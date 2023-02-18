17.02.2023, 14:06 3981
Kazakh Diplomat presents credentials to King of Norway
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Adil Tursunov presented his credentials to King Harald V of Norway at the Royal Palace in Oslo, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
The ceremony was followed by an audience, during which the King of Norway inquired about the modern development of Kazakhstan and noted the importance of further strengthening friendly relations between Oslo and Astana.
In turn, the Kazakh diplomat informed the King of Norway about the implementation of large-scale reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the comprehensive development of our country.
The sides also discussed issues of regional and global politics, and also touched upon several high achievements of Kazakh and Norwegian athletes in the international arena.
17.02.2023, 16:02 4121
Humanitarian aid of Kazakhstan lands in Türkiye
The plane carrying humanitarian aid to quake-stricken Türkiye has landed, Kazinform correspondent Akzhigit Chukubayev reports.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu welcomed the special plane with humanitarian assistance of Kazakhstan and met with Kazakh Ambassador to Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyev. He thanked for help and warmly welcomed the rescuers, journalists and Embassy staff.
As earlier reported, Kazakhstan sends tents, winter clothing, heaters and other necessaries of life meant for those affected by quakes. The country delivered some 55 tons of aid to Türkiye by road to Gaziantep.
The Head of State assigned to send 1 million dollars in emergency aid to Türkiye and humanitarian aid to Syria through the OIC. 50 tons of humanitarian assistance were delivered to the city of Aleppo. Recently, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government to send more aid to Türkiye.
16.02.2023, 14:10 14666
Kazakhstan highly appreciates UN's role in architecture of intl relations
On March 2, 1992, at the plenary meeting of the 46th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations, the Republic of Kazakhstan officially joined the UN becoming a full-fledged subject of international relations, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.
Almost one year later, on the memorable date of 16 February 1993, the first premises of the UN Office in Kazakhstan were opened in the architectural monument of our country, the "Kazakhstan" hotel in Almaty. The first Permanent Representative of the United Nations in the Republic of Kazakhstan was Nigel Ringrose.
Since then, for 30 years, Kazakhstan has been continuing its multi-vector, balanced foreign policy, fully supporting the activities and efforts of the UN in addressing global international challenges and highly appreciates its most important role in the architecture of international relations.
During this period, Kazakhstan and the UN managed to build strong and mutually beneficial relations, evidence of which is the presence and functioning in the country of 21 UN agencies that carry out project activities in various aspects of life.
In order to provide practical support to the reform of the UN development system aimed at strengthening the activities of the Organization to support Member States in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including more efficient use of the working space, initiated by Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev solemnly opened the modern Building of International Organizations in Almaty on 1 May 2019. The representatives of 18 UN agencies with sub-regional, regional and multi-country mandates are currently successfully working in the building.
Reaffirming the country's commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the Republic of Kazakhstan took the initiative to establish the UN Regional Center on Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, which can serve as an excellent example within the framework of the reform of the UN's regional development system.
Taking this opportunity, we congratulate the UN country team on the 30th anniversary of presence in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Our country reaffirms its firm adherence to the Charter of the Organization and the principles of international law. The UN remains indispensable as the only universal organization serving the interests and urgent needs of all humankind.
16.02.2023, 12:04 14806
Kazakhstan, Bulgaria discuss coop in education
In order to strengthen cooperation in the field of education, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria Viktor Temirbayev held a meeting with the Rector of the Technical University of Sofia (TUS) Ivan Kralov, Kazinform learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
The sides exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation between TUS and Kazakhstan’s technical universities.
As part of the fulfillment of the presidential instruction on training 100,000 IT specialists by 2025, the Ambassador invited the leadership of the Technical University of Sofia to take part in the International Education Fair in Astana and Almaty slated for autumn 2023. The event enables participants to establish contacts and further mutually beneficial partnerships between educational institutions. The Kazakh diplomat proposed to boost student exchange programs, organize refresher courses for the teaching staff, and practical training for students.
Along with this, Temirbayev briefed the Bulgarian side on the ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan as part of the reboot of state institutions of power, dwelling in detail on the early elections of deputies of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament - Majilis, and local representative bodies - maslikhats (March 19, 2023).
As part of further development of cooperation, the parties got acquainted with the current activities of the Abay cultural and educational center at TUS, agreeing to continue the practice of holding joint social and political events within that center.
The Technical University of Sofia was founded on October 15, 1945, and is the largest technical institution in Bulgaria, providing technical education in English, French, and German. The total number of students studying at the university is about 20 thousand, and 10% of them are foreigners. TUS actively participates in international student and teacher exchange programs with universities in France, Germany, and the UK.
15.02.2023, 14:53 14996
Kazakhstan, India agree on further deepening of strategic partnership
A delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kanat Tumysh visited New Delhi to participate in the 8th round of political consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs of Kazakhstan and India. The Indian side was co-chaired by Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs Sanjay Verma, the press office of the MFA reported.
Mr. Tumysh stressed that Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to strengthening comprehensive cooperation with India and considers New Delhi as one of Astana's key strategic partners in Asia. In cultural terms, the two countries' peoples have a long history of relations, and the installation of busts to the Kazakh poet and thinker Abay Kunanbayev in New Delhi in June 2022 and the Indian public and political figure Mahatma Gandhi in Astana in October 2022 serves as an example of mutual respect and trust between countries and their peoples.
He congratulated the Indian side on the successful chairmanship in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and G20, noting the organization of important events at a high level.
The parties agreed to intensify contacts at the highest level, including within the SCO Summit in New Delhi at the end of June 2023.
The parties highly appreciated the state and prospects of further development of trade and economic cooperation, expressed satisfaction with the indicators of bilateral trade turnover, which by the end of 2022 amounted to 2.5 billion US dollars.
Agreed that it is necessary to diversify bilateral relations by deepening cooperation in such areas as medicine, pharmacology, agriculture, information technology, space, energy, etc.
As part of the consultations, the parties exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation in cybersecurity, military and military-technical cooperation and the fight against terrorism.
The diplomats discussed the multilateral format of cooperation within the UN, SCO, CICA, EAEU and the IAEA. Special attention was paid to the agreements reached after the 1st Central Asia-India Summit (January 27, 2022, in an online format), expressing confidence in successful holding of the 4th meeting of foreign ministers of the Central Asia-India Dialogue on March 5-6, 2023 in New Delhi.
During his visit to New Delhi, Kanat Tumysh held a number of bilateral meetings with Indian officials - Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, Secretary for Petroleum and Natural Gas Pankaj Jain, Secretary (Economic Relations) of the Ministry of External Affairs Dammu Ravi and Joint Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs for Disarmament, International and Cybersecurity Muanpui Sayavi.
At the end of his stay in Delhi, an interactive session was held with representatives of leading Indian media and expert and analytical communities, who were informed about the main areas of the Kazakh-Indian cooperation, the implementation of political and economic reforms initiated by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the upcoming parliamentary elections in March this year.
14.02.2023, 15:42 15191
Kazakh FM Tileuberdi in Portugal for visit
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi arrived on a visit to the Portuguese Republic, during which he held talks with Foreign Minister João Gomes Cravinho and meetings with the heads of a number of leading companies of this country, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
During the constructive and friendly conversation, the Foreign Ministers of the two countries discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres between Kazakhstan and Portugal.
The ministers "compared notes" on a number of topical issues on the international agenda, including in the context of the development of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the European Union. The quality of positive dialogue within the framework of international and regional organizations, expressed in mutual support of initiatives and similarity of positions on major geopolitical issues, was noted.
The parties stressed the need to improve institutional mechanisms, diversify mutual trade, develop transit and transport routes, as well as intensify cooperation in areas such as digitalization, IT industry, green energy, tourism, education, etc.
The sides paid special attention to the further expansion of the legal framework and the development of political dialogue. The need to establish an Intergovernmental Commission and a Business Council of the two countries as soon as possible to intensify promising areas of cooperation and stimulate direct contacts between government and business structures was emphasized. The issue of facilitating the visa regime for citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan was discussed separately.
Minister Cravinho expressed confidence that the visit of the Kazakh Foreign Minister to Lisbon will give an additional impetus to further expansion of cooperation across the entire spectrum of interaction. "Portugal considers Kazakhstan as an important and reliable partner in the strategically promising region of Central Asia. We are ready to strengthen multifaceted cooperation and contribute to the expansion of trade and economic cooperation," the Portuguese minister said.
