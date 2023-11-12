Music through the Centuries: Domenico Cimarosa’s Comic Operatic Intermezzo to Premiere in the CapitalMusic through the Centuries: Domenico Cimarosa’s Comic Operatic Intermezzo to Premiere in the Capital
First Ministerial Meeting in "Central Asia - Group Of Seven" (G7) Format Held Online
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko participated in the first ministerial meeting of the Central Asian and G7 countries that took place in an online format, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Prospects for cooperation in the fields of regional security, economy, transport, energy and investment, combating global warming and protecting the environment, water management, as well as tourism were discussed at the meeting.
In his remarks, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan stressed the importance of expanding trade ties, increasing the involvement of the G7 economies in the region, as well as developing the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route in connecting key industrial centers of Europe and Asia.
Roman Vassilenko further noted that Kazakhstan is committed to joint measures to counter modern global and regional challenges, in particular, solving the emergency in the field of climate, food crisis, and water issues as well as saving the Aral Sea. Kazakhstan’s plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15% by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 have also been outlined. In addition, the diplomat urged his interlocutors to support the Kazakh initiatives to establish a UN Regional Center for SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty and to participate in the Regional Climate Summit under the UN auspices in Kazakhstan in 2026.
Representatives of the Central Asian countries in their interventions also focused on the importance of increasing cooperation in priority areas for the development of our region. The readiness to develop further dialogue in this format was expressed.
In turn, G7 foreign ministers and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy - Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell confirmed their commitment to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Central Asian states in accordance with the UN Charter. They noted that active cooperation between individual G7 members with the Central Asian states is already underway through bilateral and multilateral channels. At the same time, they called for further expansion and deepening of cooperation in the fields of security, infrastructure development, trade and economy. In particular, mutual interest in improving connectivity was noted, including through the development of regional projects within the framework of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII), a major G7 initiative envisaging the attraction of 600 billion US dollars for infrastructure projects around the world until 2027.
The delegates also had a substantive exchange of views on the impact of geopolitical turbulence on the countries of Central Asia, including the challenges associated with global instability and disruption of supply chains, as well as ways to overcome them.
For reference: G7 is an association of leading economically developed countries, which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, while the European Union also participates. Japan currently holds the presidency of the group.
The G7 countries are major trade and investment partners of Kazakhstan, accounting for more than 20% of the country’s foreign trade balance. Last year, G7 investments in the economy of Kazakhstan increased by 30%, exceeding 8 billion US dollars and trade turnover reached 30 billion US dollars.
09.11.2023
A new International Centre for Industrial Cooperation "Central Asia"
Kazakhstan's Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliev and Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov signed an agreement on regulating the activities of the International Centre for Industrial Cooperation "Central Asia", to be established on the border of the two countries, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The facility will be located near the Atameken (Kazakhstan) and Gulistan (Uzbekistan) border crossing points and will include production sites, warehouses for storing goods and equipment, and transport infrastructure. This will speed up cargo delivery and reduce logistics costs.
The Industrial Cooperation Centre will stimulate the creation of new productions, jobs, processing of agricultural and industrial products, as well as provide logistics services for further transportation of goods.
The operation of the infrastructure facility will increase the efficiency of the transport of goods, as well as speed up the customs clearance process.
The signing of the agreement will make it possible to start the practical implementation of the project. The launch of the Industrial Cooperation Centre will become a catalyst for further development of international trade and integration of the economic systems of the two countries and will contribute to increasing trade turnover between our countries up to 10 billion US dollars.
08.11.2023
Ambassador of Poland honored at Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko received Ambassador of Poland Selim Chazbijewicz on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Kazakh diplomat presented Ambassador Chazbijewicz with a certificate of appreciation on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, emphasizing the productive efforts of the Polish Ambassador in strengthening bilateral political, trade and economic ties during his tenure in Kazakhstan.
Poland is one of Kazakhstan’s leading foreign economic partners in Central and Eastern Europe. Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Poland accounts for over 80% of the total trade volume between Poland and Central Asian countries," highlighted Vassilenko.
