Kazakhstan and Albania debate coop development ways
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
Culture and traditions of CA countries presented in Ethiopia
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan presents its model of economic development for Group of World's Least Developed Countries
As the largest landlocked country, Kazakhstan is well aware of the difficulties and challenges faced by the least developed countries," Umarov noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
1st Kazakh-Canadian Mining Forum takes place in Toronto
Kazakhstan and Canada have a lot in common, including climate, multicultural society, and, importantly, the structure of the economy. Over the past decade, the inflow of direct investments from Canada to Kazakhstan has amounted to about 2 billion dollars. Currently, the pool of joint projects with the Canadian side consists of 11 projects worth a total of 1.4 billion dollars in such industries as mining and metallurgy, energy, agriculture, engineering, and others. There is a huge potential for expanding cooperation in the development of strategic mineral deposits necessary for the creation of high-tech industries," said Zhandos Temirgali.
Kazakhstan provides a wide field of activity for companies that possess modern technologies and are ready to create mining and processing industries. Government has done a great deal of work to improve legislation, as well as to search for promising deposits in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan" - stated Erlan Akbarov.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Ambassador delivers credentials to President of Albania
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Professor at University of Bergen awarded Kazakhstan’s jubilee medal
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan not put on a ‘black list’ by EU in regards to Schengen visas
As a general rule, a decision to issue Schengen visa is taken by the respective Consulate of the Member State of the EU within 15 days. This rule will continue to apply to Kazakhstan.
As for the issue that Kazakhstan was put on a "black list", we have not received any official information from the EU side. However, we were informed that beginning from March 1, Kazakhstan will be included in the list of countries whose nationals will need additional consultations to apply for a Schengen visa," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Constitutional Court and UNDP signed a memorandum of understanding
We attach great importance to cooperation with international partners to ensure the rule of law, protection of the principles of democracy and justice in accordance with generally accepted legal practice, especially in connection with the modernization of the Constitution in our country," said Elvira Azimova, Chair of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The United Nations Development Programme in Kazakhstan highly appreciates the new prospects for cooperation with the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan. Today, we have a common understanding on the importance of ensuring the rule of law and the realization of the rights of every citizen, regardless of race, gender, religion, political beliefs, and citizenship, as stated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, its 75th anniversary of which will be celebrated this year," noted Katarzyna Wawiernia, UNDP Resident Representative in Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne visits Kazakhstan to progress bilateral trade
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
08.03.2023, 11:01President of Kazakhstan congratulates women on March 8 08.03.2023, 08:49846President of Kazakhstan congratulates women on March 8 01.03.2023, 18:5055581Wabtec ramps up production of locomotives, strengthens service support in Kazakhstan 02.03.2023, 10:4152186PM Smailov, Ambassador Zhang Xiao discuss key issues of Kazakhstan-China coop 01.03.2023, 08:1251726President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan on Gratitude Day 01.03.2023, 12:3746941Kazakh Constitutional Court and UNDP signed a memorandum of understanding 01.03.2023, 09:2645541Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne visits Kazakhstan to progress bilateral trade 17.02.2023, 20:16124036Kazakhstan is determined to expand cooperation with EBRD - Kazakh PM 17.02.2023, 15:17114451British Parliament to send election observers to Kazakhstan 17.02.2023, 13:35108516Kazakhstan to launch 41 renewable energy projects by 2025 16.02.2023, 20:46101161Tokayev talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine over phone 15.02.2023, 12:2999056Kazakh rescuers pulled 88 bodies from quake rubble in Türkiye