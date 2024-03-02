Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Türkiye Discussed Prospects of Bilateral Cooperation

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin made a working trip to Lahore, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





At the invitation of the head of the Nutshell Group, Mohammad Azfar Ahsan, Yerzhan Kistafin, at a business lunch with representatives of the province's business, informed the participants about the favorable investment climate of Kazakhstan, the advantages and trade and economic opportunities of the country for doing business. The Ambassador urged entrepreneurs to visit Kazakhstan and explore promising "niches".





Next, the Ambassador visited the Beaconhouse National University, where he met with the leadership of the educational institution and gave a guest lecture to students. The Pakistani side, noting the great interest and potential, confirmed their intention to develop cooperation with Kazakh universities in the fields of education and science.





Special attention was given to the development of business ties between women entrepreneurs of the two countries during a seminar held at Kazakhstan House in Lahore, as part of the International Women’s Day celebration. Ambassador met with representatives of women's business circles, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in this sector.





The Ambassador held a meeting with the Chairman of the largest diversified conglomerate Nishat Group, Mian Mohammad Mansha. During the talks, the parties discussed sectors of the economy of mutual interest, including the textile industry, production of building materials, electricity generation, hospitality, agriculture and banking. Following the meeting, an agreement was reached on the organization of Mian Mohammad Mansha’s visit to Kazakhstan.





Also, Ambassador, as an honorary guest at the invitation of Sikandar Mustafa, Chairman of the leading agricultural machinery company Millat Tractors, attended a solemn event dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the company, discussing prospects for the development of cooperation with Kazakhstan.





In addition, during the visit of the head of the Kazakh national clothing brand "Tarbiya" Tarbiya Aidimbayeva, meetings were organized with famous designers of Pakistan, during which issues of collaboration and implementation of joint events in the field of fashion industry were discussed.





During the visit, Ambassador, together with the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Lahore, Rao Khalid, took part in a morning show on the Pakistani TV channel Discover Pakistan, and also gave an interview to the Kohenoor News TV channel, telling about the ongoing work on the development of multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, about the results achieved in 2023, as well as further plans planned for the current year.