Development of trade and logistics opportunities between Kazakhstan and Pakistan discussed in Astana
Kazakh companies presented their products at the exhibition in Urumqi
Xinjiang is the golden corridor of the Economic Belt of the Great Silk Road. Since July last year, China has outlined clear development directions and a course of openness towards Western countries. We invite everyone to jointly create new platforms for cooperation in the fields of trade and industry. We are focused on cooperation with countries all over the world, especially Central Asia", - Ma Xingjui said.
Kazakhstan and China are united by a common history, the historical community of which was created by our ancestors. It was a path of peace, good-neighborliness, trade, exchange of cultural ties. And we, the descendants of the people who started this grandiose work, must continue it with dignity and pass it on to a new generation",- he said.
The leaders of our countries in March this year in Xi'an announced the beginning of a new "golden 30th anniversary" of interaction and friendship between our peoples. We have set ourselves the task of bringing the trade turnover to $40 billion in the coming years. I am sure this task is feasible, by the end of 2022 mutual trade reached a record 24.1 billion, and by the end of the first half of the year - $13.6 billion. And the largest share in the total turnover of over 40% falls on Xinjiang", - the Deputy Prime Minister said.
Kazakhstan continues negotiations on the establishment of a free trade zone with the Arab Republic of Egypt
We discussed the issues of access to agricultural and industrial goods. The Egyptian colleagues have changed the negotiating team - therefore, on some articles we have new positions and vision. Nevertheless, the negotiation process continues, we hope that we will be able to achieve mutually beneficial conditions for all goods", - the Ministry of Trade and Integration, whose experts took part in the negotiations, reported.