The two officials emphasized the great potential of cooperation between the two countries in the field of transport and logistics. In this regard, the importance of the effective functioning of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation was underlined, with its next meeting being scheduled for 2024.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Roman Vassilenko extended his best wishes for Ambassador Chazbijewicz’s future endeavors.
Selim Chazbijewicz, who had worked productively in Astana for more than six years, conveyed his gratitude for the hospitality shown by the Kazakh side and expressed hope for continued fruitful cooperation between the two countries.
For reference: In 2022, the volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Poland reached 1.358 billion US dollars (+79.2%) (8th place among EU countries), including exports from Kazakhstan to Poland of 770.76 million US dollars (+99.4%, i.e. twice), and imports from Poland to Kazakhstan of 587.5 million US dollars (+58.2%, i.e. 1.6 times). For the first 9 months of 2023, mutual trade indicators decreased by 9.8% compared to the same period of 2022 (1.034.5 billion USD) and amounted to 941.8 million US dollars (exports - 418.6 million USD, imports - 523.2 million USD).
According to the National Bank of Kazakhstan, direct investment inflows from Poland from 2005 to March 31, 2023 reached 401.4 million US dollars.
As of February 1, 2023, 121 companies with Polish participation are registered in Kazakhstan, with 73 of then actively operating.
07.11.2023
Maulen Ashimbayev met with the UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexisten
As part of his visit to the United Arab Emirates, Chairman of the Senate Maulen Ashimbayev met with the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence of the UAE Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan. The parties outlined prospects for further strengthening the partnership and expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation, press service of the Senate reports.
During the meeting, the similarity of the strategic positions of Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates on many issues on the international agenda was noted. In particular, they talked about the desire for peaceful coexistence and promoting the ideas of tolerance, uniting joint efforts in confronting modern challenges and global problems, which were also outlined the day before at the last international conference on the participation of religious leaders in solving environmental problems.
Climate change, as Maulen Ashimbaev noted, is one of the most pressing problems at the global level, including for Kazakhstan. In this regard, he expressed his readiness to assist in solving these problems within the framework of the implementation of the Concept of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.
Global climate change leads to water shortages in our region and various problems in the development of the agro-industrial complex. It is also obvious that this is a threat to the whole world and it is important to unite the efforts of all constructive forces in this direction. In such a difficult period, cultivating mutual understanding and respect is of particular importance. We believe that the potential of religious figures should be more actively used in solving global problems, including environmental ones", - the Speaker concluded, wishing the upcoming COP28 climate conference a successful outcome.
On the same day, Maulen Ashimbayev met with the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. At the meeting, the high role of religious leaders and the importance of spiritual diplomacy in resolving global issues and promoting the peaceful resolution of current problems was noted.
Maulen Ashimbaev also visited the Abraham Family House complex, which includes religious buildings of three Abrahamic religions - Islam, Christianity and Judaism.
During the visit, members of the Kazakh delegation also got acquainted with the activities of the international financial center Abu Dhabi Global Market. It should be noted that this organization, which ranks 32nd in the ranking of global financial centers, actively cooperates with the Astana International Financial Center. Three relevant memorandums were signed between the organizations.
Deputies got acquainted with the work of the UAE in supporting startups during a visit to the technological ecosystem center "Hub71". Its key task is to support and stimulate startups and companies in the field of information technology and innovation. By providing startups with access to capital and expertise, the Center supports them in a variety of sectors including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, fintech and healthcare.
07.11.2023
JSC "NC "QazExpoCongress" signed a memorandum on opening a representative office of Messe Frankfurt in Kazakhstan
Within the framework of the working meeting of the management of the national company "QazExpoCongress" with the President and CEO Wolfgang Marzin and Managing Director of Messe Frankfurt Stefan Burma, a memorandum of co-operation and cooperation was signed in order to expand the market of the exhibition industry in Kazakhstan. The parties reached agreements on opening a Messe Frankfurt representative office in Astana, on the territory of the EXPO business centre, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Cooperation between the parties in the field of exhibition activities opens up new opportunities for the implementation of joint economic and social projects. In turn, the infrastructure of the business centre territory allows to organise congress and exhibition events (forums, conferences, round tables, business meetings, fairs, presentations, etc.) of various levels and formats. For this purpose QazExpoCongress has such facilities as the Congress Centre and the International Exhibition Centre EXPO.
