Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne visits Kazakhstan to progress bilateral trade

The UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Kazakhstan, Baroness Nicholson, arrived in Kazakhstan on 28 February for a 4 day visit. She will visit Astana, Almaty and North Kazakhstan. The visit aims to strengthen relationships between the UK and Kazakhstan and further consolidate progress on bilateral trade issues, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the British Embassy Astana.

In Astana, Baroness Nicholson’s programme will start with a series of ministerial meetings to discuss UK-Kazakhstan trade priorities. She will also meet CEOs of national welfare fund Samryk Kazyna and the national Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken. Later she will give an opening address at the Alumni Awards, an annual event in partnership with UK universities, to recognise the huge importance the alumni from Kazakhstan hold, as future leaders across society.

In North Kazakhstan, a region famous for its agricultural industry, Baroness Nicholson will visit Eurasia Group, exclusive dealers of British manufacturer JCB’s agricultural machinery to see the launch of JCBs latest project. She will also travel to KazBeef Farm and meet with the Kazakhstan Republican Angus Chamber to discuss cooperation between UK and Kazakh farmers.

In Almaty, Baroness Nicholson will meet major domestic investors in the education sector and visit De Montfort University, one of the UK’s greatest recent success stories, for a roundtable on education standards. She will also meet British businesses operating in Kazakhstan to see the range of opportunities that await international investors in the Kazakh market.

Speaking about the visit, Baroness Nicholson said:

I am delighted to visit Kazakhstan, which is an important bilateral trading partner for the United Kingdom. Since my last visit in 2019, we have seen British business activity in Kazakhstan grow to new heights, supporting investment, training, and jobs for the local economy. In particular I’m excited to see the UK contribution to the agriculture and education sectors here - 2 areas where British expertise and technology is truly world-leading.