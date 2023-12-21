This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
At the initiative of Kazakhstan, the UN declared 2026 the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development
relevant news
Kazakhstan Government Delegation Extends Condolences for the Passing of Kuwait's Emir
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
UN Highly Appreciated Kazakhstan’s Contribution to the Organization’s Peacekeeping Activities
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh-German Cooperation in Science and Innovations Discussed at the Berlin Eurasian Club meeting
The positive dynamics of trade turnover clearly shows the mutual attraction of our economies. Kazakhstan has three factors of attraction: diversified energy sources, significant natural resources, transit and transportation potential, not to mention many other advantages. We have good opportunities to increase the supply of traditional energy resources to Germany, production and subsequent export of "green" energy and "green" steel," he stated.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
First Deputy Foreign Minister held meetings with heads of international organizations in Geneva
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Outcomes of Kazakh-Finnish Cooperation in 2023 Discussed and Plans for Future Outlined at Political Consultations in Helsinki
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kenya to abolish visa requirement for all foreign visitors beginning January
Beginning January 2024, Kenya will be a visa-free country. It shall no longer be necessary for any person from any corner of the globe to carry the burden of applying for a visa to come to Kenya," Ruto said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Astana Hosted a Meeting of the CICA Senior Officials Committee
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
First Official Visit of Kazakh Foreign Minister to Romania Opens New Chapter in Bilateral Cooperation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
21.12.2023, 11:01Kazakhstan starts building new railroad to China: cargo turnover to increase by another 20 mln tons 21.12.2023, 10:014931Head of State met with business reps 21.12.2023, 12:042126UNGA unanimously adopts resolution to rehabilitate Semipalatinsk region 21.12.2023, 13:05956Regular flight Beijing - Bishkek to be launched on January 24 21.12.2023, 14:40746Israel announces evacuation in southern Gaza Strip - UN Office 14.12.2023, 09:2675711Complex for production of unique nitrogen-containing fertilizer to be built in Aktau 15.12.2023, 08:1071231Kazakhstan repatriates almost all of its citizens from Gaza - Foreign Ministry 14.12.2023, 19:1470716Tokayev receives Almaty mayor Yerbolat Dossayev 15.12.2023, 20:0167436Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population names chief of staff 14.12.2023, 11:33Outcomes of Kazakh-Finnish Cooperation in 2023 Discussed and Plans for Future Outlined at Political Consultations in Helsinki65376Outcomes of Kazakh-Finnish Cooperation in 2023 Discussed and Plans for Future Outlined at Political Consultations in Helsinki 24.11.2023, 18:49159591Tokayev: Kazakhstan strives to make considerable contribution to ensuring food security 24.11.2023, 12:15146546Arman Shakkaliev held a meeting with Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Kapujiu 27.11.2023, 21:33142726Kazakh President receives Vice Premier of the State Council of China 28.11.2023, 10:27140846Kazakhstan took part in the Second Meeting of States Parties to the TPNW 27.11.2023, 15:27140556Head of State receives Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and CEO of AD Ports Group