28.03.2026, 18:36 22366
Berlin Embraces Kazakh Tulips as Symbols of Friendship and Spring Renewal
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A tulip planting ceremony was held in Berlin using bulbs transferred by the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Regional Identity of Germany, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was attended by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Germany, Nurlan Onzhanov, and Markus Schick, State Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Regional Identity.
In his remarks, the State Secretary noted that tulips, which have become one of the most recognizable symbols of spring in Europe, historically originate from the territory of present-day Kazakhstan. He expressed gratitude to the Government of Kazakhstan, emphasizing that such initiatives strengthen trust and contribute to the development of bilateral cooperation.
In his speech, the Head of Kazakhstan’s diplomatic mission highlighted that holding the ceremony during the celebration of Nauryz gives the event special significance, reflecting the ideas of renewal, harmony, and friendship between nations.
Following the official part of the program, traditional Kazakh music was performed, creating an atmosphere of spring festivity and cultural closeness.
The culmination of the ceremony was the joint planting of tulip bulbs, symbolizing partnership, unity, and the shared aspiration of both countries for a prosperous future.
The planted tulips have become a vivid symbol of friendship between Kazakhstan and Germany, reminding us of the values of renewal, mutual respect, and cooperation that lie at the heart of the Nauryz holiday.
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28.03.2026, 11:25 21981
Kazakhstan Presented its Key Reforms in the Capital of Cameroon
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On the eve of the 14th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (MC14) in Yaoundé (Republic of Cameroon), Kairat Torebayev, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the WTO, participated as a speaker in the 14th China Round Table on WTO Accessions, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Round Table brought together countries at various stages of the accession process, WTO Members, as well as international partners to exchange experiences on accession, economic reforms, and integration into the global trading system.
In his statement, the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan noted that the accession process requires a high level of institutional readiness and coherence of public policy. He emphasized that successful accession depends on effective coordination among government agencies, clear identification of national priorities, and active engagement with the business community.
Drawing on Kazakhstan’s experience, it was noted that a consistent and balanced approach to reforms contributes to a more predictable and stable trading environment. Since joining the WTO in 2015, Kazakhstan’s external trade turnover has nearly doubled and exceeded USD 140 billion, while foreign direct investment inflows have surpassed USD 200 billion, including a significant share directed to non-resource sectors.
It was also noted during the intervention that there is a need to move towards full participation in WTO activities, including engagement in committees, participation in negotiations, and the regular use of the Organization’s instruments.
It was further highlighted that accession processes, including in the Central Asian region, contribute to strengthening regional economic cooperation, which is particularly important for landlocked countries.
Participants of the event underlined that interest in WTO accession remains high across different regions, including Africa, which reflects continued confidence in the multilateral trading system as a platform for economic integration and reforms.
Kazakhstan reaffirmed its readiness to share practical experience and provide support to countries at all stages of the WTO accession process.
The official opening of the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference will take place on 26 March 2026 in Yaoundé and will run for four days, until 29 March 2026.
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27.03.2026, 14:10 36496
The Outcomes of the Referendum Discussed at Balkan University
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The Ambassador of Kazakhstan in North Macedonia, Satybaldy Burshakov, following the invitation of the leadership of the Balkan Research Center at the International Balkan University in Skopje, in collaboration with International Center "Alliance of Civilizations", participated in the debates "Dynamic Kazakhstan with New Strategy and New Constitution", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the discussions with experts, professors and students, the Kazakh diplomat informed them about the key aspects of the domestic political course and socio-economic dynamics of Kazakhstan, outlining the main vectors of its foreign policy strategy and achievements in the field of digital transformation. Special attention was paid to the prospects of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and North Macedonia.
Ambassador Burshakov thoroughly covered the progress of the large-scale political reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. A crucial milestone in these processes was the national referendum held on March 15, which solidified the provisions of the country's new Constitution.
The audience's focus was centered on the key constitutional innovations that are of primary importance for the further development of the state.
In particular, the conference participants were provided with detailed explanations of such fundamental changes as unicameral parliament Kurultai, establishment of Halyk Kenesi (Peopl’s Council), the highest consultative body representing the interests of the people of Kazakhstan, introducing the post of Vice President, designed to ensure a more efficient functioning of the executive vertical. An important segment consisted of clarifications regarding the significant strengthening of the Parliament's role and the expansion of its oversight functions over the government's activities.
Furthermore, it was emphasized that the constitutional enshrinement of unwavering guarantees of human and civil rights and freedoms marks a new stage in the development of the legal system, establishing these values as the highest priority of the state.
