First Deputy Foreign Minister held meetings with heads of international organizations in Geneva
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov took part in the high-level event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. While in Geneva, Kairat Umarov met with the heads of international organizations - UN OHCHR, WHO, ILO, IOM and WIPO. During the conversations, the Kazakh diplomat highlighted the socio-political development of Kazakhstan and spoke about the ongoing reforms. Particular attention was paid to high-quality and effective interaction with partners at the Geneva platform on human rights issues, as well as deepening cooperation on the socio-economic and humanitarian track at the country and multilateral levels, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
At a meeting with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on the sidelines of a high-level meeting, Kairat Umarov reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to fulfilling its international obligations, strengthening human rights institutions, and fostering the development of a national system for the protection of human rights and democracy. Kairat Umarov spoke about the landmark decree signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on December 8, 2023, that endorsed the Action Plan that encompasses a range of measures to strengthen gender equality, protect child rights, combat domestic violence, and enhance human rights within the criminal justice system.
In a conversation with the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Ghebreyesus, current state of cooperation between Kazakhstan and WHO was discussed. Noting the fundamental role of primary health care (PHC) in achieving global health coverage, the parties explored ways to advance Kazakhstan’s initiative to create an international coalition in support of PHC, voiced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the visit of the WHO Director General to Kazakhstan in October 2023.
At the headquarters of the International Labor Organization (ILO), Deputy Foreign Minister met with ILO Director General Gilbert Houngbo. Kairat Umarov outlined the efforts of our country in the field of protecting the labor rights of workers and employers, as well as the integration of international standards into national legislation. Welcoming the openness of the Government of Kazakhstan to dialogue and constructive interaction, Gilbert Houngbo expressed hope for continued cooperation with the Government, and Kazakhstan’s trade unions and employers' organizations.
During meetings with the Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Amy Pope, and the Deputy Director General for Operations, Ugochi Daniels, joint efforts in protecting the rights of migrants were discussed. IOM representatives noted the leading role of Kazakhstan in strengthening regional cooperation within the framework of the Almaty Process - a consultative platform on refugee protection and international migration. The parties confirmed their readiness to develop partnership further, including through the implementation of regional projects based on the UN Regional Center for the countries of Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
First Deputy Minister also met with the Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Daren Tang to discuss the development of intellectual property in Kazakhstan. Kairat Umarov emphasized the role of WIPO in shaping the Global Innovation Index, proposed a master's program for the countries of Central Asia and the possibility of establishing a WIPO regional office in Almaty. Gratitude was extended for WIPO's initiatives aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and collaboration with the Economic Research Institute of Kazakhstan was proposed. Discussions encompassed support for patent protection, trademark registration, and the initiation of a mentoring project for women entrepreneurs. Emphasizing the imperative of strengthening partnerships, the meeting marked a significant step towards fostering sustainable development through intellectual property advancements.