In turn, Minister Tileuberdi invited his colleague to pay a return visit to Kazakhstan. Cravinho gladly accepted the invitation and said that he is ready to visit Astana in the second half of this year, accompanied by a representative business delegation.
The meeting of the Kazakh delegation with the management of the Taguspark Science and Technology Park, which employs over 160 leading technology companies, both multinational and European, was very fruitful.
Eduardo Baptista Correia, Chairman of the Management Board of Taguspark, and the heads of companies such as Altice, ISQ, PHC Software, Jaba Recordati, TechnoEdif, Bandora and Shift Consulting, representing the fields of IT, software, business certification and pharmaceuticals, showed genuine interest in the dynamic development of the financial technology ecosystem in Kazakhstan. An agreement has been reached to establish cooperation with Astana Hub and the Astana International Financial Center. In addition, a number of Taguspark companies have expressed their desire to visit Kazakhstan this year to establish contacts and search for promising partners in order to implement mutually beneficial projects.
On the same day, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan gave an interview to the largest Portuguese news agency Diario de Noticias about bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Portugal and the upcoming parliamentary elections in our country.
14.02.2023, 08:29 22951
Kazakhstan, Indonesia discuss food security cooperation issues
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Indonesia Daniyar Sarekenov had an online meeting with Executive Secretary of the National Food Agency of this country Sarwo Edhy
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Indonesia Daniyar Sarekenov had an online meeting with Executive Secretary of the National Food Agency of this country Sarwo Edhy, for dicussing the promising areas of cooperation in food security, Kazinform learned from the MFA's press office.
In particular, the parties noted the need to consolidate efforts to ensure a sustainable food system at a regional and global scale.
In this regard, the Indonesian side was informed on the current activities, including the ongoing programs of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), formed on the initiative of Kazakhstan.
Taking into account the relevance and importance of ensuring food security at the global level, the Ambassador invited the Executive Secretary to consider the possibility of Indonesia joining the IOFS.
13.02.2023, 14:31 27866
Strengthening transport and logistics ties between Kazakhstan and Latvia is in focus
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with the Latvian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Irina Mangule, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
During the meeting, the parties discussed further strengthening of political and inter-parliamentary cooperation, also focusing on the development of trade, economic and investment activities. The parties noted the serious potential for developing cooperation in strengthening the existing corridor between Kazakhstan and Latvia, in particular, through the ports of Riga, Ventspils and Liepaja, and creating new routes and alternative corridors, the need for which is increasing in proportion to the growth in trade turnover between the two countries.
In 2022, trade between the two countries was 216.2 million US dollars. This represents an increase of 3.7 times compared to 2021. Gross FDI inflows from Latvia to Kazakhstan in the two quarters of 2022 amounted to 22.7 million US dollars, an increase of 1.7 times compared to the same period in 2021.
In 2022, 1.05 million tons of Kazakh cargoes were handled through the port of Riga, of which 1.03 million tons were coal shipments. A total of 3.2 million tons of Kazakh cargoes were handled through the port of Ventspils. At the same time, 36,000 tons of coal and 36,000 tons of aluminum ingots were handled through the port of Liepaja from Kazakhstan.
Vassilenko expressed readiness of the Kazakhstan side to fully contribute to maintaining this dynamic and, as co-chair of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, stressed the importance of further working on these issues within the IGC, the next meeting of which is scheduled for this year in Riga.
Noting regular dialogue between the foreign ministries of the two countries, the diplomats spoke in favor of holding another round of inter-ministerial consultations in the near future.
At the end of the meeting, the parties discussed joint work plans for 2023 including a series of events and mutual visits to further develop political, trade and economic relations.
10.02.2023, 14:03 42006
CA Inter-Parliamentary Forum adopts Turkistan Declaration
The Turkistan Declaration was adopted following the Central Asian Inter-Parliamentary Forum, Kazinform reports.
It reflects prospects for further development of inter-parliamentary relations aimed at widening economic cooperation and development of the common cultural and historical space of Central Asia with its peculiar unique identity.
The Speaker thanked Uzbekistan for their readiness to host the 2nd Forum next year in Samarkand.
Besides, the Speaker held bilateral talks with his counterparts from Central Asian countries on the sidelines of the Forum.