The participants also watched videos and photo slides talking about Kazakhstan, its traditions, and its people. During the debates Ambassador Burshakov answered numerous questions from the conference participants.
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27.03.2026, 13:58 36846
Nauryz Celebrated in the Kingdom of Norway
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Festive events dedicated to Nauryz were held on the western coast of Norway, in the cities of Stavanger and Bergen, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
As part of the program, guests were introduced to elements of Kazakh culture and traditions, national cuisine, including the traditional dish "Nauryz kozhe," as well as information about Kazakhstan, its history, and the significance of the Nauryz holiday. The events attracted interest from both members of the Kazakh diaspora and local residents.
The celebrations were held in a warm and friendly atmosphere, bringing people together around shared values and traditions, and left participants with vivid and positive impressions of Kazakhstan’s culture.
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27.03.2026, 08:58 37351
Kazakhstan Promotes Global Initiatives on Water Security and Agricultural Cooperation in Rome
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A Kazakh delegation led by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev participated in the 43rd meeting of UN-Water, held at the headquarters of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) in Rome. During the meeting, the Kazakh delegation presented the upcoming Regional Environmental Summit in Astana, as well as plans for international consultations on the initiative of the Head of State to establish an International Water Organization under the auspices of the United Nations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During his working visit to Rome, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev also held meetings with senior officials from Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as well as with representatives of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).
In a meeting with Italy’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Edmondo Cirielli, the sides discussed current issues in bilateral cooperation and prospects for further strengthening relations between Kazakhstan and Italy, including within the C5 + 1 framework and through the Kazakhstan-Italy Intergovernmental Working Group on industrial and economic cooperation.
Yerzhan Ashikbayev outlined the major reforms underway in Kazakhstan as part of the President’s reform programme, including the results of the referendum on the draft new Constitution and the continued transformation of the country’s political system. He also shared Kazakhstan’s position on a number of key international issues.
For his part, Edmondo Cirielli noted the strong momentum in bilateral relations and expressed support for Kazakhstan’s initiatives both in advancing domestic reforms and in its foreign policy.
During a meeting with First Deputy Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Godfrey Magwenzi, the parties discussed cooperation between Kazakhstan and the FAO. In particular, they reviewed the Kazakhstan-FAO Partnership Programme, highlighting its work in areas such as agricultural modernisation, food security, and sustainable water management.
Yerzhan Ashikbayev noted that Kazakhstan, as a major agricultural producer in Central Asia, plays an important role in ensuring regional food security and is among the leading producers and exporters of grain and oilseeds. He highlighted that efforts to develop the sector are already delivering results, with overall agricultural output increasing by 13.6% last year.
He added that Kazakhstan aims to significantly expand its agricultural processing sector in the coming years, with the goal of increasing the share of high value-added products to 70%. To achieve this, the country plans to build new processing facilities and modernise existing ones.
Yerzhan Ashikbayev also reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s intention to strengthen its partnership with the FAO, including through the implementation of a three-year plan to launch more than 700 investment projects in the agri-food sector.
During a meeting with IFAD President and Chair of UN-Water Alvaro Lario, the parties reviewed their joint efforts to advance regional and international cooperation in water security. Yerzhan Ashikbayev noted that, through the KazAID agency, Kazakhstan provides humanitarian assistance to partner countries and contributes to socio-economic stability in regions affected by crises, natural disasters, and other emergencies.
He also emphasised the growing importance of water-related challenges globally. In this context, he highlighted the significance of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative to establish an International Water Organisation within the United Nations framework, reaffirming Kazakhstan’s commitment to international solidarity and sustainable development.
Yerzhan Ashikbayev also noted Kazakhstan’s interest in hosting a FAO subregional office and an IFAD office for Central Asia. He stressed that this would strengthen the UN Regional SDG Centre for Central Asia and Afghanistan and contribute positively to the region’s food security agenda.
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27.03.2026, 08:11 37636
Kazakhstan and the Holy See Reaffirm Commitment to Deepening Interreligious Dialogue and Cooperation
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On March 26, 2026, a meeting took place in the Vatican between First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Ashikbayev, and the Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue of the Holy See, Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the discussions, both sides highlighted the high level of friendly and trust-based relations between Kazakhstan and the Holy See, emphasizing their steady development and mutual commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation.
Particular attention was given to collaboration within the framework of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. The Vatican confirmed that its delegation will participate in the forthcoming session of the Secretariat of the Congress, scheduled to be held in October 2026 in Astana.
