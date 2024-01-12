International Union of Muslim Scouts is interested in Cooperation with Kazakh Youth

Tell a friend

The Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Jeddah - Deputy Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Ruslan Kospanov visited the headquarters of the International Union of Muslim Scouts (IUMS), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the visit, the Consul General held conversation with the IUMS Secretary General Dr. Zuhair Ghoneim, who informed about the activities carried out by the Union in 2023 and the initiatives that are planned to be implemented this year as part of achieving the goals and vision of the OIC.





The Kazakh diplomat welcomed the efforts of the Union in promoting Islamic values, developing mutual dialogue among the Muslim youth of the OIC Member States, and also praised the contribution of the Union in strengthening cooperation between youth representatives from different countries.





The Consul General informed the interlocutor about the political and socio-economic reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan, as well as about the increasing role of youth in the implementation of the tasks set.





In his turn, the IUMS Secretary General, noting the leading role of Kazakhstan in the region, expressed interest in organizing joint events with the involvement of Kazakh youth aimed at promoting and strengthening cultural, Islamic and universal values.





In this regard, Dr. Zuhair Ghoneim confirmed his readiness to submit specific proposals in this direction for further consideration by the Kazakh side.





Reference: The International Union of Muslim Scouts (IUMS) was founded in 1992 in Pakistan and is an autonomous organization uniting scout organizations and associations representing Muslim Scouts all over the world.