Egypt Expressed Interest in Participating in the Astana International Forum 2024

Issues of developing inter-parliamentary ties were discussed at the first meeting of deputies of the friendship groups of the Parliaments of Kazakhstan and Ethiopia, organized with the assistance of the Embassy of Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





On the Kazakh side, the friendship group was headed by Zharkynbek Amantay, member of the Committee on Legislation and Judicial Reforms of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, while Ethiopian delegation was headed by Dr. Bethelhem Lakew Sisay, Deputy chairperson of the Standing committee for Human Resoruce, Development and Technology affairs of the House of People's Representatives of the Parliament of Ethiopia.





Welcoming Ethiopian delegation Zharkynbek Amantay noted that Kazakhstan considers Ethiopia as one of its important partners in Africa and attaches great importance to the development of bilateral and multilateral relations based on friendship and mutual support. According to him, Kazakhstan intends to intensify cooperation with Ethiopia. The Kazakh deputy also informed the Ethiopian parliamentarians in detail about the current state reforms in our country, as well as the priorities of the Mazhilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan.





The Head of Ethiopian parliamentary group, from her part, expressed interest in exchanging experience and technologies in the fields of agriculture, food, infrastructure development, tourism and cultural and educational exchange. According to Bethelhem Lakew, being the largest landlocked countries rich in raw materials and minerals, Kazakhstan and Ethiopia should work closely on the development of mutual trade, strengthening cooperation on international and regional platforms, including on the implementation of the global climate agenda.





During the conversation, the sides noted the great potential of the two countries and the intention of parliamentary friendship groups to actively encourage bilateral political dialogue and develop trade and economic ties. The parties agreed to contribute at their level to the development of the legal framework, to the deepening of promising areas of cooperation of mutual interest.