First Meeting of the Kazakhstan-Saudi Business Council was held in Riyadh

Tell a friend

The Embassy of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia in cooperation with the Federation of Saudi Chamber hosted the First meeting of the Kazakh-Saudi Business council, which was organized within the framework of the 6th session of the Intergovernmental Committee between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The event was attended by Berik Aryn, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia, Kanat Kudaibergen, Co-Chairman of the Business Council - General Director of GreyWolf Management LLP, as well as managers and representatives of more than 46 Kazakh companies, such as Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), "Kazakh Invest", "TAMEEM LLP", "White Hill Capital Ltd", "CHI Electric", "Iterek Industries LLP", "SUECO", "LLP Nomad Travel", "Jaiq Impact Fund", "Barys E&T LLP", "KAZAGRO-PRO LLP", etc.





The Saudi side was represented by Faisal Al-Qahtani, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Kazakhstan, Ahmed Al-Dakhil, Co-Chairman of the Business Council - CEO of Alrajhi International Investments, representatives of the Federation of Saudi Chamber, as well as more than 40 managers and representatives of various Saudi companies, including such large companies as "Aliya for investments", "Fawaz Al-Hokair Company", "Saudi Bashayer Construction company", "Saudi Eximbank", etc.





During the meeting of the Business Council, Kazakh companies made presentations about trade, economic and investment opportunities of Kazakhstan. Representatives of AIFC, Kazakh Invest, White Hill Capital Ltd briefed about their activities and introduced the guests with the measures taken to develop IT and banking sector, venture capital and investment environment in general.





The representatives of companies noted that today Kazakhstan can offer almost all types of financial and digital services - from simple payment transactions to the development of the securities market and its integration with international capital markets, as well as the development of e-commerce and innovative projects.





Following the business meeting, the parties organized B2B Networking, where Kazakh and Saudi companies had practical negotiations.





In general, the Saudi participants highly appreciated the organization of the First meeting of the Kazakhstan-Saudi Arabia Business Council, where they got essential information about Kazakhstan and its trade, economic and investment opportunities.





On June 9, 2023, on the sidelines of the Astana International Forum, an Agreement on the establishment of the Kazakhstan-Saudi Business Council was signed between the Atameken and the Federation of Saudi Chambers. Kanat Kudaibergen, the CEO of GreyWolf Management LLP, was appointed as the Co-chairman of Business Council from Kazakh side, and Ahmed Al-Dakhil, General Director of Alrajhi International Investments, from Saudi side.





The Business Council from the Saudi side included such large companies as ACWA Power, SABIC, Maaden, Ajlan & Bros., Al Hokair, etc.