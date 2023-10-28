Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and the European Union Hold First Full-Scale Meeting

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu took part in the 19th "Central Asia - European Union" Ministerial Meeting. For the first time, the format brought together the heads of foreign ministries of five Central Asian countries and twenty-seven EU member states, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting, the participants presented the Joint Roadmap on Deepening relations between Central Asian countries and the EU. The document is the outcome of the agreements reached by the Heads of the Central Asian states and the President of the European Council in Cholpon-Ata on 2 June 2023.





The Roadmap, complementing the current EU Strategy on Central Asia from 2019, significantly expands the areas of interregional cooperation. It defines key areas of practical cooperation, including aligning the transport network of the region with the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), the joint development of critical raw materials, financing of green projects in the region, as well as cooperation in phytosanitary and veterinary measures, etc.





Kazakh Foreign Minister Nurtleu emphasized the importance and timeliness of holding the foreign ministers’ meeting of the two regions in the current geopolitical situation and noted the uniqueness of the platform for practical promotion of mutually beneficial cooperation. "Thanks to the close cooperation and political support of European partners, the role of Central Asia in global relations is growing. The C5+ format demonstrates its relevance and effectiveness," the Minister said.





The Foreign Minister presented a number of initiatives in areas of agriculture, investment and digital interaction, as well as Kazakhstan’s vision of unlocking the full potential of the Trans-Caspian Corridor, calling on European exporters to actively use the transport route from Europe to Asia.





Minister Nurtleu also emphasized the importance of climate change cooperation for the Central Asian region, highlighting current activities and initiatives in this area. For instance, he reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, as well as the launch of the climate and green energy project office for Central Asia in Almaty and the UN Regional Climate Summit in 2026.





High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy - Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell said the platform is a vivid example of a fruitful multilateral cooperation. According to the EU diplomat, further deepening of cooperation will promote trade expansion, investment attraction, development of transport and digital interconnectivity that will be also implemented through Global Gateway and Green Deal, key European strategies aimed at boosting smart and sustainable links across the world.





European Commissioner for International Cooperation Jutta Urpilainen in her speech presented an overview of current and new programs for the region, including the development of people-to-people contacts by advancing educational and humanitarian projects.





The Joint Communiqué of the parties, adopted following the Ministerial Meeting, reflects the initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to hold the UN Climate Summit in 2026 in Kazakhstan, to expand cooperation within the framework of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, among others.





The next "Central Asia - EU" Ministerial Meeting is to take place in Turkmenistan in 2024.