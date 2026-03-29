Berlin Embraces Kazakh Tulips as Symbols of Friendship and Spring Renewal

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A Kazakh delegation led by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev participated in the 43rd meeting of UN-Water, held at the headquarters of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) in Rome. During the meeting, the Kazakh delegation presented the upcoming Regional Environmental Summit in Astana, as well as plans for international consultations on the initiative of the Head of State to establish an International Water Organization under the auspices of the United Nations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During his working visit to Rome, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev also held meetings with senior officials from Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as well as with representatives of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).





In a meeting with Italy’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Edmondo Cirielli, the sides discussed current issues in bilateral cooperation and prospects for further strengthening relations between Kazakhstan and Italy, including within the C5 + 1 framework and through the Kazakhstan-Italy Intergovernmental Working Group on industrial and economic cooperation.





Yerzhan Ashikbayev outlined the major reforms underway in Kazakhstan as part of the President’s reform programme, including the results of the referendum on the draft new Constitution and the continued transformation of the country’s political system. He also shared Kazakhstan’s position on a number of key international issues.





For his part, Edmondo Cirielli noted the strong momentum in bilateral relations and expressed support for Kazakhstan’s initiatives both in advancing domestic reforms and in its foreign policy.





During a meeting with First Deputy Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Godfrey Magwenzi, the parties discussed cooperation between Kazakhstan and the FAO. In particular, they reviewed the Kazakhstan-FAO Partnership Programme, highlighting its work in areas such as agricultural modernisation, food security, and sustainable water management.





Yerzhan Ashikbayev noted that Kazakhstan, as a major agricultural producer in Central Asia, plays an important role in ensuring regional food security and is among the leading producers and exporters of grain and oilseeds. He highlighted that efforts to develop the sector are already delivering results, with overall agricultural output increasing by 13.6% last year.





He added that Kazakhstan aims to significantly expand its agricultural processing sector in the coming years, with the goal of increasing the share of high value-added products to 70%. To achieve this, the country plans to build new processing facilities and modernise existing ones.





Yerzhan Ashikbayev also reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s intention to strengthen its partnership with the FAO, including through the implementation of a three-year plan to launch more than 700 investment projects in the agri-food sector.





During a meeting with IFAD President and Chair of UN-Water Alvaro Lario, the parties reviewed their joint efforts to advance regional and international cooperation in water security. Yerzhan Ashikbayev noted that, through the KazAID agency, Kazakhstan provides humanitarian assistance to partner countries and contributes to socio-economic stability in regions affected by crises, natural disasters, and other emergencies.





He also emphasised the growing importance of water-related challenges globally. In this context, he highlighted the significance of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative to establish an International Water Organisation within the United Nations framework, reaffirming Kazakhstan’s commitment to international solidarity and sustainable development.





Yerzhan Ashikbayev also noted Kazakhstan’s interest in hosting a FAO subregional office and an IFAD office for Central Asia. He stressed that this would strengthen the UN Regional SDG Centre for Central Asia and Afghanistan and contribute positively to the region’s food security agenda.