Kazakhstan and Denmark Outline New Horizons for Bilateral Cooperation

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Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov visited the Kingdom of Denmark, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The visit was conducted at the head of a high-level interagency delegation, which included Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Amanglyi Berdalin, as well as representatives of state bodies and leading national financial and investment institutions, including Baiterek National Managing Holding JSC, Samruk-Kazyna Invest, Kazakhstan Investment Development Fund and Kazakh Invest.





As part of the official programme, bilateral consultations were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark.





The Deputy Minister held a meeting with State Secretary for Trade and Investment of the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lina Gandløse Hansen, during which the parties discussed the current state and prospects for further development of Kazakhstan-Denmark trade, economic and investment cooperation. Particular attention was given to attracting Danish investment and expanding cooperation in priority sectors, including renewable energy, green technologies, water solutions, the agro-industrial sector, transport and logistics, digital governance and artificial intelligence. Plans to organise a trade mission of Danish companies to Kazakhstan were also discussed.





During the meeting with Deputy State Secretary - Director for Political Affairs of the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eva Barløse, the parties exchanged views on key issues of the bilateral and international agenda.





The Danish side reaffirmed the growing importance of Central Asia in Denmark’s foreign policy and trade agenda and introduced Lars Thuesen as Special Representative for Central Asia, who is expected to assume his duties in August 2026.





The parties also agreed to intensify efforts to expand the legal and regulatory framework of bilateral cooperation aimed at creating more favourable conditions for trade, investment and business activity.





A separate part of the visit was dedicated to strengthening cooperation in the agro-industrial sector. Vice Minister of Agriculture A.Berdalin held meetings with the leadership of the Danish Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries, as well as the Danish Agriculture and Food Council.





During the discussions, the parties explored prospects for the introduction of advanced Danish technologies in dairy farming, including plans to import high-yield dairy breeding cattle of Danish origin. Particular attention was given to veterinary safety, deep processing of agricultural products, expansion of bilateral trade in agri-food products, and the attraction of Danish investment into Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial complex.