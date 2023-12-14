10.12.2023, 09:15 10171
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and UAE Discussed Current State and Prospects for Development of Bilateral Relations
Images
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Kazakh Foreign Minister congratulated his counterpart on the successful organization of the COP28 conference of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is being held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12, and noted the leadership positions of Kazakhstan and the UAE in the fight against climate change, drawing attention to the high importance of their international initiatives and national commitments.
While discussing bilateral cooperation, Nurtleu noted that the Emirates are the most important partner of Kazakhstan in the region and our countries have traditionally fraternal relations.
The parties reviewed the implementation of agreements reached during the official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Abu Dhabi in January this year, agreeing that close political dialogue between leaders of the two states is a key to the fruitful development of Kazakh-Emirati multi-sectoral relations.
Kazakh Foreign Minister presented his colleague with a letter from the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed to the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with an invitation to take part in the Astana International Forum in 2024 and noted the possibility of combining his participation in this event with an official visit to our country.
At the meeting, special emphasis was placed on supporting investment and technological cooperation that has been developing in recent years, as well as building up trade and economic relations. The two sides agreed to make maximum use of available opportunities to achieve trade volume of 1 billion US dollars.
For this purpose, the ministers noted the need to open direct flights between the capitals of the two countries and agreed to explore the possibility of organizing flights by "Etihad Airways" and "Air Arabia".
At the end of the meeting, M. Nurtleu invited Sheikh Abdullah to pay an official visit to Astana next year.
13.12.2023, 21:38 8931
Kenya to abolish visa requirement for all foreign visitors beginning January
Foreign visitors to Kenya will not be required to have a visa beginning January 2024, President William Ruto announced Tuesday during the celebration of Jamhuri Day, or Independence Day, held in Nairobi, the capital, Xinhua reports.
Ruto said all foreign nationals will enter the county without a visa from January next year, a move that is expected to boost tourism.
Beginning January 2024, Kenya will be a visa-free country. It shall no longer be necessary for any person from any corner of the globe to carry the burden of applying for a visa to come to Kenya," Ruto said.
The Kenyan leader said that to implement the visa-free policy, the government has adopted a digital platform to ensure that all travelers to the country are identified in advance through an electronic platform.
An electronic travel authorization will be granted to foreign nationals visiting Kenya, Ruto said, adding that a visa-free regime aligns with his administration's quest to boost the growth of tourism and borderless commerce.
Kenya had earlier waived visa requirements for citizens from Indonesia, Senegal, and Congo, anchored on bilateral agreements to enhance the movement of tourists, investors, and skilled personnel.
President Ruto has advocated for the abolition of visas for Africans visiting Kenya to realize the continent's integration agenda since taking over power in September 2022.
Kenya joins Rwanda which in November announced visa-free travel for all Africans.
During his speech at the 60th independence anniversary celebration, Ruto said his administration was committed to renewing key sectors of the economy, including manufacturing, agriculture, health, and financial services in line with the people-centered growth model.
In addition, Ruto said Kenya intends to remain a transport and logistics hub to benefit optimally from the creation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
13.12.2023, 20:24 9536
Astana Hosted a Meeting of the CICA Senior Officials Committee
Images
Meeting of the Senior Officials Committee of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia chaired by Alibek Bakaev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In his speech, Deputy Minister Bakaev summed up outcomes of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the outgoing year, informing the Member States about the progress achieved in implementing confidence-building measures within the CICA. He also outlined upcoming plans for the next year, including High-level Conference on Environmental Issues and Meeting of Volunteer Leaders Movements.
SOC Chairman shared his vision on further implementation of the CICA Transformation Roadmap, which was adopted during the Informal Meeting of the CICA Council of Foreign Ministers on September 21, 2023 in New York.
The Roadmap acts as a guide for all Member States in the process of transforming the Conference into full-fledged international organization and consists of such thematic clusters as the development of a charter, financial and budgetary reform, improvement of the regulatory framework, including issues of updating the rules of procedure and strengthening human resources capacity of the Secretariat.
As a result of the meeting, Senior officials approved the Action Plan and the budget of the Secretariat for 2024, adopted the Concept Papers in the priority areas Natural Disaster Management and Environmental Protection, coordinated by Iran and Mongolia respectively. After report on the results of the Secretariat’s work this year by Kairat Sarybai, CICA Secretary General, SOC participants authorized the Secretariat to carry out further activities to strengthen external relations with the SCO, ASEAN, and the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism.
