Japan’s Minister for Economic Security Identifies Priority Areas for Cooperation with Kazakhstan

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Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Japan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev, met with Japan’s Minister in charge of Economic Security Kimi Onoda, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The Minister described Kazakhstan as a "reliable and trusted partner for Tokyo", expressing strong interest in further deepening cooperation in science, technology, and space activities. She also commended the ongoing joint projects involving leading companies and economic organizations from both countries, highlighting Kazakhstan’s considerable economic potential and the ample opportunities for expanding bilateral business ties.





The two sides reviewed the current state and future prospects of Kazakhstan-Japan cooperation. Priority areas identified included critical raw materials, energy, information and communication technologies (ICT), artificial intelligence, and the space sector.





The Ambassador, in turn, briefed the Japanese side on Kazakhstan’s current socio-economic development, as well as government initiatives aimed at digitalizing the economy and modernizing transport infrastructure. In this context, he outlined prospects for the further development and expansion of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.





At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening the enhanced strategic partnership, advancing practical cooperation, and further deepening the traditionally friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Japan.