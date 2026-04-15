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Kazakh Startup Becomes Prize Winner in Vienna
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Newly Appointed Ambassador of Kuwait to Kazakhstan Presented Copies of Credentials
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A Presentation of Askar Musinov’s book was Held in Egypt
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CICA and Egypt Discuss Regional Security and Multilateral Cooperation
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Discussions on Preparations for the First Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit were held in Seoul
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Japan’s Minister for Economic Security Identifies Priority Areas for Cooperation with Kazakhstan
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Kazakhstan’s National Airline Launches New Direct Flight Route Between Almaty and Shanghai
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Kazakhstan-Poland Business Forum in Astana: Strengthening Business Partnership
Last year, bilateral trade exceeded 1.2 billion US dollars, while around 150 companies with Polish capital are currently operating in Kazakhstan, including such well-known brands as Polpharma, Selena Group, Rogalik, Suus and Maspex," he stated.
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Kazakhstan and India Reinforce Bilateral Strategic Ties
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