Issues of further deepening of bilateral co-operation were discussed in Yerevan
In the framework of further development of Kazakh-Armenian interaction, Ambassador B.Imanbayev met with Minister of Economy V.Kerobyan and Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport J.Andreasyan. The Armenian side was informed about the process of implementation of large-scale political, socio-economic and democratic reforms in Kazakhstan, as well as the content of the interview of the Head of State to "Yegemen Kazakhstan" newspaper. During the meetings, background materials were presented on indicators achieved in key sectors of Kazakhstan's economy, measures to ensure human rights and the results of the year of Kasym-Jomart Tokayev's presidency, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the talks with the Minister of Economy of Armenia V.Kerobyan the results of bilateral trade and economic cooperation in 2023 were summarised. Continued annual increase in mutual trade turnover was noted, which in the first 11 months of 2023 showed an increase of 30% compared to the same period last year. The sides discussed issues related to the further expansion of trade and economic relations, in particular, measures to create mechanisms of interaction between Kazakh and Armenian businessmen. Interest was confirmed in holding the 10th regular meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic co-operation this year. The Armenian side was provided with detailed information about the Astana International Forum in June this year.
The high level of cooperation achieved in the cultural, humanitarian and sports spheres was emphasised at the meeting with the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia J.Andreasyan. The role of the Abay Centre established at Yerevan State University, where necessary conditions are created for studying the Kazakh language, history and culture of our country, was especially noted. In this context, Minister J.Andreasyan expressed interest in opening a similar centre in Kazakhstan. According to her, "it is a great opportunity for collaboration where student and faculty exchange programmes can be organised". The sides also discussed the implementation of the bilateral programme of cooperation in the field of culture for 2023-2025 and expressed readiness to sign the interministerial programme of cooperation in the field of physical culture for 2024-2026. During the meeting the invitation of the Minister of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan to take part in the V World Nomad Games to be held in Astana on 8-14 September this year was handed over to the Armenian side.
Following the meetings, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to further developing and strengthening the multifaceted partnership between the two countries.
President of Hungary Katalin Novak will take Part in the "Astana International Forum 2024"
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Hungary Zhanibek Abdrashov met with Kristóf Altusz, Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of Hungary, and discussed topical issues on the agenda of bilateral relations within the framework of the Kazakhstan-Hungary Strategic Partnership, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Zhanibek Abdrashov informed the Hungarian diplomat about the progress of political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan, the foreign policy situation, investment policy, as well as the foreign policy activities of the head of state.
During the meeting sides discussed the ways of implementation of the results of the meeting which was held last year in Astana between the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán.
Kristóf Altusz, in turn, confirmed that the Hungarian President Katalin Novak will pay an official visit to our country at the invitation of the Head of State and will take part in the "Astana International Forum 2024" in June this year.
Following the negotiations, the diplomats reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries and expressed confidence in the further development of Kazakh-Hungarian relations in all spheres.
Kazakhstan and Latvia Road Carriers’ Associations Confirmed Mutual Interest in Co-operation
Under the auspices of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Latvia, an online meeting was held between the Chairman of the Association of Individual Entrepreneurs and Legal Entities "Union of Road Carriers and Forwarders of Kazakhstan" Asel Sadykova and Chairman of the Board of the Association "Latvijas auto" Alexander Potseluiko, Chairman of the Board of the Kazakhstan-Baltic Association for Economic Development Alexander Vidyakin, heads of a number of logistics companies, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Opening the meeting, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Dauren Karipov emphasised that he welcomed the efforts of road carriers to create a platform for productive interaction. In this regard, he noted the importance of the first meeting in this format to find practical solutions related to international road transport.
In the course of the meeting the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the transit and transport sector. They confirmed their mutual interest in increasing cooperation in a number of areas, including the creation of programmes to improve the qualification and requalification of drivers. They paid special attention to the need to exchange operational information and experience in protecting the rights of road carriers.
The Embassy of Kazakhstan Organized a Conference at the Cairo Book Fair on the State of the Nation Address of the President of Kazakhstan
The Embassy of Kazakhstan to Egypt organized a conference at the Cairo International Book Fair, wherein media representatives, political scientists, and economic observers were briefed on the key points of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State of the Nation Address "Economic course of a Just Kazakhstan", press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In his speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Kairat Lama Sharif reported on the Presidential domestic and foreign policies, its priorities, initiatives, and reforms put in place.
The comprehensive political modernization works initiated by President Tokayev, including the transition of the management system to the model of "a Strong President - an Influential Parliament -an Accountable Government", aimed at creating a "Just Kazakhstan" where law and order prevails, the rights of citizens are duly respected, and the voice of the people is listened, were noted.
