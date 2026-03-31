Austria is Deepening Interparliamentary Cooperation with Central Asia Countries

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As part of Austria’s intensified engagement with the Central Asian region, as well as efforts to develop interparliamentary cooperation formats, a meeting was held between the Ambassadors of Central Asian countries and Mongolia and members of the Austria-Central Asia Parliamentary Friendship Group, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the dialogue, the head of the Austrian Parliamentary Friendship Group, Member of the National Council Martin Hofer, noted the growing importance of Central Asia in global politics and emphasized the strategic interest of the European Union in the region. According to him, Austria attaches great importance to expanding partnerships with Central Asian states and seeks constructive cooperation across a wide range of areas. Particular attention was paid to interparliamentary engagement. He also noted that Austria and the countries of Central Asia share common aspirations, including strengthening democracy.





In turn, the Ambassador of the Kazakhstan to the Republic of Austria, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to international organizations in Vienna Mukhtar Tileuberdi briefed participants on the current state and future prospects of Kazakhstan-Austria relations. He also provided Austrian parliamentarians-members of the friendship group-with detailed information on the political reforms being implemented by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as the country’s domestic and foreign policy priorities.





Special attention was given to the progress of preparatory measures and the results of the referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution. Comprehensive information was presented on the key constitutional innovations introduced by the Head of State, including the establishment of the new "Kurultai" institution, strengthening mechanisms for the protection of human rights and freedoms, redistribution of powers among branches of government, and the development of local self-government institutions.





Ambassador Tileuberdi also underscored the importance of interparliamentary cooperation within the broader framework of bilateral engagement, highlighting the growing intensity of contacts between parliamentarians of the two countries.





Ambassadors of Central Asian countries and Mongolia also informed participants about ongoing reforms in their respective states and their bilateral relations with Austria. They expressed interest in further developing interparliamentary contacts with the Alpine republic, including within multilateral frameworks such as the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, and the Inter-Parliamentary Union.





Austrian parliamentarians welcomed the implementation of reforms in Kazakhstan. In this context, the head of the Austrian friendship group shared plans to visit Kazakhstan in September this year, with the aim of giving additional impetus to interparliamentary dialogue.





At the conclusion of the meeting, Martin Hofer, on behalf of his colleagues, expressed readiness to strengthen contacts with Central Asian countries and Mongolia and reaffirmed his intention to support initiatives of mutual interest.