This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Japan’s Minister for Economic Security Identifies Priority Areas for Cooperation with Kazakhstan
relevant news
Discussions on Preparations for the First Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit were held in Seoul
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s National Airline Launches New Direct Flight Route Between Almaty and Shanghai
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan-Poland Business Forum in Astana: Strengthening Business Partnership
Last year, bilateral trade exceeded 1.2 billion US dollars, while around 150 companies with Polish capital are currently operating in Kazakhstan, including such well-known brands as Polpharma, Selena Group, Rogalik, Suus and Maspex," he stated.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and India Reinforce Bilateral Strategic Ties
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Intend to Further Strengthen Their Allied Partnership and Enrich Cooperation with New Substance
Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations demonstrate steady and progressive development and possess significant potential. We reaffirm our strong commitment to further strengthening the allied partnership with brotherly Azerbaijan and enriching our cooperation with new substance", Kosherbayev stressed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Strengthens Comprehensive Partnership with UN ESCAP
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Singapore Aligned their Views on Current Aspects of Bilateral Cooperation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Issues of Preservation, Research, and Promotion of Turkic Culture and Heritage Discussed in Baku
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
10.04.2026, 09:00Kazakhstan and Armenia held Consular Consultations and Expressed Interest in Expanding Cooperation in the Consular SphereKazakhstan and Armenia held Consular Consultations and Expressed Interest in Expanding Cooperation in the Consular Sphere 10.04.2026, 16:2021216Kazakh and Uzbek presidents to hold informal talks in Bukhara 10.04.2026, 23:5215526Prospects for Cooperation Considered at the Kazakhstan-Poland Intergovernmental Commission 10.04.2026, 10:0013891Investment Protection Forum: Ensuring Stability and Investment Attractiveness 10.04.2026, 14:5513551Rail freight between Kazakhstan and Central Asia up 34% 04.04.2026, 14:55137871Kazakhstan-Educated Graduates Hold First Meeting in Ankara 04.04.2026, 07:12137306Kazhydromet issues weather forecast for April 4-6 04.04.2026, 16:48136886Kazakhstan ranks among countries with zero terrorism impact 08.04.2026, 17:0698926Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Advance to a New Level of Strategic Partnership 08.04.2026, 21:3398571Kazakhstan and Pakistan are Expanding Their Partnership in Education 18.03.2026, 20:24196356Kazakh President signs decree on family and demographic policy 17.03.2026, 20:18191866President Tokayev sets implementation roadmap for new Constitution 21.03.2026, 22:33190376The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava 18.03.2026, 19:20188816Kazakhstan ratifies readmission agreement with Austria 20.03.2026, 21:24184636The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava