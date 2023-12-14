Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Cyprus Aim to Intensify Broad Cooperation

Images | Kazakh MFA

Prospects for strengthening Kazakh-Slovak cooperation at the new stage of development of the two countries were outlined during the working visit to Bratislava of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and the meetings held with colleagues in the ministries, Parliament, and representatives of business circles, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During political and economic consultations with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic (MFEA SR) Rastislav Chovanec, the parties discussed the status and prospects of bilateral relations, as well as the interaction of the two countries on international platforms. In light of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations celebrated this year, R. Vassilenko and R. Chovanec emphasised the dynamic, progressive development of Kazakh-Slovak cooperation. The State Secretary of MFEA SR noted that Kazakhstan is among the top five countries, in co-operation with which Slovak business is interested.





Particular attention was paid to the intensification of political contacts, quality preparation of the 10th meeting of the Kazakh-Slovak IGC on economic and scientific-technical cooperation and business forum, scheduled for the first half of 2024 in Astana. Agreements were reached on the assistance of foreign policy agencies to the development of inter-parliamentary, interdepartmental, and interregional ties, business, cultural and educational exchanges.





During the exchange of views on the international agenda, the issues of co-operation and mutual support in the UN, OSCE and other international organisations were discussed. R. Vassilenko emphasised the importance of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the European Union, as well as the broad opportunities for bilateral cooperation within the framework of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU and its member states.





During the talks with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy of Slovakia Vladimir Šimoňák, a positive trend of growth in mutual trade between the two countries was noted, the volume of which increased by 68.5% in January-October 2023. The issues of cooperation in energy, transport, machine building, defence industry, IT sector, agriculture and tourism were considered.





The Kazakh diplomat proposed to expand the agenda of the 10th meeting of the Commission in the areas of energy, transcontinental transport and transit cooperation and the establishment of new freight routes between Europe and Asia, including the development of the Middle Corridor. In this context, R. Vassilenko proposed to increase the volume of freight traffic between Kazakhstan and Slovakia by road transport.





Particular attention was paid to cooperation in the field of training in engineering and technical specialities. It was noted that currently more than 500 Kazakh students are undergoing technical training and internships at the enterprises of the Slovak automotive industry. The number of Kazakh students studying in Slovak universities is growing annually.





During the meeting with the Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs of the National Council of Slovakia Marian Keri R. Vassilenko informed the interlocutor in detail about the initiatives of President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev to reform the political system and implement the new economic course of Kazakhstan. M. Keri, who has visited Astana several times before, praised Kazakhstan's reforms, noting the successful course of the country leadership on systemic political modernization, strengthening parliamentarianism and multiparty system, democratization of social structure.





Kazakhstan's reforms became the main topic of the Round Table with the participation of the leadership of the analytical institute ASA, the expert club “Nove Slovo” and representatives of the mass media of Slovakia. Speaking to the participants of the event, R. Vassilenko presented a new model of political structure of Kazakhstan based on the principles of democratization, rule of law, protection of human rights and strengthening of civil society institutions. The diplomat highlighted the main aspects of the State-of-the-Nation Address by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev from September 1, 2023, entitled “Economic Course of a Just Kazakhstan”.





The participants of the roundtable noted the importance of Kazakhstan's transition to a new economic model based on social justice, development of competitive advantages and effective symbiosis of labour, capital, resources, and technology. It was emphasized that large-scale transformations in the field of politics, economy and social sphere bring Kazakhstan to the regional leaders in terms of depth and pace of state reforms.





At the end of the visit, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan took part in a cultural event dedicated to the 32nd anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence. In honour of the 130th anniversary of the outstanding Kazakh poet, a prominent figure of the Alash Orda Magzhan Zhumabay, a presentation of his poems, published for the first time in Slovakia, was held in Bratislava.





R. Vassilenko presented a collection of books of the Kazakh poet as a gift to the University Library of Bratislava - the oldest and most visited one in Slovakia. The diplomat expressed the hope that the books of Magzhan Zhumabay, published in literary poetic translation into Slovak language, will be of great interest to a wide range of readers.