The interlocutors also exchanged views on pressing international issues, including the promotion of interreligious and intercultural dialogue, the consolidation of peace, and the advancement of sustainable development.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their shared resolve to further deepen bilateral engagement and cooperation.
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26.03.2026, 16:45 49041
Nauryz was Celebrated in Istanbul
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A large-scale and high-level celebration of Nauryz, symbolizing the renewal of spring, was held in Istanbul with the participation of the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was aimed at promoting the shared cultural heritage of Turkic peoples and made a significant contribution to strengthening cooperation among brotherly nations.
The festive program was organized by the city municipality with the active participation of diplomatic missions and cultural organizations of Turkic states.
During the ceremony, guests were presented with a variety of cultural programs showcasing national traditions and customs. Traditional cuisine was offered, and an exhibition of handicrafts was organized. In addition, national songs were performed on stage, along with dance performances that created a vibrant festive atmosphere.
The Nauryz celebration became an important platform for promoting unity and shared values among Turkic peoples. Participants reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cultural exchange and further developing friendly ties. The event served as a vivid example of the harmonious integration of ancient traditions with modernity.
Nauryz was highly appreciated not only as a cultural event, but also as a meaningful initiative aimed at enhancing mutual understanding and cooperation among peoples. The celebration in Istanbul once again highlighted the spiritual unity of the Turkic world.
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26.03.2026, 13:10 49311
Nauryz Celebrated in San Francisco
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For the first time, the Nauryz celebration with the participation of the Kazakh community was held at San Francisco City Hall. The event was organized by the Kazakh American Association of Silicon Valley, with the support of the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in San Francisco, in cooperation with cultural associations of the Iranian, Azerbaijani, Turkish, and Uzbek communities, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie, in his welcoming remarks, highlighted the significance of Nauryz as a celebration of spring renewal and a symbol of peace, harmony, and mutual understanding. He also expressed his appreciation to the communities for building such cultural bridges. In particular, a certificate of recognition was presented to Zhuldyz Trimova, President of the Kazakh American Association of Silicon Valley, for her significant contribution to organizing the event at a high level.
In her remarks, Nazira Nurbayeva, Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in San Francisco, emphasized the unique role of Nauryz in strengthening cultural ties between nations and preserving spiritual traditions. She also presented certificates of honors to several individuals for their significant contributions to the development and prosperity of the Kazakh community.
For the first time in the history of San Francisco City Hall, a traditional Kazakh yurt — a symbol of the nomadic civilization of the Kazakh people — was installed inside the building. The yurt attracted great interest from local residents and the broader American public. The festive program featured national music and dance performances from participating countries, as well as traditional cuisine.
Representing Kazakhstan, Anel Murzagulova performed a traditional Kazakh dance, while Zhanibek Rysbek performed the kuis “Koroglu” and “Saryarka,” and Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, opera singer Azamat Zhyltirkozov, delivered a vocal performance.
The event was attended by around 500 representatives of U.S. official, business, and public circles, members of the foreign diplomatic corps, and Turkic diaspora communities.
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26.03.2026, 11:20 39191
Kazakh National Traditions and Customs of the Spring Holiday Nauryz were Presented in Armenia
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As part of the "Nauryznama" decade celebrations, a cultural event dedicated to the Nauryz holiday was held at the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Armenia. The event brought together students of Yerevan State University - participants of the Abai Center for Kazakh Language, History and Culture, members of the academic staff, as well as representatives of the media, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Guests were introduced to Kazakh national traditions and customs associated with the spring holiday of Nauryz, and were shown video materials highlighting its cultural and historical significance. Participants had the opportunity to taste traditional Kazakh cuisine prepared by the Embassy staff, including Nauryz kozhe, beshbarmak, baursaks, and shelpeks. Musical performances by children featured the song "Kozimnin Karasy" as well as traditional kui compositions "Konil Tolqyny," "Erke Sylkym," and "Alash Urany." Special interest was drawn to the traditional ceremonies of "Tusau Kesu" and "Shapan Syylaу," symbolizing one’s life journey and the expression of respect and honor.
Professor Alexander Safaryan, Head of the Department of Turkology at Yerevan State University, highlighted the importance of Nauryz as a vital part of Kazakhstan’s spiritual heritage and identity, and emphasized the shared historical and cultural ties between the Armenian and Kazakh peoples as a foundation for friendship and cooperation between the two countries. Guests also showed great interest in the traditional national game "Asyk Atu," an important element of intangible cultural heritage passed down from generation to generation.
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