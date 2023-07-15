Issues of Kazakh-Japanese cooperation discussed in the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Images | senate.parlam.kz

Askar Shakirov, chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Defense and Security met with the Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Kazakhstan Jun Yamada, press service of the Senate reports.





The parties discussed the prospects and state of bilateral relations, including in the field of inter-parliamentary cooperation. It was noted that an important segment of bilateral cooperation is trade and economic cooperation, which has a positive growth trend: an increase in trade by 72% and Japanese investment in the economy of Kazakhstan by 34.5%.





The senator stressed that Kazakhstan and Japan have similar positions on many issues of the international agenda. Our country is interested in further expansion of partnership both on a bilateral and multilateral basis, in particular within the framework of the dialogue platform Central Asia + Japan.





The willingness of Kazakh parliamentarians to develop cooperation with the Japanese Parliamentary League of Friendship with Kazakhstan, which makes a significant contribution to the activation of Kazakh-Japanese relations, was expressed.





The Ambassador, noting the importance of further strengthening cooperation between the two countries, stressed that Japan, since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our states, considers Kazakhstan as its reliable political and economic partner.