, noting the successful interaction in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, including the study of the Spanish language.
The parties discussed cooperation in various fields, including politics, trade, economics, investment and multilateral interaction.
Kairat Umarov wished success to the new Ambassador of Colombia Hector Arenas Neira and expressed hope for fruitful cooperation during his responsible mission.
For his part, the Colombian diplomat highly appreciated the warm welcome and expressed his readiness to actively interact on the entire range of issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
19.03.2024, 09:51
Nauryz Celebration in Hong Kong: Kazakh Traditions and Culture Win the Hearts of Residents
Images | Kazakh MFA
The Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong and Macao in the Special Administrative Regions, People’s Republic of China organized a celebration of Nauryz festival, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Representatives of government bodies, residents and the diplomatic corps of Hong Kong, citizens and students of Kazakhstan participated in this event.
At the opening ceremony, Almas Seitakynov introduced the meaning of the Nauryz festival, its role and significance in Kazakh culture, also invited local people to visit our country within the framework of the Year of Tourism of Kazakhstan in China in 2024.
At the same time, with the support of the Consulate General and the City University of Hong Kong, in the central hall of this university a Kazakh yurt (traditional house of nomadic people) was installed for the first time in 20 years. Furthermore, an art gallery with the sights of our country was exhibited. All residents and tourists of Hong Kong will be able to visit the university and get acquainted with the yurt and paintings during March.
In addition, the Consulate General and CityU organized the arrival of the Kazakhstani "Alatau Theater Ensemble" to Hong Kong. The Theater Ensemble sang national songs, played "kui", and folk dances. More than 600 Hong Kong people and 100 Kazakhstani citizens attended the concert. The event aroused genuine delight and interest among the visitors.
The celebration of Nauryz familiarize with the history, traditions and culture of the Kazakh people, as well as promotes the country's tourist opportunities.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
19.03.2024, 08:53
Bulgarian Academic Community is Demonstrating Increased Interest in Kazakhstan
In order to strengthen cooperation in the educational field, Ambassador Viktor Temirbayev met with the newly elected Rector of Sofia University "St.Kliment Ohridsky" Georgy Valchev, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, a thorough exchange of views took place on the prospects of cooperation between Sofia University and Kazakhstani universities.
In the context of practical contribution to the fulfillment of the state task of training highly qualified personnel, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan invited the leadership of Sofia University to participate in the international educational exhibition "International Education Fair" (Astana and Almaty, autumn 2024), which provides a good opportunity to establish contacts and establish further mutually beneficial partnerships between educational institutions.
After the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat held a public lecture for the faculty and students of Sofia University on the topic "Modern Kazakhstan". Ambassador Viktor Temirbayev noted that over the 33 years of Kazakhstan’s Independence, large-scale political, socio-economic and constitutional reforms have been carried out, the implementation of which is aimed at ensuring the country's entry into the list of the most developed countries in the world.
Viktor Temirbayev familiarized the audience in detail with the measures taken by the state to support youth in the country and programs to stimulate talented young people in all fields of activity.
Along with this, Bulgarian students got acquainted with the history, culture and traditions of Kazakhstan, as well as the historical ties of the two nations. The Kazakh diplomat noted that in Kazakhstan, as in the entire Turkic world, the Nauryz holiday is celebrated annually, which is a vivid symbol of our rich spiritual heritage, the inextricable link between generations, renewal and the desire for a new life.
During the "Q&A" conversation, the students were informed about the priorities and tasks within the framework of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria in the field of higher education and science, as well as plans to further enhance mutually beneficial partnership in areas of mutual interest.
Taking the opportunity, Viktor Temirbayev wished the students success in their studies, drawing attention to the importance of getting a quality education for the younger generation.
Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski" is the largest and most prestigious higher education institution in Bulgaria. The University was founded on October 1, 1888. The University is ranked among the best universities in the world. About 19 thousand students, including foreigners, study at this University.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
18.03.2024, 21:42
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Paid a Working Visit to Armenia
Images | Kazakh MFA
As part of a working visit, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed a variety of issues of bilateral cooperation in the priority areas of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. There was an exchange of views on topical issues of the international agenda.
Armenia is a close state and a time-tested partner of Kazakhstan. Currently, a solid foundation for the expansion and deepening of Kazakh-Armenian relations has been laid by the Agreement on Friendship and Cooperation, the 25th anniversary of which we are celebrating this year. We have much in common, and stand ready to make efforts to achieve common goals for the well-being and prosperity of the people of our two countries", said the Kazakh Foreign Minister.
Both sides expressed mutual commitment to further deepening of interstate cooperation on the basis of friendship, mutual respect and partnership. They emphasized the importance of further strengthening the political dialogue at the highest and high levels.
