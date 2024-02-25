This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Austrian Railways are Interested in Strengthening Cooperation with Kazakhstan
relevant news
Kazakhstan and Egypt Held Eighth Round of Political Consultations between Foreign Ministries
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh-Thai Cooperation Discussed in Astana
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Issues of Access to Justice and Approaches to Further Development of Civil Society were Discussed at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Implementation of Kazakhstan-EU Social Projects by Expert Center SOCIEUX+ Discussed in Brussels
In recent years, SOCIEUX+ has forged successful collaborations with Kazakh organizations, including the Institute of the Ombudsman for Children’s Rights, the Center for Support of Civic Initiatives, the Center for Development of Human Resources, the Department of Employment and Social Protection in Astana, as well as the Institute of Economic Research. To date, the Center has successfully completed five projects in Kazakhstan focused on enhancing social protection, labor protection, and employment", he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Prospects for Bilateral Cooperation with Kazakhstan Discussed at Foreign Ministry of Jordan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to President of Ireland
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Strengthening of Cooperation between UN and Central Asia was Discussed at Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan
Our country is interested in building a prosperous and peaceful region and in the sustainable development of the Central Asian countries. Therefore, we note the timeliness of continuing numerous creative processes in the Central Asian region, emphasizing the vital role of the UN in this process", Kazakh Foreign Minister said.
As the head of the UNRCCA and an active supporter of regional cooperation, I am ready to defend the interests of Central Asia and to help strengthen multifaceted cooperation", highlighted Kaha Imnadze.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Algeria Held Second Round of Political Consultations between Foreign Ministries
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
24.02.2024, 10:3615 dead in building fire in east China 24.02.2024, 11:284221Kazakhstani Popko wins 13th match in a row, reaches ITF M25 Naples semis 24.02.2024, 12:339764 kids died in house fire in Karaganda region 19.02.2024, 11:3236951Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan forge stronger trade ties with rising turnover 20.02.2024, 15:4131811Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan intend to increase trade turnover to $10 bln 20.02.2024, 13:03Savings to be used for economic growth - Olzhas Bektenov on cutting unproductive budget expenditures31611Savings to be used for economic growth - Olzhas Bektenov on cutting unproductive budget expenditures 20.02.2024, 10:2031386Kyrgyzstan's gold exports surge in 2023 19.02.2024, 15:2531196China tops list of Kazakhstan's trade partners in 2023 29.01.2024, 20:4688521Kazakhstan fixes running date for Astana International Forum 31.01.2024, 14:16New approaches of Program on granting state support measures to ensure continuous development of business at all stages of its activity82871New approaches of Program on granting state support measures to ensure continuous development of business at all stages of its activity 31.01.2024, 10:1082671Irrigated areas in Kazakhstan to expand to 2.5 mln ha by 2030 30.01.2024, 14:2482336Kazakhstan, Tajikistan agree on co-op in banking sector 31.01.2024, 09:0882096About 60 thousand business projects to receive state support in 2024