Significant achievement in the context of expanding the geography of the Conference is the SOC’s recommendation to the Council of Foreign Ministers to grant observer status to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
13.12.2023, 10:21 9821
First Official Visit of Kazakh Foreign Minister to Romania Opens New Chapter in Bilateral Cooperation
Images
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu arrived in Bucharest with the first official visit in the history of bilateral relations. During the visit, meeting with Romanian Foreign Minister Luminița Odobescu was held, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The main topics of the meeting of Kazakhstan and Romania foreign ministers were issues of enhancing political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, expanding the legal framework, as well as exchanging views on key regional and global issues.
The parties confirmed their interest in intensifying contacts at all levels and strengthening cooperation within the framework of the UN, OSCE and other international structures.
During the talks, the commitment of Astana and Bucharest to an open and trusting dialogue was confirmed. "Kazakhstan highly appreciates that Romania became the first European state to recognize our independence in 1991. You are a reliable and important partner for us in Eastern Europe and the European Union," Murat Nurtleu stated.
In turn, Luminița Odobescu noted the high level of relations between Kazakhstan and Romania, and also stressed the readiness of the Romanian side for comprehensive cooperation. "We are ready to maintain this positive momentum and continue to deepen bilateral cooperation in such particularly important areas as transport and energy," Romanian minister stated.
The foreign ministers of the two countries focused on the need to expand trade, economic and investment ties. In addition, agriculture, healthcare, education and digitalization are identified as promising areas.
A striking example of mutually beneficial investment coordination is the activity of KazMunayGas International - Kazakhstan's largest foreign asset in Romania. Today, the Kazakh company retains its reputation as one of the key investors in this country and contributes to ensuring the energy security of Europe.
Romania is Kazakhstan's leading trade and investment partner in the Central and Eastern Europe region, ranking 5th among the EU countries and 12th in the world. The volume of bilateral trade in 2022 amounted to 2.7 billion US dollars, and in January-October of this year it has already reached 2.3 billion US dollars. KazMunayGaz's direct investments in Romanian assets exceeded 4 billion US dollars. Over the past decade, Romania has invested 1.57 billion US dollars in the economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. 37 companies with Romanian capital are registered in Kazakhstan.
The parties reached an agreement on the joint development of the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM - Middle Corridor). In this regard, the Kazakh side stressed the importance of integrating our logistics infrastructures, including the seaports of Aktau and Constanța, which effectively connect Europe and Asia.
The interlocutors paid attention to the issues of further development of cultural and humanitarian exchange. In particular, the foreign ministers reached an agreement on the implementation of joint projects in the field of education, science and culture. It should be noted that over the past three years, busts of great poets Abai Kunanbayev and Mihai Eminescu, as well as squares "Bucharest" and "Kazakhstan" have been solemnly opened in the capitals of our countries.
As a result of the negotiations, a Joint Statement of the two ministers was adopted, as well as memoranda were signed aimed at strengthening cooperation between foreign policy research institutes and official development assistance agencies.
13.12.2023, 09:23 9681
Kazakh Foreign Minister Held Meetings with Romanian Leadership
Images
During the official visit to Bucharest, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held talks with Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and Senate Speaker Nicolae Ciucă, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the talks with the head of the Romanian government, ways to deepen economic cooperation and use of all available potential to increase the volume and diversify bilateral trade were considered.
The Head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry expressed confidence that today's talks will open a new stage in the development of Kazakh-Romanian cooperation. “Over the past three decades, Kazakhstan and Romania have achieved a high level of political dialogue and fruitful economic cooperation. A solid legislative framework and effective bilateral mechanisms for promoting a comprehensive agenda have been created,” Murat Nurtleu stated.
In turn, Marcel Ciolacu confirmed the intention to deepen multifaceted bilateral cooperation. “We attach special importance to cooperation with Kazakhstan, which is a strategic partner of the European Union, and propose to adopt a joint action plan for coordination in priority areas such as energy, transport and logistics, agriculture and digitalization," Prime Minister stressed.
The parties agreed to actively use the potential of the joint Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council, as well as to exchange visits of heads of relevant ministries.
On the same day, Minister Nurtleu met with the Senate Speaker Ciucă.
