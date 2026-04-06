Issues of Preservation, Research, and Promotion of Turkic Culture and Heritage Discussed in Baku

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Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates Rauan Zhumabek held a meeting with the Head of the International Relations Office of the UAE Presidential Court Maryam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Mheiri, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The parties held discussions on the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining an active and trust-based political dialogue at high and highest levels, as well as further expanding interagency contacts.





In addition, the interlocutors confirmed the alignment of positions of Kazakhstan and the UAE on key international and regional issues, as well as the high level of coordination within multilateral platforms, including the UN, the OIC, and other international formats.





Taking into account her previous role as Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the UAE, the Kazakh diplomat invited her to participate in the Regional Environmental Summit to be held on April 22-24, 2026, in Astana, and handed over an official invitation from the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Nyssanbayev.





In this context, a constructive exchange of views took place on the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to establish an International Water Organization, as well as on preparations by the Emirati side for the III UN Water Conference scheduled for December 2-4, 2026, in Abu Dhabi.





The parties noted the similarity of their positions on strengthening multilateral cooperation aimed at advancing global water diplomacy and ensuring sustainable management of natural resources.





Furthermore, Maryam Al Mheiri, in her capacity as Vice President of the 2PointZero investment platform, emphasized the importance of further developing bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation. The role of the platform as a key instrument for asset consolidation and attracting investments into priority sectors, including sustainable energy, advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, as well as food and water security, was also highlighted.





At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue active engagement across all areas of mutual interest.