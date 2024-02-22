This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Algeria Held Second Round of Political Consultations between Foreign Ministries
relevant news
Strengthening of Cooperation between UN and Central Asia was Discussed at Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan
Our country is interested in building a prosperous and peaceful region and in the sustainable development of the Central Asian countries. Therefore, we note the timeliness of continuing numerous creative processes in the Central Asian region, emphasizing the vital role of the UN in this process", Kazakh Foreign Minister said.
As the head of the UNRCCA and an active supporter of regional cooperation, I am ready to defend the interests of Central Asia and to help strengthen multifaceted cooperation", highlighted Kaha Imnadze.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Busan is Interested in Expanding Cooperation with Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has Outlined plans on the Eve of 15th Anniversary of Strategic Cooperation with Spain
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Water Security Issues were Discussed at the Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Malaysia Intensify Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Topical Issues of strengthening political and economic cooperation discussed with EU’s Ambassador
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Intends to Continue Democratic Transformations
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Astana and Jakarta Strengthen Comprehensive Cooperation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
15.02.2024, 16:41The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has Outlined plans on the Eve of 15th Anniversary of Strategic Cooperation with SpainThe Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has Outlined plans on the Eve of 15th Anniversary of Strategic Cooperation with Spain 15.02.2024, 12:4336161Kazakhstan and Malaysia Intensify Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation 15.02.2024, 13:36Water Security Issues were Discussed at the Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers35901Water Security Issues were Discussed at the Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers 15.02.2024, 15:3829391Migrants transfer more than $2.7 bln to Kyrgyzstan in 2023 16.02.2024, 19:1929186Busan is Interested in Expanding Cooperation with Kazakhstan 31.01.2024, 14:16New approaches of Program on granting state support measures to ensure continuous development of business at all stages of its activity82426New approaches of Program on granting state support measures to ensure continuous development of business at all stages of its activity 31.01.2024, 10:1082291Irrigated areas in Kazakhstan to expand to 2.5 mln ha by 2030 30.01.2024, 14:2481901Kazakhstan, Tajikistan agree on co-op in banking sector 31.01.2024, 09:0881666About 60 thousand business projects to receive state support in 2024 29.01.2024, 20:4679821Kazakhstan fixes running date for Astana International Forum