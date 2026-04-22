21.04.2026, 20:33 10021
Kazakhstan and Ethiopia Discuss Prospects for Strategic Partnership in Air Cargo Operations
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Supported by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ethiopia, a delegation from the Kazakhstani company KTZ Air Cargo participated in the international forum "Ethiopian Aviation Forum 2026." Within the framework of the event held in the Ethiopian capital, negotiations took place between the management of KTZ Air Cargo and the national carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting with the Vice President of Ethiopian Airlines, L.Yadecha, the Kazakhstani side briefed their counterpart on the history of the domestic airline's establishment and its strategic objectives. They expressed a strong interest in establishing a long-term partnership with Africa’s largest airline and one of the world's leading players in the industry.
In turn, the Vice President shared that the company is celebrating its 80th anniversary. Highlighting the current potential of Ethiopian Airlines, he welcomed the initiative of the Kazakhstani delegation, noting the alignment of mutual interests between the two airlines regarding the expansion of partnership in air cargo services.
A key stage of the visit involved expanded negotiations with the Vice President for Strategic Development, D.Abeba, as well as heads of the Ethiopian Aviation University and the departments of cargo logistics, technical control, and international cooperation.
The parties discussed in detail the prospects for joint collaboration and the development of new cargo routes. Particular attention was paid to cooperation in the field of flight crew training and the professional development of engineering and technical specialists from Kazakhstan in Ethiopia.
The Kazakhstani delegation also met with the President of Ethiopian Airlines, M.Tasew. The head of the Ethiopian carrier confirmed the company's interest in establishing cooperation with new partners for joint projects. He emphasized that the synergy between the capabilities of Kazakhstan and Ethiopia opens broad horizons for the development of cooperation in transcontinental aviation logistics.
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21.04.2026, 20:24 10176
Strengthening Business and Cultural Ties between Kazakhstan and Pakistan were Discussed In Lahore
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin visited the cultural capital of Pakistan, Lahore, where he held meetings with business and cultural circles of Punjab province, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The head of the Kazakh diplomatic mission spoke about the results of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan K.Tokayev to Islamabad on February 3-4 this year, the agreements reached and the plans outlined. The special attention paid by the leaders of Kazakhstan and Pakistan to the development of bilateral ties in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres was also noted.
During the visit, the Ambassador visited the Lahore Museum, founded in 1865 and one of the largest museums in South Asia. During the acquaintance with the historical heritage of Pakistan, the Kazakh delegation was shown the main assets, expositions and rare exhibits from the ancient history of the region, including some artifacts dated 1200 BC.
During the negotiations with the Director of the Museum, Tasir Ahmad, issues of establishing cooperation with the Kazakh side in order to organize exhibitions, joint scientific research, information exchange, etc. were discussed.
Next, a meeting was held with the leadership and members of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Y.Kistafin spoke about past and planned events with the participation of the business circles of Kazakhstan and Pakistan, informed about the work carried out in terms of the development of transport and logistics corridors and the creation of favorable conditions for doing business in Kazakhstan.
The Ambassador invited the Lahore CCI to visit Kazakhstan and encouraged them to actively participate in upcoming business forums and exhibitions of commodity producers in order to further enhance and diversify the bilateral trade and investment partnership.
In addition, the delegation visited a number of large enterprises located in Lahore, familiarizing themselves with the production process and the range of manufactured products. The businessmen expressed interest in exporting Pakistan goods to the Kazakh market, as well as exploring opportunities to open joint ventures and expand their presence in the Eurasian market.
During the visit, the Ambassador gave an exclusive interview to one of the leading Discover Pakistan TV channels, in which he highlighted the current state of Kazakh-Pakistan relations and the results of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan K.Tokayev to Pakistan, as well as medium-term plans to further deepen and expand the bilateral agenda.
