This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Diplomats of Kazakhstan and Thailand Noted the Positive Dynamics in the Development of Bilateral Relations Between the Countries
relevant news
Kazakh Foreign Minister receives the UAE Ambassador
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
First Meeting of the Kazakhstan-Saudi Business Council was held in Riyadh
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
At the initiative of Kazakhstan, the UN declared 2026 the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Government Delegation Extends Condolences for the Passing of Kuwait's Emir
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
UN Highly Appreciated Kazakhstan’s Contribution to the Organization’s Peacekeeping Activities
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh-German Cooperation in Science and Innovations Discussed at the Berlin Eurasian Club meeting
The positive dynamics of trade turnover clearly shows the mutual attraction of our economies. Kazakhstan has three factors of attraction: diversified energy sources, significant natural resources, transit and transportation potential, not to mention many other advantages. We have good opportunities to increase the supply of traditional energy resources to Germany, production and subsequent export of "green" energy and "green" steel," he stated.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
First Deputy Foreign Minister held meetings with heads of international organizations in Geneva
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Outcomes of Kazakh-Finnish Cooperation in 2023 Discussed and Plans for Future Outlined at Political Consultations in Helsinki
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
26.12.2023, 16:27Miss Nicaragua wins 2023 Miss Universe pageant 26.12.2023, 16:341201Santa Claus Parade in Almaty 21.12.2023, 11:0161836Kazakhstan starts building new railroad to China: cargo turnover to increase by another 20 mln tons 21.12.2023, 10:0160801Head of State met with business reps 20.12.2023, 12:1060321Significant water shortage predicted in Kazakhstan by 2030 20.12.2023, 13:2260051Kazakhstan renews uranium exports record 20.12.2023, 16:2360051Over 900,000 Kazakhstanis get employed since Jan 28.11.2023, 10:27161541Kazakhstan took part in the Second Meeting of States Parties to the TPNW 28.11.2023, 11:11155381Alikhan Smailov suggests expanding Kazakhstan-China Industrialization Projects List 28.11.2023, 15:31154876Kazakh, Togolese leaders hold extended talks in Astana 27.11.2023, 21:33143726Kazakh President receives Vice Premier of the State Council of China 29.11.2023, 18:52142921Kazakhstan votes in favor UNGA resolution calling on Israel to withdraw to pre-1967 borders