On the territory of the EXPO business centre unique opportunities have been created for the embodiment of ideas and implementation of the most daring projects. Today this territory of business, intellectual and creative activity makes a huge contribution to the development of the economy, science, education, culture and new technologies. Joint projects and Messe Frankfurt's experience will give a new impetus to the organisation of large-scale international events in Kazakhstan", - said Allen Chaizhunusov, Chairman of the Board of "QazExpoCongress" NC JSC.
By the way, the EXPO International Exhibition Centre is certified by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry UFI. Both national and international exhibitions are held here.
We would like to remind you that Messe Frankfurt Group is the world's largest organiser of exhibitions, congresses and events with its own exhibition complex in Frankfurt am Main and 28 branches around the world. Every year Messe Frankfurt organises more than 100 international trade fairs in various fields - from the automotive industry to logistics, from textiles to music, from energy efficiency to security. The company has been active in the international trade fair business, both in Frankfurt am Main and worldwide, for around 800 years.
06.11.2023
5th Anniversary Meeting of the Kazakhstan - U.S. Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue was held in Astana
The 5th anniversary meeting of the Kazakhstan - U.S. Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue (ESPD) between Kazakhstan and the United States took place today. Kazakhstan is the only country with the status of the enhanced strategic partner of the United States in Central Asia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The annual review event was co-chaired by First Deputy Foreign Minister Kairat Umarov and Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu with participation of government agencies and departments of the two countries. The parties summed up the results of productive work over the past year on current issues of bilateral and regional cooperation, and outlined plans for the year ahead.
In his speech, Kairat Umarov noted the intensification of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States this year on the political, cultural and humanitarian track in the context of the visits and meetings held, as well as the intensity of collaboration in the economic direction, including issues of trade and investment, energy, rare-earth metals and climate change. First Deputy Foreign Minister also stressed the importance of the political reforms and democratic transformations carried out by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aimed at building a "New and Fair Kazakhstan".
In turn, Donald Lu highly appreciated the measures of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the field of socio-economic development, regional security and human rights, as well as successful cooperation between the two countries in recent years both on the bilateral and multilateral tracks, including within the framework of the UN and the C5+1 dialogue platform.
For reference: The Kazakhstan-U.S. Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue (ESPD) has been operating since 2018. The Commission has the status of an Intergovernmental Commission and consists of three committees - on political cooperation and security, on trade and economic cooperation, as well as on the humanitarian dimension. The last meeting of the ESPD was held on December 5, 2022 in Washington, D.C.
06.11.2023
Kazakhstan's Approaches to Regional and Global Problems Presented at Conference in UAE
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko presented the country’s approaches to solving current regional and global problems at the World Policy Conference held on November 3-5 in Abu Dhabi. More than 200 representatives of governments, leading think tanks and international companies from Europe, Asia, Africa and America attended the conference, organized for the 16th time by the Institut Français des Relations Internationales (IFRI) and held this year under the title "The International System between Globalization and Disintegration: Which Forces Will Prevail?", press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In his remarks at the session devoted to Eurasian perspectives on the changing geopolitical configurations, the Kazakh diplomat outlined his country’s commitment to the UN Charter and compliance with its basic principles, including, first of all, respect for territorial integrity, the inviolability of borders and the sovereignty of states. It is the position of Kazakhstan that it is on this basis that the solution to international conflicts and contradictions should be based.
In this context, he drew the attention of conference participants to the approaches of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to reforming the UN, including those voiced from the rostrum of this global organization. He noted that Kazakhstan stands for strengthening and reforming the UN by increasing the authority of the UN General Assembly as the most representative body and expanding the membership of the UN Security Council by including states, including the so-called middle powers, representing different regions of the world.
Answering the moderator’s questions, Roman Vassilenko expressed Kazakhstan’s interest in the speedy conclusion of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan and in establishing an atmosphere of trust and cooperation between them and in that region generally, which will contribute to the further opening and unblocking of transport communications in the South Caucasus. According to him, this will have a beneficial impact on the further intensive development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) - the Middle Corridor - something that will meet the interests of Kazakhstan, the countries of Asia and Europe.