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21.04.2026, 14:31 10491
Kazakhstan and Slovenia Expanding Cooperation in the Field of Nuclear Energy
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Kazakh Ambassador to Slovenia Altay Abibullayev met with Danijel Levičar, State Secretary for the National Nuclear Program of the Government of Slovenia, to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation in the energy and nuclear sectors, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
A.Abibullayev drew attention to Kazakhstan's role as one of Europe's main energy partners, noting that the Republic is the second largest supplier of oil to the EU and consistently pursues a policy of diversifying energy routes and sources. In this context, the interlocutor was informed of the presence of KMG International/Rompetrol, with its network of petrol stations in Slovenia. Particular attention was paid to the potential for cooperation in nuclear energy. It was emphasized that Kazakhstan ranks first in the world in uranium mining and is actively developing its own nuclear industry, including the construction of a nuclear power plant, which was supported by a national referendum. The unique role of the Low Enriched Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan as an important element of the global nuclear safety architecture was noted.
The Kazakh Ambassador expressed readiness to develop cooperation in the supply of nuclear fuel, including uranium fuel assemblies and components for nuclear power, and proposed exploring the possibility of establishing a framework for cooperation through the signing of a memorandum between Kazatomprom and relevant Slovenian nuclear entities. Finally, the Kazakh diplomat invited D. Levičar to visit Kazakhstan for a substantive discussion of cooperation prospects.
In turn, the Secretary of State presented his priorities as Secretary of State, including the implementation of the construction project for the second power unit of the Krško Nuclear Power Plant. In this context, it was reported that Slovenia is actively collaborating with international partners, such as Westinghouse Electric Company and EDF, on issues of technological support and project financing.
The Slovenian side emphasized the strategic importance of diversifying nuclear fuel supplies and expressed interest in supplies from Kazakhstan. In this regard, the initiative to conclude a memorandum of cooperation was supported, and the intention to inform the Krško NPP management of Kazakhstan's capabilities in the production and supply of nuclear fuel was noted.
D.Levičar also expressed interest in Kazakhstan's experience in operating the Low Enriched Uranium Bank and proposed exploring opportunities for cooperation with the national energy company GEN energija, responsible for the development of nuclear energy in Slovenia.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in forming a long-term and mutually beneficial partnership in the energy sector, including the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, ensuring energy security, and developing sustainable supply chains.
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21.04.2026, 14:24 10721
Portugal Confirms Readiness to Strengthen Cooperation with Kazakhstan
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Portugal, Jean Galiev, held a meeting with the Director General for Foreign Policy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Portuguese Republic, Helena Malcata, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, the Portugal diplomat was informed of the large-scale reforms and economic development in Kazakhstan initiated by the Head of State, as well as Astana’s active role in addressing international issues.
The Portuguese diplomat’s attention was drawn to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative to establish the International Water Organization, which aligns with the international sustainable development agenda and is of particular interest to Portugal, whose economy is inextricably linked to water resources.
In the context of Kazakhstan’s development, its strengthening status as a key partner of the European Union in the Central Asian region, and the growing interest from leading world economies, the sides discussed prospects for expanding bilateral economic and investment cooperation.
The parties agreed on the importance of establishing direct air communication between the two countries. It was noted that a direct "air bridge" would become a key factor for stimulating business contacts, expanding tourism exchanges, and strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties.
The Director General also welcomed the efforts of the Embassy of Kazakhstan to intensify parliamentary diplomacy through close interaction with the deputies of the Assembly of the Republic. She emphasized that the current composition of the Portuguese Parliament shows increased interest in strengthening external ties both at the bilateral level and within the parliamentary assemblies of international and regional organizations.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the diplomats confirmed their readiness to elevate the partnership to a qualitatively new level by promoting new initiatives and projects.
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21.04.2026, 14:19 11011
Kazakhstan’s New Constitution Presented in Brussels
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A roundtable entitled "A New Kazakhstan: Results of the Constitutional Referendum and the Path of Democratic Modernization" was held at the Brussels Press Club, dedicated to the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was organized within the framework of the newly launched "Shanyraq Dialogues" series, serving as a platform for open discussion on Kazakhstan and its role on the international stage.
