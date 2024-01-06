05.01.2024, 09:57 1406

Egypt Expressed Interest in Participating in the Astana International Forum 2024

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt Kairat Lama Sharif held negotiations with the President of the General Authority for Investments and Free Economic Zones of Egypt (GAFI) Hossam Heiba and discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral trade and economic issues, including the items for the further implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between NC JSC "Kazakh Invest" and GAFI, signed on February 7, 2021, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

Along with this, the Kazakh diplomat invited Hossam Heiba to participate in the Astana International Forum, which will held on June 13-14, 2024 in Kazakhstan. Hossam Heiba also expressed his readiness to assist in inviting other huge Egyptian companies to this Kazakhstan gathering.

GAFI is a state government organization created to attract foreign direct investment to Egypt and carry out work to promote foreign and domestic investment, and maintain simplified, standardized, and improved services within a business-friendly environment and investment policy.
 

05.01.2024, 12:59 1181

Kazakhstan and Latvia Discussed Issues of Co-operation in the Field of "Green" Energy

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Dauren Karipov met with Latvia’s Minister of Climate and Energy Kaspars Melnis, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the expansion of co-operation on topical items on the international climate agenda. They agreed that the establishment of bilateral cooperation in the field of renewable energy, will be a significant addition to the Kazakh-Latvian multifaceted co-operation.

The Kazakh diplomat informed the interlocutor in detail about Kazakhstan’s environmental policy. He stressed that the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State of the Nation Address "Economic course of a Just Kazakhstan" announced concrete steps to transition the country to carbon neutrality. including through the implementation of large facilities for the production of "green" hydrogen.

In turn, the Minister, speaking about the potential of "clean" energy in Latvia, expressed readiness to share experience in creating appropriate infrastructure for renewable energy and mechanisms for its export.
 

28.12.2023, 13:52 42436

Kazakhstan and Oman Interested in Developing Interparliamentary Dialogue

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Sultanate of Oman Najmedin Muhametali met with Chairman of the State Council of the Sultanate of Oman Sheikh AbdulMalik Al Khalili, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and topical issues of the Kazakh-Omani interparliamentary dialogue, as well as assessed the prospects for the development of trade and economic cooperation.

Discussing the topic of strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation, the letter with an invitation to visit Kazakhstan from Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairperson of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan presented to Sheikh AbdulMalik Al Khalili. The Chairman of the State Council of the Sultanate of Oman accepted this letter with gratitude.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue working contacts and further develop inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two friendly countries.
 

27.12.2023, 15:00 52191

Parliamentary Friendship Groups of Kazakhstan and Ethiopia Establish Cooperation

Issues of developing inter-parliamentary ties were discussed at the first meeting of deputies of the friendship groups of the Parliaments of Kazakhstan and Ethiopia, organized with the assistance of the Embassy of Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

On the Kazakh side, the friendship group was headed by Zharkynbek Amantay, member of the Committee on Legislation and Judicial Reforms of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, while Ethiopian delegation was headed by Dr. Bethelhem Lakew Sisay, Deputy chairperson of the Standing committee for Human Resoruce, Development and Technology affairs of the House of People's Representatives of the Parliament of Ethiopia.

Welcoming Ethiopian delegation Zharkynbek Amantay noted that Kazakhstan considers Ethiopia as one of its important partners in Africa and attaches great importance to the development of bilateral and multilateral relations based on friendship and mutual support. According to him, Kazakhstan intends to intensify cooperation with Ethiopia. The Kazakh deputy also informed the Ethiopian parliamentarians in detail about the current state reforms in our country, as well as the priorities of the Mazhilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan.

The Head of Ethiopian parliamentary group, from her part, expressed interest in exchanging experience and technologies in the fields of agriculture, food, infrastructure development, tourism and cultural and educational exchange. According to Bethelhem Lakew, being the largest landlocked countries rich in raw materials and minerals, Kazakhstan and Ethiopia should work closely on the development of mutual trade, strengthening cooperation on international and regional platforms, including on the implementation of the global climate agenda.

During the conversation, the sides noted the great potential of the two countries and the intention of parliamentary friendship groups to actively encourage bilateral political dialogue and develop trade and economic ties. The parties agreed to contribute at their level to the development of the legal framework, to the deepening of promising areas of cooperation of mutual interest.
 

26.12.2023, 17:14 55521

Exports to Qatar are Growing Following an Increase in the Number of Flights

The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar, Arman Issagaliyev met with the Group Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Airways, Badr Mohammed Al Meer, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

The Kazakh diplomat noted with satisfaction the strengthening political, trade and economic ties between the two countries, as well as the expanding flow of tourists in both directions.

For his part, the CEO of Qatar Airways said that this month the Qatari air carrier increased the number of direct flights on the Almaty-Doha route to 14 flights per week and shared plans to open direct flights on the Astana-Doha route in 2024.

Special attention was paid to the increase in the number of cargo flights. In this context, Ambassador Arman Issagaliyev noted that since the beginning of the year there has been a noticeable increase in the volume of mutual trade by 2.8 times. Kazakh exports to Qatar increased by 59.3% and amounted to $5.0, of which 15.5% are Kazakh meat and meat products, which became available in large retail chains in Qatar.

The parties also noted the growing interest in visiting Kazakhstan and Qatar from tourists, due to the availability of direct flights and a visa-free regime.