The parties paid special attention to the issues of trade and economic cooperation. They noted the positive results of mutual trade in 2023, the volume of which increased by 23.1% and reached 53 million US dollars. The Foreign Ministers agreed that the current level of trade turnover does not fulfill the existing potential, in this regard, they agreed to make joint efforts and decisions to identify new opportunities.
We have a good opportunity to summarize 25 years of partnership and open a new page in our relations for the mutual benefit of both countries. Certainly, we are broadening the foundations of our interaction. The high level of our political dialog shows the essential prerequisites in our dynamically developing trade and economic relations. We are interested in developing transportation and logistic ties," stated Minister Mirzoyan.
The officials also discussed the prospects for cooperation in the investment sphere on the basis of integrating production and financial resources of the two countries. They highlighted ways of cooperation in the sphere of high technologies, digitalization, mutual supplies of agricultural products, and cooperation in the construction sector.
The sides noted positively the participation of small and medium businesses in the development of trade-economic and investment ties, noting that 435 companies with Armenian capital operate in Kazakhstan, while more than 100 companies with Kazakh capital operate in Yerevan.
The diplomats emphasized the positive dynamics of cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere. Proposals on enhancing cooperation in the spheres of culture, education and science were exchanged. High importance was attached to the cross-participation of the Days of Culture in Kazakhstan and Armenia.
The Ministers of Foreign Affairs expressed satisfaction with the results of the negotiations and expressed confidence in further fruitful cooperation.
As a result of the negotiations, the Program of Cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Armenia for 2024-2025 was signed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
16.03.2024, 16:46
Leading Austrian Companies are Interested in Kazakhstan
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu during his visit to Austria met with the top management of the leading companies in the construction, logistics, machinery industries, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation with the CEO of the Lasselsberger Group, Josef Lasselsberger, the progress of the investment project for the production of ceramic tiles, dry building mixes and construction adhesives in Astana was reviewed. The project is aimed at import substitution and involves the creation of more than 200 jobs. Issues related to the implementation of the project in the field of metallurgy with a high level of conversion were discussed.
At a meeting with CEO of Gebrüder Weiss, Wolfram Senger-Weiss, the company’s plans to expand multimodal cargo transportation, as well as expand the network of class A warehouse terminals in Kazakhstan were discussed.
In addition, a meeting was held with the CEO of Plasser & Theurer, Johannes Max-Theurer. The implementation of the pilot project for digitalization of the Kazakh railway was discussed during the meeting. The project provides for the optimization of scheduled preventive maintenance work, increasing the speed and safety of the movement of railway trains.
Minister Nurtleu praised the interest of Austrian businesses and expressed readiness to provide comprehensive support for the projects.
For reference: Lasselsberger Group is one of the leading producers of raw materials, construction materials and ceramic coatings, which includes 67 production plants with more than 13 thousand employees operating in 27 countries.
The history of Gebrüder Weiss dates back to the 15th century. The company provides a full range of transport and logistics services. The company's international network includes 180 branches in 34 countries and 8,400 employees. The company’s turnover is more than 3 billion euros.
Plasser & Theurer has a 70-year history and is a world leader in the production of track machines and solutions for the maintenance, repair and construction of railway tracks. The company’s track machines are operated in 110 countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
15.03.2024, 23:42
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Held Meetings with Heads of International Organizations in Vienna
As part of a working visit to Vienna, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a series of meetings with the heads of international organizations accredited in Vienna, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During a meeting with the Executive Director of the UN Office at Vienna - United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Ghada Fathi Waly, Minister Nurtleu expressed his gratitude for a longstanding fruitful cooperation with Kazakhstan. The interlocutors discussed UNODC regional projects in the fight against drugs, crime, terrorism and cybercrime. As part of the launch of a new project to combat synthetic drugs in Kazakhstan, the parties agreed to hold the UN regional conference in Astana in 2025.
The Head of UNODC emphasized the leading role of Kazakhstan in the fight against drug trafficking in the region and reiterated her support for the Central Asian Regional Information Coordination Center (CARICC). Ghada Waly appreciated the constructive stance of Astana on solving the humanitarian and socio-economic problems of Afghanistan. In this regard, the diplomats agreed to continue the dialogue on the establishment of the UN Hub for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
During exchange of views with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, the sides highly appreciated the large-scale cooperation over the 30 years of Kazakhstan membership in the organization, and also noted that the visit of the head of the Agency to Kazakhstan in April last year provided a new impetus to the bilateral dialogue.
