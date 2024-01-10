Interview of the President of Kazakhstan was Discussed at a Round Table in Ethiopia

Tell a friend

The vision of the Head of State for further political and socio-economic development of Kazakhstan and ways to achieve economic progress in our country were presented during a round table organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ethiopia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The event was attended by Ethiopian experts, political scientists, representatives of public circles and members of the friends club.





During the round table, Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Permanent Representative to the African Union Barlybay Sadykov spoke about the systemic democratic and economic transformations in our country.





Barlybay Sadykov elaborated on the tasks of the government to transition to a new economic model and increase the country's GDP to 450 billion dollars by 2029. The issues of implementing the new economic course of a Fair Kazakhstan, and in particular, new approaches to managing the national economy, which President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about aroused great interest among local experts. The Ambassador familiarised the participants with two priority areas of the government's work, consisting of creating new points of economic growth and attracting investments, as well as carrying out systemic economic reforms. He informed about the creation of an Investment Office in Kazakhstan to improve the investment climate, plans to adopt new tax and budget codes aimed at protecting entrepreneurship, competition, private property, transparency and legality.





The experts were informed about the intention of our Government to continue a constructive and balanced foreign policy, taking into account the national interests of the state. The Ambassador said that in 2024 Kazakhstan will host a number of high-level summits and forums, including the second Astana International Forum. Kazakhstan will chair the SCO, CSTO, CICA, OTS, IFAS, and IFSO.





In addition, the Kazakh diplomat drew attention to our country's commitment to the basic principles of non-interference in internal affairs, territorial integrity and the rule of law, enshrined in the UN Charter. He underlined the words of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the relevance of a mutually beneficial and pragmatic foreign policy, especially with neighboring countries in the current geopolitical conditions.





In addition, during the discussion, Barlybay Sadykov summed up the results of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Ethiopia in 2023 and outlined the main prospects for its further development.





In general, Ethiopian experts highly assessed the prospects for economic development of Kazakhstan and the priorities for building a progressive nation outlined by the President of our country. They noted the similarity of the tasks on the economic development agenda of the two largest landlocked countries in the world, as well as the importance of continuing mutual support in the international arena.