Further Steps to Enhance Kazakh-Lithuanian Cooperation Discussed at Foreign Ministry

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and Ambassador of Lithuania Egidijus Navikas compared notes on current issues and plans for the year, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The two officials emphasized the continued progressive development of the Kazakh-Lithuanian cooperation in key areas such as transport and logistics, agriculture, health care and education.





The parties exchanged views on steps to ensure the expansion of trade, economic and investment partnership. In this context, Deputy Minister Vassilenko underscored the important role of the Kazakh-Lithuanian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation (IGC). The Commission’s 14th meeting is scheduled for February 29 in Vilnius. Co-chairs of the IGC are Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev and Minister of Economy and Innovation of Lithuania Aušrinė Armonaitė.





Further joint efforts on visa facilitation for Kazakh citizens were also discussed during the meeting.





The parties agreed to maintain a regular constructive dialogue, further strengthening Kazakh-Lithuanian relations and expanding the existing legal framework.





For reference: The volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Lithuania for 2023 reached 223.6 million US dollars (exports - 92.9 million dollars, imports - 130.7 million dollars).





From 2005 to September 2023, Kazakhstan attracted 95 million US dollars in direct investment from Lithuania.





As of 1 January 2024, 190 companies with Lithuanian capital participation are registered in Kazakhstan.