Consulate General of Kazakhstan opened in Yekaterinburg

The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov arrived on a working trip to Yekaterinburg (Russia) to participate in INNOPROM, the XIII International Industrial Exhibition. In the city, the Head of Government first attended the official opening ceremony of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.





Consulate General is designed to expand trade and economic and cultural and humanitarian cooperation of regions and enterprises of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the regions of the Russian Federation, as well as to increase the availability of relevant consular services.





The scope of the new diplomatic mission will extend throughout the Urals Federal District, including the Sverdlovsk, Chelyabinsk, Kurgan, and Tyumen regions and the Perm region. There are over 90,000 Kazakhs living in the Consular District, including over 7,000 students from the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Ural Federal District, the administrative center and largest city of which is Yekaterinburg, is one of the rapidly developing industrial, scientific, educational, logistical and financial centers of the Russian Federation. Large scientific and industrial associations are located here. Basic types of economic activity in industrial production are mechanical engineering and metal-working industry with high scientific and technical potential.





In a solemn atmosphere Head of the Government Alikhan Smailov and Governor of the Sverdlovsk region Yevgeniy Kuivashev cut the red ribbon, and then toured the building of the Consulate General.





As Prime Minister noted, the opening of the Consulate General in the heart of the Urals will give an additional impetus to the development of friendly relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Russia.





He also reminded that 10 years ago in Yekaterinburg the Presidents of two countries signed the Treaty of Good Neighborliness and Alliance in the XXI century, on the solid foundation of which bilateral strategic partnership continues to expand.





Kazakhstan's regions and cities have built up a steady dialogue with virtually all of Russia's constituent entities. In this regard, the Urals region is important both in terms of geographical proximity and in terms of established trade and economic relations with the industrially developed Sverdlovsk, Kurgan, Tyumen, Chelyabinsk regions and the Perm Territory," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.





In conclusion, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan will open new opportunities for the development of interstate cooperation, and wished his staff success in their work.