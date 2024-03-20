Bulgarian Academic Community is Demonstrating Increased Interest in Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

In order to strengthen cooperation in the educational field, Ambassador Viktor Temirbayev met with the newly elected Rector of Sofia University "St.Kliment Ohridsky" Georgy Valchev, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting, a thorough exchange of views took place on the prospects of cooperation between Sofia University and Kazakhstani universities.





In the context of practical contribution to the fulfillment of the state task of training highly qualified personnel, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan invited the leadership of Sofia University to participate in the international educational exhibition "International Education Fair" (Astana and Almaty, autumn 2024), which provides a good opportunity to establish contacts and establish further mutually beneficial partnerships between educational institutions.





After the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat held a public lecture for the faculty and students of Sofia University on the topic "Modern Kazakhstan". Ambassador Viktor Temirbayev noted that over the 33 years of Kazakhstan’s Independence, large-scale political, socio-economic and constitutional reforms have been carried out, the implementation of which is aimed at ensuring the country's entry into the list of the most developed countries in the world.





Viktor Temirbayev familiarized the audience in detail with the measures taken by the state to support youth in the country and programs to stimulate talented young people in all fields of activity.





Along with this, Bulgarian students got acquainted with the history, culture and traditions of Kazakhstan, as well as the historical ties of the two nations. The Kazakh diplomat noted that in Kazakhstan, as in the entire Turkic world, the Nauryz holiday is celebrated annually, which is a vivid symbol of our rich spiritual heritage, the inextricable link between generations, renewal and the desire for a new life.





During the "Q&A" conversation, the students were informed about the priorities and tasks within the framework of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria in the field of higher education and science, as well as plans to further enhance mutually beneficial partnership in areas of mutual interest.





Taking the opportunity, Viktor Temirbayev wished the students success in their studies, drawing attention to the importance of getting a quality education for the younger generation.





Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski" is the largest and most prestigious higher education institution in Bulgaria. The University was founded on October 1, 1888. The University is ranked among the best universities in the world. About 19 thousand students, including foreigners, study at this University.