For an inclusive, diversified, investment-attractive, and business-friendly fair economy that produces high-quality processed products, the main direction will be to adequately improve the quality of life and working conditions of the population, provide full self-sufficiency, and protect domestic producers. Economic and financial-fiscal reforms are based on the maximum development of the potential of the main factors of labor, capital, resources, technology transfer, "green" growth and renewable energy, automation, digitization, as well as social monitoring in production.
Moreover, the good initiatives in the state social protection, maternal and child health, assistance to the disabled, women and children rights, and demographic growth were widely discussed.
It was noted that the main goal of the reforms is to achieve sustainable growth of 6-7 % and double the size of the national economy by 2029.
The Kazakh diplomat also briefly reported on the main directions of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Egypt, which established diplomatic relations more than 30 years ago, the bilateral and multilateral agreements and extensive close ties, as well as the upcoming political and economic meetings, councils, and consultations.
Journalists of the Egyptian media "Elmwatin", "Alkhabar Alyoum", representatives of Al-Azhar University and expert-analysis centers, who participated in the meeting, expressed their great interest in the Nation Address of the Head of State, noted the importance of the undertaken reforms and initiatives.
In addition, at the event organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Cairo, Arab and foreign publishers participating in the 55th Egyptian Cairo International Book Fair were presented with brochures containing the texts of the Head of State's Nation Address and his published article "Independence above All" translated into Arabic and English.
Kazakhstani MPs visit CICA Headquarters
Kazakhstani parliamentarians led by Andrei Lukin, Chairman of the Committee on International Relations, Defense and Security, Senate of the Parliament, and Aigul Kuspan, Chairperson of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security, Mazhilis of the Parliament, visited Headquarters of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Kazakhstan’s Members of Parliament were briefed on the achievements and priorities of the Kazakh Chairmanship in the CICA, process of the Conference transformation into a full-fledged international organization, as well as the role and structure of the CICA Secretariat.
In his speech on the achievements of the CICA during the Kazakh Chairmanship Alibek Bakayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, noting the success of the 6th CICA Summit, stressed the importance of implementing the Astana Statement on the Conference Transformation.
In addition, at the event Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev and CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybai signed Roadmap for the Implementation of the CICA Chairmanship Priorities for 2023-2024.
The Roadmap covers specified activities aimed at implementation of the CICA transformation process, promotion of institutional development of the Conference, expansion of the content of working bodies, practical implementation of the CICA Catalogue of Confidence-Building Measures, strengthening external relations and the capacity of the Secretariat, as well as organizing major events in 2024.
Prospects of Kazakhstan’s cooperation with Italy and Romania discussed at Foreign Ministry
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held meetings with the Ambassadors of Italy and Romania to Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
At the meeting with the Italian Ambassador Marco Alberti, the discussions were focused on the outcomes of the recent official visit of the Head of State to Rome.
The two diplomats outlined steps towards the realization of the agreements reached at the highest level, along with plans for hosting various events throughout the year and emphasized the importance of the next 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Kazakh-Italian Working Group on industrial and economic cooperation and exchange.
During the conversation with Ambassador of Romania Madalina Lupu, both parties addressed the issues of practical implementation of agreements achieved during the official visit of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu to Bucharest last December. Joint plans for the current year were also deliberated.
Given the substantial volumes of bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Romania, the Deputy Minister underlined the necessity to further expand bilateral trade, economic and investment ties, highlighting the important role of the Intergovernmental Kazakh-Romanian Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation. The Commission’s 17th meeting is scheduled for February in Bucharest.
For reference: 1) Italy stands as Kazakhstan’s largest trading partner in Europe and the third largest in the world (after Russia and China). Trade turnover for January-November 2023 totaled $14.5 billion (exports - $13.4 billion, imports - $1.1 billion). Foreign direct investment inflows from Italy from 2005 through the first half of 2023 amounted $7.3 billion. More than 300 enterprises with Italian capital operate in Kazakhstan.
2) Romania is Kazakhstan’s leading trade and investment partner in the Central and Eastern European region, ranking 5th in Europe and 12th globally. Bilateral trade for January-November 2023 reached $2.6 billion. Over the past decade, Romania has invested 1.57 billion dollars in the Kazakhstan’s economy.
There are 37 companies with Romanian capital registered in Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan’s largest foreign asset, KazMunaiGas International operates in Romania, and it is currently one of the most important investors and taxpayers in the country.
Steps to Further Strengthen Kazakh-Hungarian Strategic Partnership were Discussed in Budapest
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary Zhanibek Abdrashov met with Ádám Stifter, State Secretary for Promotion of Eastern Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary and discussed topical issues on the agenda of bilateral relations within the framework of the Kazakhstan-Hungary Strategic partnership, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Ambassador informed the Hungarian diplomat about the progress of political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan, as well as with the interview of the head of state Kasym-Jomart Tokayev "As a progressive nation we should only look forward!", which was published on January 3 in the newspaper "Egemen Qazaqstan", concerning the issues of domestic and foreign policy of the country, socio-economic development of the state, as well as the events in January and the construction of nuclear power plants.
