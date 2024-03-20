This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Bulgarian Academic Community is Demonstrating Increased Interest in Kazakhstan
Ambassador of Colombia Presented Copies of Credentials
Nauryz Celebration in Hong Kong: Kazakh Traditions and Culture Win the Hearts of Residents
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Paid a Working Visit to Armenia
Armenia is a close state and a time-tested partner of Kazakhstan. Currently, a solid foundation for the expansion and deepening of Kazakh-Armenian relations has been laid by the Agreement on Friendship and Cooperation, the 25th anniversary of which we are celebrating this year. We have much in common, and stand ready to make efforts to achieve common goals for the well-being and prosperity of the people of our two countries", said the Kazakh Foreign Minister.
We have a good opportunity to summarize 25 years of partnership and open a new page in our relations for the mutual benefit of both countries. Certainly, we are broadening the foundations of our interaction. The high level of our political dialog shows the essential prerequisites in our dynamically developing trade and economic relations. We are interested in developing transportation and logistic ties," stated Minister Mirzoyan.
Leading Austrian Companies are Interested in Kazakhstan
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Held Meetings with Heads of International Organizations in Vienna
Astana Hosted a Meeting of the CICA Senior Officials Committee
Further Steps to Expand Kazakh-Hungarian Strategic Partnership Discussed at Foreign Ministry
A high level of trusting political dialogue is a distinctive feature of relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary. The peoples of two countries are connected by living historical ties," said Roman Vassilenko.
Kazakhstan businesses are interested in expanding partnership relations with Germany