The parties highly appreciated the dynamics of the interparliamentary and political dialogue, and also discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation. An agreement was reached to strengthen ties between the parliaments of the two countries through the activation of friendship groups and to organize an exchange of visits between legislators of the two countries.
12.12.2023, 21:19 9951
Kazakhstan supports Turkmenistan’s Efforts to Strengthen Peace and Stability
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev participated in the meeting of the Group of Friends of Neutrality for Peace, Security and Sustainable Development, held in Ashgabat in a hybrid format as part of the celebration of the International Neutrality Day, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Congratulating the Government of Turkmenistan on the 28th Anniversary of its neutral status, the Kazakh diplomat highly appreciated the successful initiative of the Turkmen side to declare December 12 as the International Day of Neutrality, approved by the UN General Assembly in February 2017.
Today, the positive neutrality of Turkmenistan significantly contributes to stability in our region and developing interstate dialogue," - said Alibek Bakayev.
In addition, the Kazakh diplomat emphasized the importance of continuing a number creative processes in the Central Asian region aimed at solving challenges in the field of security and sustainable development. In this context, he outlined the relevance of Kazakhstan’s initiative to create a UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
For reference: The Group of Friends of Neutrality for Peace, Security and Sustainable Development is an informal association that includes more than 20 countries, including Kazakhstan and has been operating since 2020 at the initiative of Turkmenistan. The Group's activities are focused on exchanging views and strengthening international dialogue.
12.12.2023, 11:17 10076
Prospects for Strengthening Kazakh-Slovak Cooperation Discussed in Bratislava
Images
Prospects for strengthening Kazakh-Slovak cooperation at the new stage of development of the two countries were outlined during the working visit to Bratislava of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and the meetings held with colleagues in the ministries, Parliament, and representatives of business circles, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During political and economic consultations with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic (MFEA SR) Rastislav Chovanec, the parties discussed the status and prospects of bilateral relations, as well as the interaction of the two countries on international platforms. In light of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations celebrated this year, R. Vassilenko and R. Chovanec emphasised the dynamic, progressive development of Kazakh-Slovak cooperation. The State Secretary of MFEA SR noted that Kazakhstan is among the top five countries, in co-operation with which Slovak business is interested.
Particular attention was paid to the intensification of political contacts, quality preparation of the 10th meeting of the Kazakh-Slovak IGC on economic and scientific-technical cooperation and business forum, scheduled for the first half of 2024 in Astana. Agreements were reached on the assistance of foreign policy agencies to the development of inter-parliamentary, interdepartmental, and interregional ties, business, cultural and educational exchanges.
During the exchange of views on the international agenda, the issues of co-operation and mutual support in the UN, OSCE and other international organisations were discussed. R. Vassilenko emphasised the importance of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the European Union, as well as the broad opportunities for bilateral cooperation within the framework of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU and its member states.
During the talks with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy of Slovakia Vladimir Šimoňák, a positive trend of growth in mutual trade between the two countries was noted, the volume of which increased by 68.5% in January-October 2023. The issues of cooperation in energy, transport, machine building, defence industry, IT sector, agriculture and tourism were considered.
The Kazakh diplomat proposed to expand the agenda of the 10th meeting of the Commission in the areas of energy, transcontinental transport and transit cooperation and the establishment of new freight routes between Europe and Asia, including the development of the Middle Corridor. In this context, R. Vassilenko proposed to increase the volume of freight traffic between Kazakhstan and Slovakia by road transport.
Particular attention was paid to cooperation in the field of training in engineering and technical specialities. It was noted that currently more than 500 Kazakh students are undergoing technical training and internships at the enterprises of the Slovak automotive industry. The number of Kazakh students studying in Slovak universities is growing annually.
During the meeting with the Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs of the National Council of Slovakia Marian Keri R. Vassilenko informed the interlocutor in detail about the initiatives of President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev to reform the political system and implement the new economic course of Kazakhstan. M. Keri, who has visited Astana several times before, praised Kazakhstan's reforms, noting the successful course of the country leadership on systemic political modernization, strengthening parliamentarianism and multiparty system, democratization of social structure.
Kazakhstan's reforms became the main topic of the Round Table with the participation of the leadership of the analytical institute ASA, the expert club “Nove Slovo” and representatives of the mass media of Slovakia. Speaking to the participants of the event, R. Vassilenko presented a new model of political structure of Kazakhstan based on the principles of democratization, rule of law, protection of human rights and strengthening of civil society institutions. The diplomat highlighted the main aspects of the State-of-the-Nation Address by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev from September 1, 2023, entitled “Economic Course of a Just Kazakhstan”.
