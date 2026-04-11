Kazakhstan and Armenia held Consular Consultations and Expressed Interest in Expanding Cooperation in the Consular SphereKazakhstan and Armenia held Consular Consultations and Expressed Interest in Expanding Cooperation in the Consular Sphere
10.04.2026, 17:43 11496
Kazakhstan-Poland Business Forum in Astana: Strengthening Business Partnership
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The Kazakhstan-Poland Business Forum was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan within the framework of the 10th session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event aimed to enhance bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation and brought together over 120 representatives of leading Kazakh and Polish companies.
From the Kazakh side, the speakers included Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov, and Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sanzhar Zharkeshov.
The Polish side was represented by Co-Chair of the Commission, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Technology of the Republic of Poland Michal Baranowski, as well as representatives of government agencies and leading Polish companies.
Opening the plenary session, Deputy Minister Issetov noted the steady development of Kazakhstan-Poland relations.
Last year, bilateral trade exceeded 1.2 billion US dollars, while around 150 companies with Polish capital are currently operating in Kazakhstan, including such well-known brands as Polpharma, Selena Group, Rogalik, Suus and Maspex," he stated.
In turn, Deputy Minister Baranowski expressed confidence that the forum would provide additional impetus for establishing new business contacts and launching joint projects, highlighting logistics, transport, energy and agriculture as priority areas of cooperation.
The forum program included two thematic panel sessions focused on industrial cooperation, investment interaction and the development of transport and logistics collaboration.
The event concluded with presentations by Polish companies and a series of B2B meetings.
Overall, the forum confirmed the mutual interest of Astana and Warsaw in further expanding trade and economic cooperation.
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10.04.2026, 21:58 8771
Discussions on Preparations for the First Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit were held in Seoul
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As part of his visit to Seoul, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev took part in the first Senior Officials’ Meeting of the Central Asia-Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the participants discussed the progress in preparations for the upcoming summit and exchanged views on current issues of regional cooperation.
Speaking at the meeting, A.Bakayev emphasized that the first "Central Asia - Republic of Korea" Summit, scheduled for September 2026, is intended to provide a new strategic impetus to the development of multifaceted cooperation between the countries of the region and the Republic of Korea. He noted the particular importance of the upcoming Summit as a key platform for advancing joint initiatives aimed at ensuring sustainable development, stability, and prosperity in the region.
In addition, a bilateral meeting was held with Chung Eui-hae, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, as well as a courtesy call on Cho Hyun, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea. During the meetings, the sides noted the traditionally friendly and trusting nature of Kazakh-Korean relations and confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening bilateral cooperation.
Talks with Republic of Korea Minister of Trade Yeo Han-koo, as well as with First Vice Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Kim Yi Tak, focused on trade and investment cooperation, the development of transport and logistics connectivity, and the promotion of the Alatau City project.
Furthermore, during his visit to Seoul, A.Bakayev held separate meetings with representatives of the business community of the Republic of Korea, including KITA, KOIMA, CONTEC Space Group, YPP and others. During the meetings, the prospects for expanding economic and investment cooperation were discussed.
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10.04.2026, 20:00 9061
Japan’s Minister for Economic Security Identifies Priority Areas for Cooperation with Kazakhstan
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Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Japan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev, met with Japan’s Minister in charge of Economic Security Kimi Onoda, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Minister described Kazakhstan as a "reliable and trusted partner for Tokyo", expressing strong interest in further deepening cooperation in science, technology, and space activities. She also commended the ongoing joint projects involving leading companies and economic organizations from both countries, highlighting Kazakhstan’s considerable economic potential and the ample opportunities for expanding bilateral business ties.
The two sides reviewed the current state and future prospects of Kazakhstan-Japan cooperation. Priority areas identified included critical raw materials, energy, information and communication technologies (ICT), artificial intelligence, and the space sector.
The Ambassador, in turn, briefed the Japanese side on Kazakhstan’s current socio-economic development, as well as government initiatives aimed at digitalizing the economy and modernizing transport infrastructure. In this context, he outlined prospects for the further development and expansion of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening the enhanced strategic partnership, advancing practical cooperation, and further deepening the traditionally friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Japan.
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10.04.2026, 19:35 9371
Kazakhstan’s National Airline Launches New Direct Flight Route Between Almaty and Shanghai
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A ceremony was held in Shanghai to mark the launch of a new direct flight between Almaty and Shanghai by Kazakhstan’s national airline Air Astana. The new flight will provide an additional boost to the development of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic sphere between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People’s Republic of China, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was attended by Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Shanghai Nurlan Akkoshkarov. In his remarks, he pointed out that the opening of the direct Almaty–Shanghai flight is a strategically significant move aimed at deepening bilateral interaction, expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation, and further promoting people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries.
Holding the ceremony during the visit of Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng to Kazakhstan from April 7–10 of this year was a symbolic step in strengthening the sister-city ties between Almaty and Shanghai, which were established in June 2025.
The launch of the new route was attended by the management of Air Astana, representatives of the Shanghai Foreign Affairs Office, as well as heads of government agencies and business circles of the metropolis, underscoring the high level of interest among the parties in the further development of regional cooperation.
