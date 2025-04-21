Kazakhstan and Benin Foreign Ministers Agree to Enhance Bilateral Relations

Tell a friend

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Benin Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, who arrived to Astana on a working visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The first visit of Benin’s Foreign Minister to Kazakhstan marked a significant milestone in bilateral relations, giving fresh momentum to the development of cooperation between the two countries.





During the talks, the ministers discussed a wide range of issues covering key areas of cooperation, including political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian interaction.





Special attention was given to expanding cooperation in strategically important sectors such as trade, logistics and digitalization. In this context, both parties confirmed their readiness to improve the legal framework and intensify exchanges of visits at various levels.





In today’s geopolitical environment, Kazakhstan’s economic policy with the African continent prioritizes equal and mutually beneficial partnerships. We are interested in developing cooperation with Benin in promising areas such as agriculture, transport and logistics, finance, digitalization and telecommunications," stated Minister Nurtleu.





For his part, the Beninese Foreign Minister expressed his admiration for Kazakhstan’s achievements both domestically and internationally. "Kazakhstan’s accomplishments are the result of the effective work of its Government and the personal contribution of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Our countries share common values and on this basis we aim to build strong, dynamic and fruitful relations," he noted.





In 2024, trade between Kazakhstan and the African continent exceeded 700 million US dollars. To further strengthen ties, the Kazakh side expressed readiness to dispatch a trade mission to Benin.





In the context of agricultural exports, the parties discussed the potential supply of grain, flour, vegetable oils, fertilizers and organic products to Benin. They also explored the possibility of utilizing Kazakhstan’s satellite remote sensing services, which could support Benin’s agricultural and geological exploration needs.





The discussion also emphasized transport connectivity. Kazakhstan currently provides 90% of overland transit from China to Europe, while Benin plays a key role as a gateway to West and Central Africa through the Port of Cotonou. In this regard, the two sides supported the development of ties within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), including initiating talks between transport authorities and logistics companies of both countries.





High potential was noted in the field of information technology and digitalization. Kazakhstan reaffirmed its readiness to sign a Roadmap on Digital Cooperation with Benin and invited Beninese companies to join Astana Hub, the largest IT startup technopark in Central Asia.





The ministers also discussed collaboration within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, particularly regarding food security. Kazakhstan expressed appreciation for Benin’s interest in the Islamic Organization for Food Security and expressed hope for the prompt ratification of its Charter.





Minister Nurtleu also thanked the Beninese side for supporting Kazakhstan’s initiative to host the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.





Following the meeting, the two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Political and Diplomatic Consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Benin to further enhance bilateral cooperation.