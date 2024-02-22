Kazakhstan and Algeria Held Second Round of Political Consultations between Foreign Ministries

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakaev held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Ahmed Attaf, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Parties discussed issues of development of bilateral relations and prospects for cooperation in political, trade and economic and cultural and humanitarian areas, organizing visits at various levels and expanding the legal framework.





During the meeting particular attention was paid to issues of cooperation for development of transport corridors, agriculture and ensuring food security. The Kazakh side noted the importance of Algeria’s participation in the work of the Islamic Organization for Food Security and invited to join this organization.





Also, during the visit of Deputy Minister Bakayev to Algeria, the 2nd round of Kazakh-Algerian political consultations took place. The Algerian side was represented by the Secretary General of the Algerian Foreign Ministry, Lounes Magramane.





During the consultations, the parties noted the positive dynamics of the development of Kazakh-Algerian relations, based on the principles of friendship and mutually beneficial partnership.





The interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. A special emphasis was placed on the issues of establishing and expanding cooperation in the field of trade and investment, transport and logistics, agriculture and food security, youth and sports.





In order to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, the parties confirmed their intention to continue the practice of exchanging visits, as well as to expand the legal framework between the two countries.





An exchange of views took place on current issues of the regional and international agenda, including the UN, OIC, League of Arab States, African Union, etc. The Kazakh side congratulated Algeria on its election to the post of non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2024-2026.





Following the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain a close dialogue between the foreign ministries and emphasized the need for regular bilateral consultations.