The participants of the roundtable noted the importance of Kazakhstan's transition to a new economic model based on social justice, development of competitive advantages and effective symbiosis of labour, capital, resources, and technology. It was emphasized that large-scale transformations in the field of politics, economy and social sphere bring Kazakhstan to the regional leaders in terms of depth and pace of state reforms.
At the end of the visit, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan took part in a cultural event dedicated to the 32nd anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence. In honour of the 130th anniversary of the outstanding Kazakh poet, a prominent figure of the Alash Orda Magzhan Zhumabay, a presentation of his poems, published for the first time in Slovakia, was held in Bratislava.
R. Vassilenko presented a collection of books of the Kazakh poet as a gift to the University Library of Bratislava - the oldest and most visited one in Slovakia. The diplomat expressed the hope that the books of Magzhan Zhumabay, published in literary poetic translation into Slovak language, will be of great interest to a wide range of readers.
09.12.2023, 20:14 10281
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Cyprus Aim to Intensify Broad Cooperation
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu had a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus Constantinos Kombos, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the talks, the parties discussed a number of important issues of Kazakh-Cyprus relations. There was also an extensive exchange of views on topical issues on the international agenda. In particular, Foreign ministers confirmed their interest in further strengthening of political dialog, trade-economic and investment interaction between Astana and Nicosia.
According to Constantinos Combos, in order to intensify bilateral interaction, the government of his country intends to open an embassy of Cyprus in Astana next year.
Referring to new promising areas of cooperation, the ministers noted the unrealized potential for cooperation in the fields of transport, logistics and tourism. As a result, they agreed to consider the possibility of establishing direct flights between the two countries as a priority step.
Following the meeting, the interlocutors confirmed their readiness to continue the dialogue on Kazakh-Cyprus cooperation during the visit of the Foreign Minister of Cyprus to Kazakhstan in 2024.
09.12.2023, 16:12 7226
Kazakhstan Intensifies Cooperation with the UN Office in Nairobi
At the headquarters of the UN Office in Nairobi (Kenya), the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kenya (concurrently) Barlybay Sadykov presented a Certificate of Authority to Zainab Hawa Bangura, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Director General of the UN Office in Nairobi (UNON) on appointment as Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN Office in Nairobi, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the Ambassador informed his counterpart about the measures taken by Kazakhstan to implement the UN agenda for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals until 2030. The initiative of Kazakhstan to reorganize the UN office in Almaty into the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan was discussed.
The parties discussed the proposal of the Republic of Kazakhstan to hold a Regional Environmental Summit in Kazakhstan in 2026 under the auspices of the United Nations.
Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations Z.Bangura noted Kazakhstan's great contribution to strengthening international peace, security and sustainable development. She expressed her willingness to work together on the implementation of the SDGs, to facilitate the implementation of projects.
Barlybay Sadykov held a meeting with Jian Liu, Director of the Early Warning and Assessment Division, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and with Ulf Bjornholm, Head of the Governing Bodies Unit of the UNEP. The Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan presented an invitation from the President of Kazakhstan addressed to Ms.Inger Andersen, Director General of UNEP to participate in the Astana International Forum in June 2024 He recalled Kazakhstan's plans, as the current chairman of the SCO, to participate for the first time at the UN General Assembly on Climate (UNEA-6) in Nairobi.
Issues on expanding cooperation with the United Nations, including the development of research cooperation with UNEP, in the field of adaptation and combating climate change were discussed.
The Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan also held a meeting with Michal Mlynar, UN Assistant Secretary-General, Deputy Executive Director of UN-Habitat at the Secretariat of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), located in Nairobi.
During the meeting, Barlybay Sadykov informed about the state of urban development in Kazakhstan, announced promising areas of cooperation with the United Nations in the field of sustainable urbanization and high-quality planning of settlements to ensure the comfort and environmental friendliness of urban public infrastructure for local residents. Agreements have been reached to intensify cooperation with this UN structure in ensuring inclusiveness, sustainability and environmental friendliness of urban planning in our country.
Following the meetings, the parties agreed to work closely on issues of mutual interest on the UN agenda.