During the discussion, the Deputy Foreign Minister identified three interrelated trends affecting the development of the situation in Central Asia and around it.
First, it has to do with the persistence of problems in the field of socio-economic and environmental security caused by global warming, and political security related to the challenges posed by the situation in Afghanistan; secondly, there’s a growing and closer cooperation of Central Asian states in responding to these challenges, leading to an increase in the subjectivity of the region in world politics; and thirdly, there’s more active involvement and interaction of external actors, such as Russia, China, the United States, the European Union, Türkiye and the Arab nations, with the countries of the region in both bilateral and multilateral formats. (He added currently there are already 11 dialogue platforms with international partners in the "Central Asia Plus" format.)
In this context, citing as an example the strong reaction of the people in Kazakhstan to recent headlines in some western media, Roman Vassilenko noted the irrelevance, unacceptability and fallacy of perceiving the countries of Central Asia through the prism of outdated concepts of the "Great Game". He emphasized that Astana, on the contrary, proposes and promotes the concept of "Great Gain for all", believing that common challenges, such as the need to increase interconnectivity, fight climate warming, and ensure sustainable economic growth, should play a unifying role.
Remarks by the Kazakh official evoked an interested reaction from audience members, many of whom noted the importance of the continued focused attention of the international political and business community on the processes in Central Asia and of the support for constructive initiatives of states such as Kazakhstan.
On the sidelines of the conference, the Kazakh diplomat met with IFRI founder and president Thierry de Montbrial. The two discussed the results of the recent official visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Astana and the prospects for further cooperation with this authoritative French think tank, including in the context of preparing a new visit of the Kazakh President to Paris next year.
02.11.2023
Suindik Aldashev met with the delegation of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea
Chairman of the Senate Committee on Economic Policy, Innovative Development and Entrepreneurship Suindik Aldashev met with deputies of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, who are members of the friendship group with Kazakhstan, press service of the Senate reports.
In his welcoming speech, the senator noted that Korea is one of the key political and economic partners of Kazakhstan in the Asia-Pacific region. Cooperation between our countries in the trade, economic and investment spheres is developing rapidly and has reached record levels. At the same time, the senator spoke about the main structural economic reforms in the country, noting that the ongoing changes open up new opportunities for trade, economic and investment cooperation.
The main emphasis will be on the development of the manufacturing sector. It is planned to implement large projects in such areas as deep metal processing, petrochemicals, heavy engineering, and uranium enrichment. To this end, foreign and domestic investors will be exempt from taxes and other mandatory payments for the first three years. This is a fundamental point that should give a serious impetus to the manufacturing industry. Much attention is paid to the development of the agro-industrial complex. Increased attention is paid to issues of digitalization and innovation", - said Suindik Aldashev.
The meeting participants also discussed issues of cooperation in the field of information technology, digitalization, promoting a green economy, combating cybercrime, mechanical engineering, mining and nuclear energy.
At the end of the event, delegates from Korea noted that they highly appreciate cooperation with Kazakhstan, and are also ready to actively contribute to strengthening bilateral relations.
02.11.2023
Cooperation in energy sector discussed by Alikhan Smailov and representative of French company Orano
Current issues of cooperation in the energy sector were discussed by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Chief Operating Officer of the French company Orano S.A. Nicolas Maes, primeminister.kz reports.
During the meeting, the head of the Government noted that Kazakhstan and France have historically formed a strategic partnership in the energy sector.
Orano is our important and reliable partner in this direction. The company has been successfully operating in Kazakhstan for 27 years. Our joint venture KATCO is an example of a long-term and mutually beneficial partnership. We are ready to consider opportunities for further development of cooperation," Alikhan Smailov said.
In turn, Nicolas Maes outlined Orano's interest in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan.
Currently, we lack on both sides of the major projects that could contribute to this. So today I would like to propose to renew our relationship on the basis of specific projects," he said.
The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Samruk-Kazyna JSC and Kazatomprom National Company.
For reference: Ogapo S.A. is a large French company, the leader of the nuclear industry in France. The main activities of Ogapo S.A. are related to nuclear energy: uranium mining, processing and enrichment, transportation of nuclear fuel, radioactive waste management, etc.