The launch of the new flight by Air Astana meets the growing demand for direct air travel and helps improve Kazakhstan’s transport accessibility. The opening of another route will give additional momentum to the development of the strategic partnership between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People’s Republic of China, and will also serve as an additional driver for further activating interregional cooperation and bilateral relations.
Furthermore, this strengthens Kazakhstan’s role as a key transit hub connecting China with Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Middle East, and Europe.
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09.04.2026, 15:56 33051
Kazakhstan and India Reinforce Bilateral Strategic Ties
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Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of India Azamat Yeskarayev, held a meeting with General Director of the Department of Foreign Economic Relations, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India Dr. Basir Ahmed, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Kazakh diplomat noted that on 22 February 2026, the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of India marked the 34th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. It was emphasized that bilateral ties extend far beyond formal diplomacy and are rooted in deep historical and cultural connections. As close partners in the broader Eurasian and Asian region, Kazakhstan and India attach strategic importance to their cooperation.
The Kazakh side congratulated India on its BRICS presidency in 2026. In this context, it was noted that, at the invitation of the Indian side, a Kazakh delegation is expected to participate in a meeting within the BRICS framework. The sides discussed certain organizational aspects of the upcoming event.
It was further noted that the forthcoming engagements are viewed as an important step in preparation for a high-level visit to India on the eve of the BRICS Summit. In this regard, the Kazakh side reaffirmed its interest in further coordinating the relevant arrangements through appropriate channels.
The sides highlighted that the upcoming engagements would provide a timely and valuable opportunity to further strengthen the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and India. They would contribute to expanding cooperation in key areas such as trade, investment, technology, and cultural exchange, while reaffirming their shared commitment to regional stability, international peace, and multilateralism.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further deepening bilateral cooperation and agreed to continue active dialogue across all key areas of engagement.
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08.04.2026, 15:50 43786
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Intend to Further Strengthen Their Allied Partnership and Enrich Cooperation with New Substance
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As part of an official visit to Baku the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev was received by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, Minister Kosherbayev conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. "The high level of cooperation between our countries has primarily been achieved through a trusting dialogue at the highest level", Minister noted.
In this context, the mutual state visits of the President Tokayev to Baku in March 2024, the state visit of the President Aliyev to Astana in October 2025, as well as the Second Meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council (SIC) have given new momentum to the allied relations between our countries and contributed to elevating them to a qualitatively new level.
Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations demonstrate steady and progressive development and possess significant potential. We reaffirm our strong commitment to further strengthening the allied partnership with brotherly Azerbaijan and enriching our cooperation with new substance", Kosherbayev stressed.
During the talks the parties also discussed current issues on the international agenda. The high level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan within multilateral frameworks was underscored, along with the importance of continued joint efforts to promote peace and stability.
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08.04.2026, 11:43 44036
Kazakhstan Strengthens Comprehensive Partnership with UN ESCAP
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The Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP), Margulan Baimukhan, met with Professor Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of ESCAP, at the Commission’s headquarters in Bangkok, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The meeting focused on preparations for the 82nd session of the Commission to be held from 20 to 24 April 2026 in Bangkok.
Ambassador Baimukhan reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s strong commitment to further strengthening comprehensive cooperation with UN ESCAP, the largest regional commission of the United Nations system in the Asia-Pacific region.
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08.04.2026, 11:35 44436
Kazakhstan and Singapore Aligned their Views on Current Aspects of Bilateral Cooperation
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Singapore Askar Kuttykadam held a working meeting with Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore Jeevan Singh, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting the Kazakh diplomat briefed his counterpart on the historic constitutional reform, which marks the beginning of a qualitatively new stage in Kazakhstan’s development in line with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s vision of building a Just and Progressive Kazakhstan.
The parties noted that political transformations are proceeding in parallel with the comprehensive restructuring of the national economy, including in the framework of the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence declared by the Head of State.
The meeting also focused on the current agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including preparations for the next round of inter-ministerial Political Consultations scheduled for the end of April 2026 in Astana.
The Singaporean side was invited to participate in and support Kazakhstan’s key international initiatives, including the Regional Ecological Summit to be held in Astana on 22-24 April 2026, as well as President Tokayev’s initiative to establish an International Water Organization.
Concluding the meeting in a warm and open atmosphere, both sides agreed to maintain close contacts to further strengthen mutually beneficial bilateral partnership, including through high-level reciprocal visits and advancing cooperation in trade and investment.
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04.04.2026, 18:30 88076
Issues of Preservation, Research, and Promotion of Turkic Culture and Heritage Discussed in Baku
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Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev visited the headquarters of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation (the Foundation) and held talks with its President Aktoty Raimkulova, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current activities of the Foundation, the implementation of prospective projects, as well as topical issues related to the preservation, study and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage.
Particular attention was paid to the opportunities for organizing major international events aimed at presenting Turkic culture in various regions of the world.
The interlocutors also exchanged views on further strengthening the institutional capacity of the Foundation and the need to develop a comprehensive approach to planning its activities in the medium and long term.
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