Kazakh Foreign Minister highlighted that our country, ranking first in the world in uranium exports, pays special attention to the development of its nuclear industry and achieving carbon neutrality goals. Cooperation with the IAEA is of particular importance in the context of Kazakhstan’s plans to hold a referendum on the construction of the country’s first nuclear power plant. Both sides gave a positive assessment of the progress made in implementing joint projects on the application of modern nuclear technologies in the treatment of cancer patients, increasing productivity in agriculture, and rehabilitating the territory of the former Semipalatinsk nuclear test site.
The IAEA Director General outlined the central role of Kazakhstan in the field of nuclear disarmament and peaceful uses of atomic energy, and emphasized the Agency’s readiness for further fruitful cooperation. Rafael Grossi mentioned the unique nature of the IAEA Low-Enriched Uranium Bank located in Oskemen, which is a significant contribution of Kazakhstan to nuclear non-proliferation.
At a meeting with the Executive Secretary of the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Robert Floyd, an exchange of views took place on the current situation in the field of international security.
Minister Nurtleu indicated that Kazakhstan is strongly committed to the CTBT. He also noted that this agreement is a key element of the global disarmament and non-proliferation regime, an effective mechanism to achieve a world free of the nuclear threat. The Kazakh diplomat called on CTBTO to take part in meetings planned in Kazakhstan in August this year to strengthen cooperation between nuclear-weapon-free zones and universalize the ban on nuclear weapons.
The parties agreed to continue coordinating efforts to achieve common goals in this area. The CTBTO Executive Secretary actively participates in the annual commemoration of the International Day against Nuclear Tests on August 29, established by the resolution of the UN General Assembly in 2009 at the initiative of Astana.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
15.03.2024, 10:29
Further Steps to Expand Kazakh-Hungarian Strategic Partnership Discussed at Foreign Ministry
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with the Ambassador of Hungary to Kazakhstan Ottó Iván Róna, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties exchanged views on current state and future prospects of enhancing interaction between the two states, aiming to diversify and increase mutual trade, advance cooperation in the field of education, conduct joint training in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, exchange knowledge in water resource management etc.
A high level of trusting political dialogue is a distinctive feature of relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary. The peoples of two countries are connected by living historical ties," said Roman Vassilenko.
The Hungarian diplomat emphasized that the preceding year witnessed a series of significant events in Kazakh-Hungarian relations. These included meetings between the Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Katalin Novák on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York and COP28 in Dubai, the official visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to Astana and the visit of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu to Budapest. "These meetings and high dynamics of cooperation have substantially boosted interest in Kazakhstan within the Hungarian business community," the Ambassador noted.
The Kazakh-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation plays a significant role in facilitating trade and economic ties between the two countries (co-chairman from the Kazakh side - Minister of National Economy Nurlan Baybazarov; from Hungarian side - Minister of Finance Mihaly Varga).
Diplomats discussed the practical implementation of the agreements reached during the visits, as well as outlined the schedule of forthcoming events for the year.
For reference: In 2023, the volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Hungary reached 187.5 million US dollars (+9%). For the period from 2005 to the 3rd quarter of 2023, the gross inflow of direct investment from Hungary to Kazakhstan amounted to 337.2 million US dollars. There are 29 legal entities, branches and representative offices with Hungarian participation registered in Kazakhstan (oil and gas company MOL, pharmaceutical company Gedeon Richter, etc.) (24 small, 2 medium and 1 large) and 41 joint ventures.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
14.03.2024, 20:37
Kazakhstan businesses are interested in expanding partnership relations with Germany
On March 13, 2024, the Kazakh delegation arrived in Berlin, the capital of Germany. A roundtable with member companies of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy was organized as part of the visit. At the roundtable, the Vice Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Saparbekov, emphasized Germany's high investment activity in key industrial sectors. Since 2005, the volume of direct German investments in Kazakhstan's economy has amounted to approximately $6.4 billion USD, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
The industrial cooperation between our countries also always shows high results of collaboration. In Kazakhstan, 22 joint projects have been implemented for a total amount of $1 billion USD, including projects with Linde Group, Knauf, and others. Additionally, issues regarding the implementation of 26 prospective projects in the fields of the construction industry, metallurgy, mechanical engineering, and others are being explored.
After the roundtable, the Kazakh delegation visited an exhibition organized in honor of Germany's "Medium Business Day". During the exhibition, a memorandum was signed between Zollmann Stutenmilch GmbH and LLP "S-Agro-Borovskoe," represented by the director Meiram Akhmetzhanov.
Further on the agenda were roundtables with the Federal Association of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses of Germany, the Federal Association for the Advancement of Economic Development and Foreign Economic Relations - BWA, and B2B networking between German and Kazakh companies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