Opening remarks were delivered by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the EU, Roman Vassilenko, while the keynote presentation was made by Evgeny Bolgert, Secretary of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Legislation, Judicial System and Law Enforcement Bodies, and member of the Constitutional Reform Commission.
Speakers outlined the key changes, emphasizing that the constitutional reform represents a turning point in the country’s development. It was noted that the new Constitution, adopted following the national referendum on March 15, 2026, aims to ensure a clearer distribution of powers among branches of government.
In particular, the strengthened role of Parliament, expanded parliamentary oversight mechanisms, and additional guarantees for judicial independence were highlighted. Increased citizen participation in governance through consultative formats and public dialogue mechanisms was also emphasized.
Participants included representatives of the European Commission, the Council of the European Union, the diplomatic corps, think tanks, and media. Discussions covered both the substance of the reforms and their practical implementation.
Key topics included the protection of citizens’ rights in the digital sphere, environmental responsibility, and social inclusiveness.
In her address, Giusi Princi, Chair of the European Parliament Delegation for relations with Central Asia (DCAS), stressed the strategic importance of bilateral relations: "Together with other Central Asian countries, Kazakhstan is a strategic partner for Europe. It is essential to continue building a strong bridge based on shared values - democracy and good governance - as well as economic and trade interests, especially in the current geopolitical context."
It was noted that the high voter turnout and support for the constitutional reform reflect a growing public demand for a more accountable and balanced governance system. At the same time, experts emphasized that the consistent implementation of the approved reforms remains a key factor.
As highlighted by Marilyn Josephson, Adviser to the President of the European Council for relations with Central Asia: "The constitutional referendum marks an important milestone in Kazakhstan’s development. Active citizen participation supports inclusive and sustainable reforms. International partners expect these transformations to enhance stability and transparency, thereby strengthening the foundation for long-term cooperation. Today’s discussion provides an opportunity to better understand the direction of these reforms and their significance both domestically and for relations with the European Union."
Alberto Turkstra, Project Director at the publishing house Diplomatic World, who observed the referendum, provided an independent assessment:
The constitutional reform marks a decisive stage in Kazakhstan’s development, consolidating a more balanced, accountable, and inclusive governance system, and laying a forward-looking foundation centered on human capital, innovation, and education."
A separate part of the discussion focused on relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union. Participants noted that the constitutional changes are expected to strengthen investor confidence, enhance regulatory predictability, and create additional opportunities for cooperation under the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA).
Participants exchanged views on the practical implementation of the reforms and expressed confidence that the adopted constitutional changes will be implemented consistently, strengthening the country’s institutional system and fostering further trust and cooperation between Astana and Brussels.
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20.04.2026, 15:55 27486
Kazakhstan Calls for Global Nuclear Disarmament at a Regional Conference in Indonesia
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The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Indonesia, Serzhan Abdykarimov, participated in the Asia-Pacific Regional Conference on the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), organized by the Governments of Indonesia and Austria, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
S.Abdykarimov emphasized that global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation remain among the top priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy. It was highlighted that Kazakhstan's principled position is rooted in the tragic legacy of more than 450 nuclear tests at the former Semipalatinsk test site, which affected 1.5 million citizens. In this regard, Ambassador Abdykarimov noted the importance of the TPNW as a key international instrument paving the way toward the complete elimination of nuclear threats.
Special attention was given to the practical implementation of the Treaty's provisions. The Ambassador urged the conference participants to advocate for its swift ratification by all countries and called for support for the joint initiative of Kazakhstan and Kiribati to establish an International Trust Fund. This fund is designed to provide assistance to victims of nuclear testing and to support the remediation of contaminated affected territories.
Ambassador Abdykarimov reaffirmed Kazakhstan's readiness to serve as a bridge-builder in the global dialogue on the prohibition of nuclear weapons and the achievement of a world free from weapons of mass destruction.
