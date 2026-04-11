Discussions on Preparations for the First Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit were held in Seoul

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

As part of his visit to Seoul, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev took part in the first Senior Officials’ Meeting of the Central Asia-Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the participants discussed the progress in preparations for the upcoming summit and exchanged views on current issues of regional cooperation.





Speaking at the meeting, A.Bakayev emphasized that the first "Central Asia - Republic of Korea" Summit, scheduled for September 2026, is intended to provide a new strategic impetus to the development of multifaceted cooperation between the countries of the region and the Republic of Korea. He noted the particular importance of the upcoming Summit as a key platform for advancing joint initiatives aimed at ensuring sustainable development, stability, and prosperity in the region.





In addition, a bilateral meeting was held with Chung Eui-hae, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, as well as a courtesy call on Cho Hyun, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea. During the meetings, the sides noted the traditionally friendly and trusting nature of Kazakh-Korean relations and confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening bilateral cooperation.





Talks with Republic of Korea Minister of Trade Yeo Han-koo, as well as with First Vice Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Kim Yi Tak, focused on trade and investment cooperation, the development of transport and logistics connectivity, and the promotion of the Alatau City project.





Furthermore, during his visit to Seoul, A.Bakayev held separate meetings with representatives of the business community of the Republic of Korea, including KITA, KOIMA, CONTEC Space Group, YPP and others. During the meetings, the prospects for expanding economic and investment cooperation were discussed.