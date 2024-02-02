Issues of further deepening of bilateral co-operation were discussed in Yerevan

Images | Kazakh MFA

In the framework of further development of Kazakh-Armenian interaction, Ambassador B.Imanbayev met with Minister of Economy V.Kerobyan and Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport J.Andreasyan. The Armenian side was informed about the process of implementation of large-scale political, socio-economic and democratic reforms in Kazakhstan, as well as the content of the interview of the Head of State to "Yegemen Kazakhstan" newspaper. During the meetings, background materials were presented on indicators achieved in key sectors of Kazakhstan's economy, measures to ensure human rights and the results of the year of Kasym-Jomart Tokayev's presidency, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the talks with the Minister of Economy of Armenia V.Kerobyan the results of bilateral trade and economic cooperation in 2023 were summarised. Continued annual increase in mutual trade turnover was noted, which in the first 11 months of 2023 showed an increase of 30% compared to the same period last year. The sides discussed issues related to the further expansion of trade and economic relations, in particular, measures to create mechanisms of interaction between Kazakh and Armenian businessmen. Interest was confirmed in holding the 10th regular meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic co-operation this year. The Armenian side was provided with detailed information about the Astana International Forum in June this year.





The high level of cooperation achieved in the cultural, humanitarian and sports spheres was emphasised at the meeting with the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia J.Andreasyan. The role of the Abay Centre established at Yerevan State University, where necessary conditions are created for studying the Kazakh language, history and culture of our country, was especially noted. In this context, Minister J.Andreasyan expressed interest in opening a similar centre in Kazakhstan. According to her, "it is a great opportunity for collaboration where student and faculty exchange programmes can be organised". The sides also discussed the implementation of the bilateral programme of cooperation in the field of culture for 2023-2025 and expressed readiness to sign the interministerial programme of cooperation in the field of physical culture for 2024-2026. During the meeting the invitation of the Minister of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan to take part in the V World Nomad Games to be held in Astana on 8-14 September this year was handed over to the Armenian side.





Following the meetings, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to further developing and strengthening the multifaceted partnership between the two countries.