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20.04.2026, 14:44 27741
Global Water Governance and Multilateral Cooperation with Kazakhstan Discussed in Madrid
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The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Spain, Danat Mussayev, held a meeting with Lucia Garcia, Director General for the United Nations, International Organizations and Human Rights at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of cooperation on multilateral platforms, paying particular attention to the coordination of efforts within international organizations.
Ambassador Mussayev informed the Spanish side about Kazakhstan’s priority areas being promoted within the UN system, with special emphasis on the initiative of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to establish an International Water Organization. It was noted that this proposal is aimed at strengthening water diplomacy, developing sustainable water resource management, and advancing the global agenda in this field.
The Ambassador also briefed his counterpart on the preparations for the upcoming Regional Environmental Summit in Astana, which is being considered an important platform for developing coordinated approaches to water security and sustainable development.
The Spanish side expressed interest in further cooperation in the field of multilateral diplomacy and supported efforts aimed at consolidating international cooperation in the water sector.
Following the meeting, both sides confirmed their mutual interest in continuing dialogue and jointly advancing initiatives aimed at creating an effective and modern architecture of global water governance.
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18.04.2026, 17:10 58216
Kazakhstan and Croatia Aim to Strengthen Cooperation
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Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov received Ambassador of the Republic of Croatia to the Republic of Kazakhstan Refik Šabanović, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties further discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakhstan-Croatia relations in the political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres, noting the positive momentum in bilateral cooperation.
Particular attention was given to expanding trade and economic ties, attracting investment, and strengthening cooperation in education, science, and tourism. The importance of stimulating contacts between the business communities of the two countries and implementing mutually beneficial joint projects was emphasized.
The parties expressed readiness to further deepen constructive dialogue and continue close interaction in both bilateral and multilateral formats, including within international organizations.
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17.04.2026, 21:30 72351
Kazakhstan’s Priorities Discussed at NPT Review Conference in Vienna
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A workshop dedicated to preparations for the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) was held at the United Nations Office at Vienna at the initiative of Kazakhstan. The event was traditionally organized by the Permanent Missions of Kazakhstan, Austria, and Switzerland to the international organizations in Vienna and moderated by international expert Tariq Rauf, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Welcoming remarks were delivered by the President-designate of the NPT Review Conference, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations Do Hung Viet, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, as well as Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Robert Floyd. The workshop was of particular relevance in the context of Kazakhstan’s forthcoming chairmanship of the Second Main Committee (nuclear non-proliferation issues) at the upcoming Review Conference.
The seminar was structured around five key sessions covering the three pillars of the NPT - disarmament, non-proliferation, and the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, as well as issues related to the procedural organization of the Review Conference and the development of a consensus-based final document. Participants exchanged views and assessments on the current state of the global nuclear security architecture, key divergences within the NPT framework, and expectations for the upcoming Review Conference.
In his remarks, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the international organizations in Vienna Mukhtar Tileuberdi reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s strong commitment to the goals and principles of the NPT, emphasizing that the Treaty is facing unprecedented challenges amid a complex and unpredictable international environment. He called on delegations to engage in constructive dialogue, strengthen confidence-building measures, and seek pragmatic solutions aimed at reinforcing the non-proliferation regime. In this context, the relevance of the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to resume high-level dialogue among nuclear-weapon states was highlighted.
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan chaired the first session of the workshop, which focused on the role of IAEA safeguards and the Agency’s mandate in ensuring nuclear and radiological safety. Particular attention was also given to the peaceful uses of nuclear energy. Among the successful examples of the implementation of the Treaty’s provisions, participants highlighted the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan, as well as other international initiatives contributing to the development of safe and sustainable nuclear energy.
The NPT Review Conference will take place from 27 April to 22 May 2026 in New York. It will bring together 191 States Parties to the Treaty, including the five nuclear-weapon states, to discuss prospects for maintaining and strengthening the global non-proliferation regime.
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