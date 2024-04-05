Kazakhstan and Egypt Strengthen Cooperation in the Field of Volunteerism, Youth Leadership and Sports

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Kairat Lama Sharif met with the Minister of Youth and Sports of Egypt Ashraf Sobhy, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat informed of the priorities of the internal and foreign policies, work on youth support and measures for the development of sports, as well as important gatherings and forums planned.





In this regard, an invitation by Aida Balaeva, Minister of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan was handed over to Minister Sobhy to participate in the Leaders Meeting of CICA Volunteer Movement to be held in Astana on May 16-17, 2024. The Egyptian delegation of youth leaders-volunteers and representatives of the respective Ministry are invited to participate in the Meeting and deliver a speech as keynote speakers at the panel sessions.





In addition, the sports delegation of Egypt was invited to take an active part in the V World Nomad Games, which will be held in Astana on September 8-14, 2024. These games are envisaged to contribute to the development of the country’s tourist potential, to strengthen international cooperation and the fostering traditional sports. About four thousand participants from more than 100 countries of the world are expected to take part in the Games.





Minister Sobhy expressed gratitude for the invitations and assured that the Egyptian side will work on the participation of its delegation in these important events. Also, the Egyptian side noted with gratitude the joint arrangement of last year's event to clean the ancient monuments of the Mamluk period in Cairo with the participation of the youth of both countries, including students from schools and universities, which was dedicated to the Kazakhstani holiday - March 1 "Thanksgiving Day".





In expanding of relations between Kazakhstan and Egypt, the interlocutors noted the high perspectives of areas of youth and sports, including cooperation between youth associations and specialized state bodies, mutual exchange of experience in the field of youth support, employment and housing programs, as well as establishment of direct contacts between national sports federations, unions and associations, promotion of sports achievements. The issues of training specialists of the Olympic movement, children and teenager sports, sports for people with disabilities, were widely discussed.