In addition, Arman Issagaliyev expressed hope that the launching of direct flights from Doha to Astana next year will give an additional impetus to the development of the entire range of Kazakh-Qatari relations, including by intensifying business contacts between the two countries.
 

26.12.2023, 10:12 55696

Issues of Cultural and Humanitarian Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Georgia were Discussed in the Parliament of Georgia

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia Malik Murzalin met with the Chairman of the Committee on Culture of the Parliament of Georgia Eliso Bolkvadze. During this diplomatic event, a wide range of issues related to the prospects for cooperation between the two countries were discussed, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

One of the key topics of the conversation was the prospects for the development of cultural and humanitarian ties, which are an effective tool for strengthening mutual understanding between Kazakhstan and Georgia, including interaction between the legislative bodies of both countries and the creation of new opportunities for the implementation of joint initiatives.

Eliso Bolkvadze informedabout the results of the meeting held on December 7-8, 2023.visit to the city of Astana and expressed readiness to contribute to the implementation of joint initiatives in the field of culture. In particular, the MP expressed a desire to organize joint music festivals, which could be held both in Georgia and Kazakhstan, within the framework of the annual "Batumi Black Sea Music and Art Festival".

In addition, Eliso Bolkvadze noted the possibility of mutual invitations of talented musicians, including representatives of the younger generation, to hold concerts in both countries.
 

22.12.2023, 19:58 66461

Kazakh Foreign Minister receives the UAE Ambassador

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu receives the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Kazakhstan Mohammed Al Ariqi, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues of Kazakh-Emirati cooperation and interaction between our countries within the framework of international organizations. They noted the high dynamics and content of the political dialogue at all levels and active development of trade, economic and investment cooperation.

The diplomats exchanged views on the implementation of bilateral agreements following the recent working visit of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Dubai for participation in the COP28 climate summit.

In addition, Minister Nurtleu congratulated the Emirati Ambassador on being awarded the Order Dostyk of 2 degrees by the Head of State for his contribution to strengthening comprehensive cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE.
 

22.12.2023, 18:14 66221

Diplomats of Kazakhstan and Thailand Noted the Positive Dynamics in the Development of Bilateral Relations Between the Countries

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand Arman Issetov, met with the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand Worawoot Pongprapapant. The current relations between the two countries and plans for 2024 were discussed at the meeting, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

The parties were pleased to note the successful development of bilateral relations. In 10 months of 2023, the trade indicator increased by 55% compared to the same period of the previous year. The positive results of the visa-free regime for citizens of Kazakhstan, which contributed to the growth of tourists from Kazakhstan by two times, were also underlined.

Special attention was dedicated to the issues on planned joint events in 2024. The parties supported the idea of the advisability of organizing mutual visits of officials from Kazakhstan and Thailand in the near future.

Ambassador Arman Issetov and Director General Worawoot Pongprapapant agreed on the importance of continuing the regular exchange of views on current issues on the international agenda.
 

22.12.2023, 10:07 66146

First Meeting of the Kazakhstan-Saudi Business Council was held in Riyadh

The Embassy of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia in cooperation with the Federation of Saudi Chamber hosted the First meeting of the Kazakh-Saudi Business council, which was organized within the framework of the 6th session of the Intergovernmental Committee between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

The event was attended by Berik Aryn, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia, Kanat Kudaibergen, Co-Chairman of the Business Council - General Director of GreyWolf Management LLP, as well as managers and representatives of more than 46 Kazakh companies, such as Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), "Kazakh Invest", "TAMEEM LLP", "White Hill Capital Ltd", "CHI Electric", "Iterek Industries LLP", "SUECO", "LLP Nomad Travel", "Jaiq Impact Fund", "Barys E&T LLP", "KAZAGRO-PRO LLP", etc.

The Saudi side was represented by Faisal Al-Qahtani, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Kazakhstan, Ahmed Al-Dakhil, Co-Chairman of the Business Council - CEO of Alrajhi International Investments, representatives of the Federation of Saudi Chamber, as well as more than 40 managers and representatives of various Saudi companies, including such large companies as "Aliya for investments", "Fawaz Al-Hokair Company", "Saudi Bashayer Construction company", "Saudi Eximbank", etc.

During the meeting of the Business Council, Kazakh companies made presentations about trade, economic and investment opportunities of Kazakhstan. Representatives of AIFC, Kazakh Invest, White Hill Capital Ltd briefed about their activities and introduced the guests with the measures taken to develop IT and banking sector, venture capital and investment environment in general.

The representatives of companies noted that today Kazakhstan can offer almost all types of financial and digital services - from simple payment transactions to the development of the securities market and its integration with international capital markets, as well as the development of e-commerce and innovative projects.

Following the business meeting, the parties organized B2B Networking, where Kazakh and Saudi companies had practical negotiations.

In general, the Saudi participants highly appreciated the organization of the First meeting of the Kazakhstan-Saudi Arabia Business Council, where they got essential information about Kazakhstan and its trade, economic and investment opportunities.

On June 9, 2023, on the sidelines of the Astana International Forum, an Agreement on the establishment of the Kazakhstan-Saudi Business Council was signed between the Atameken and the Federation of Saudi Chambers. Kanat Kudaibergen, the CEO of GreyWolf Management LLP, was appointed as the Co-chairman of Business Council from Kazakh side, and Ahmed Al-Dakhil, General Director of Alrajhi International Investments, from Saudi side.

The Business Council from the Saudi side included such large companies as ACWA Power, SABIC, Maaden, Ajlan & Bros., Al Hokair, etc.
 

