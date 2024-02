Further Steps to Enhance Kazakh-Lithuanian Cooperation Discussed at Foreign Ministry

Images | Kazakh MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand hosted a seminar on the topic of investment and trade opportunities in Kazakhstan. The event was held with the participation of around 60 Thai businessmen to strengthen economic contacts between Kazakhstan and Thailand, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





In a welcoming speech, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand Phantipha Iamsudha Ekarohit noted that Kazakhstan and Thailand have more than thirty years of fruitful relations, as a result of which Kazakhstan has become the leading partner in the Central Asian region. Thai businessmen have been encouraged to more actively develop ties in Kazakhstan, which could become a bridge with Central Asia, Russia, western China and the Middle East. The Thai diplomat expressed the view that the tourism, agriculture, and food production sectors have good potential for investment cooperation.





Additionally, it was noted that the temporary visa-free regime provided by the Government of Thailand contributed to the improvement of relations between our peoples. In particular, last year the number of Kazakh tourists in Thailand doubled.





Phantipha Iamsudha Ekarohit expressed hope for a counter-growth in travel of Thai citizens to "Kazakhstan - the land of the Great Steppe". For her part, she shared plans to organize a visit of Thai officials and businessmen to Kazakhstan.





In turn, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Thailand Arman Issetov spoke about positive changes in relations between the two countries.





Additionally, the dynamic development of Kazakhstan and the ongoing state policy to increase the economic potential of the country were noted. The seminar participants were informed in detail about the reforms carried out in Kazakhstan, which should have a positive effect in all areas of public relations.





An important part of the seminar was a presentation by Kazakh Invest representative Rauan Issabayev, who spoke in detail about the investment potential and advantages of cooperation with Kazakhstan. The representative of Kazakh Invest paid special attention to the opportunities for Thai businessmen to invest in agriculture, food, and tourism.





During the panel session, representatives of the academic and business people of Thailand, who have experience working in Kazakhstan, shared their opinions on the dynamics of the country's development. Positive aspects of establishing a trade and investment partnership between entrepreneurs from Kazakhstan and Thailand were voiced.





As an outcome of the discussion, the event participants expressed the common opinion that this seminar is a good basis for subsequent activities, as a result of which tangible results can be achieved for the benefit of the two countries.





At the end, the Thai Foreign Ministry organized a reception at which dishes of Kazakhstan's national cuisine were also presented.