The parties discussed topical issues of the international agenda, the state and prospects of their relations in the political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres, the forthcoming bilateral visits at the highest and high levels, the possibilities of expanding the sphere of cooperation, dwelt on the legal framework, as well as prospects of interaction within the framework of international organizations.
During the meeting sides discussed the ways of implementation of the results of the meeting which was held last year in Astana between the President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Jomart Tokayev and the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, as well as the Protocol of the 6th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Hungary Strategic Council and the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu to Budapest.
Following the negotiations, the diplomats reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries and expressed confidence in the further development of Kazakh-Hungarian relations in all spheres.
Kazakhstan is Thailand’s Leading Partner in Central Asia
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand hosted a seminar on the topic of investment and trade opportunities in Kazakhstan. The event was held with the participation of around 60 Thai businessmen to strengthen economic contacts between Kazakhstan and Thailand, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In a welcoming speech, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand Phantipha Iamsudha Ekarohit noted that Kazakhstan and Thailand have more than thirty years of fruitful relations, as a result of which Kazakhstan has become the leading partner in the Central Asian region. Thai businessmen have been encouraged to more actively develop ties in Kazakhstan, which could become a bridge with Central Asia, Russia, western China and the Middle East. The Thai diplomat expressed the view that the tourism, agriculture, and food production sectors have good potential for investment cooperation.
Additionally, it was noted that the temporary visa-free regime provided by the Government of Thailand contributed to the improvement of relations between our peoples. In particular, last year the number of Kazakh tourists in Thailand doubled.
Phantipha Iamsudha Ekarohit expressed hope for a counter-growth in travel of Thai citizens to "Kazakhstan - the land of the Great Steppe". For her part, she shared plans to organize a visit of Thai officials and businessmen to Kazakhstan.
In turn, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Thailand Arman Issetov spoke about positive changes in relations between the two countries.
Additionally, the dynamic development of Kazakhstan and the ongoing state policy to increase the economic potential of the country were noted. The seminar participants were informed in detail about the reforms carried out in Kazakhstan, which should have a positive effect in all areas of public relations.
An important part of the seminar was a presentation by Kazakh Invest representative Rauan Issabayev, who spoke in detail about the investment potential and advantages of cooperation with Kazakhstan. The representative of Kazakh Invest paid special attention to the opportunities for Thai businessmen to invest in agriculture, food, and tourism.
During the panel session, representatives of the academic and business people of Thailand, who have experience working in Kazakhstan, shared their opinions on the dynamics of the country's development. Positive aspects of establishing a trade and investment partnership between entrepreneurs from Kazakhstan and Thailand were voiced.
As an outcome of the discussion, the event participants expressed the common opinion that this seminar is a good basis for subsequent activities, as a result of which tangible results can be achieved for the benefit of the two countries.
At the end, the Thai Foreign Ministry organized a reception at which dishes of Kazakhstan's national cuisine were also presented.
Development of Modern Kazakhstan were Discussed in Yerevan
A traditional meeting with the expert community was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Armenia. During the first meeting at the current year, the issues of development of modern Kazakhstan were discussed, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbaev informed the participants of the round table about the progress of reforms being implemented in the country and achievements by the results of 2023, and also presented the main content of the interview given by the Head of the state to the "Egemen Qazaqstan" newspaper on January 3 of this year.
The participants of the event highly appreciated the scale of changes implemented in political, economic and social spheres in the country. Head of "Alternative" analytical center, scientific and public figure, professor, T. Manaseryan "noted that the 21st century is a century of opportunities, and Kazakhstan has proven that it has the right to be among the leading countries not only regionally, but also internationally".
According to experts, the modernization of Kazakhstan's political system, through the redistribution of powers between the branches of government and the strengthening of the role of the parliament, shows the strong commitment of the country's leadership to democratic principles. Experts have especially noted Kazakhstan’s achievements in the field of guaranteeing human rights, including the establishment of the norm of abolishing the death penalty in the constitution. In particular, according to the head of the Globalization and Regional Cooperation Analytical Center, a well-known expert in the field of civil society development, S. Grigoryan. "Kazakhstan's success in building a democratic state is impressive and motivating".
Taking into account the measures to support the young generation of Kazakhstan and the significant progress achieved in this direction, representative of the "Voice of the People" expert club A. Ghukasyan, emphasizing that youth is the driving force of any society and state, expressed interest in holding the Armenian-Kazakh youth forum.
Special attention was paid to the important initiative of creating a platform for dialogue, "National Kurultai", which contributes to the unification of society to achieve common goals, as well as to the preservation of the ancient tradition of the Kazakh people.
As a result of the discussions, the representatives of the Armenian expert community expressed the opinion that the key factor in the implementation of large-scale reforms initiated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan aimed at ensuring the welfare of society is the solidarity and unity of the people.
